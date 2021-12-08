Log in
    NVEI   CA67079A1021

NUVEI CORPORATION

(NVEI)
  Report
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) on Behalf of Investors

12/08/2021 | 04:11pm EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVEI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 8, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management published a research report regarding Nuvei, alleging inaccuracies in the Company’s claims of growth. The report claims that Nuvei “has covered up a pattern of business failures, lack of organic growth, and a web of relationships with individuals connected to major Ponzi Schemes and alleged fraudulent activities.” Furthermore, while Nuvei is reporting “remarkable financial success,” Spruce Point asserts that the Company’s financial disclosures are “weak” and that “results are being temporarily enhanced from concentrated exposure to high risk gaming and eCommerce.”

On this news, Nuvei’s stock declined as much as 36% during intraday trading on December 8, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Nuvei securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on NUVEI CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 722 M - -
Net income 2021 134 M - -
Net cash 2021 97,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 106x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 870 M 13 874 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,1x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart NUVEI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nuvei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUVEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 97,03 $
Average target price 131,19 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Fayer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David S. Schwartz Chief Financial Officer
Max Attias Group Chief Technology Officer
Philip John Atherton Global Compliance Officer
Pascal R. Tremblay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVEI CORPORATION57.77%13 869
VISA-5.19%437 250
MASTERCARD-9.76%333 588
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-18.44%224 435
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.47.28%51 645
AVAST PLC13.75%8 371