U.S.-LISTED SHARES OF NUVEI UP 1.7%

Nuvei Corporation is a fintech company. The Company provides electronic payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Its solutions span the entire payments stack and include an integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities and a suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. The Company platform provides pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide. Its platform supports for more than 634 alternative payment methods, and over 150 currencies. It also enables online payments, mobile payment and in-store payments. Its platform enables customers to accept payments worldwide regardless of their customersâ location, device or preferred payment method. Its technology includes gateway, currency management, global payouts, card issuing, open banking, data reporting and reconciliation tools.

Sector Business Support Services