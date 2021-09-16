TSX falls 0.44% to 20,602.10

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.44 percent to 20,602.10

* Leading the index were Nuvei Corp , up 6.6%, Air Canada, up 2.8%, and Trisura Group Ltd, higher by 2.3%.

* Lagging shares were Endeavour Silver Corp, down 6.6%, OceanaGold Corp, down 6.3%, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, lower by 6.1%.

* On the TSX 84 issues rose and 140 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 199.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.24 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector climbed 0.71 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.06%, or $0.04, to $72.57 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.23%, or $0.17, to $75.63 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 18.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated September 16 at 21:23.