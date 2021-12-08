The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVEI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 8, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management published a research report regarding Nuvei, alleging inaccuracies in the Company’s claims of growth. The report claims that Nuvei “has covered up a pattern of business failures, lack of organic growth, and a web of relationships with individuals connected to major Ponzi Schemes and alleged fraudulent activities.” Furthermore, while Nuvei is reporting “remarkable financial success,” Spruce Point asserts that the Company’s financial disclosures are “weak” and that “results are being temporarily enhanced from concentrated exposure to high risk gaming and eCommerce.”

On this news, Nuvei’s stock declined as much as 36% during intraday trading on December 8, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

