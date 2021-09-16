Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nuvei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVEI   CA67079A1021

NUVEI CORPORATION

(NVEI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

TSX falls 0.44% to 20,602.10

09/16/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.44 percent to 20,602.10 

* Leading the index were Nuvei Corp , up 6.6%, Air Canada, up 2.8%, and Trisura Group Ltd, higher by 2.3%.

* Lagging shares were Endeavour Silver Corp, down 6.6%, OceanaGold Corp, down 6.3%, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, lower by 6.1%.

* On the TSX 84 issues rose and 140 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 199.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.24 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector climbed 0.71 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.06%, or $0.04, to $72.57 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.23%, or $0.17, to $75.63 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 18.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated September 16 at 21:23. 


© Reuters 2021
All news about NUVEI CORPORATION
09/07NUVEI : Acquires Latin American Payments Firm Paymentez
MT
09/07NUVEI BRIEF : Acquires Paymentez, Continues Latin American Market Expansion
MT
09/07NUVEI : Acquires Paymentez, Continues Latin American Market Expansion
AQ
09/07Nuvei Corporation acquired Paymentez, LLC.
CI
09/01Nuvei Corporation completed the acquisition of SimplexCC Ltd.
CI
08/30Toronto stocks slip as oil drops from four-week high
RE
08/17Nuvei Corporation Sports Betting Payments for Carousel Group in the United St..
CI
08/10UPDATE : Nuvei Reports Q2 Adj EPS US$0.44, Updates Financial Guidance --Shares u..
MT
08/10TSX hits record high as commodities bounce back
RE
08/10NUVEI : Reports Q2 Adj EPS US$0.44, Updates Financial Guidance
MT
Analyst Recommendations on NUVEI CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 703 M - -
Net income 2021 141 M - -
Net cash 2021 9,79 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 179x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 890 M 18 040 M -
EV / Sales 2021 32,5x
EV / Sales 2022 24,6x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart NUVEI CORPORATION
Nuvei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NUVEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 175,04 $
Average target price 121,37 $
Spread / Average Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Fayer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David S. Schwartz Chief Financial Officer
Keith Birdsong Chief Technology Officer
Philip John Atherton Global Compliance Officer
Pascal R. Tremblay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVEI CORPORATION111.17%18 101
VISA2.32%476 003
MASTERCARD-3.12%340 191
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.20.59%331 864
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.35.05%46 749
AVAST PLC7.91%8 303