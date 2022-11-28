Advanced search
Nuvei Up 0.5% In US Pre-Market As Says Virgin Atlantic Selected It As a Payment Partner
MT
Nuvei Brief: Virgin Atlantic selects It as a payment partner
MT
Virgin Atlantic selects Nuvei as a payment partner
GL
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Virgin Atlantic selects Nuvei as a payment partner

11/28/2022 | 09:03am EST
The international airline is the latest in a series of partnerships supporting the booming travel industry

Montreal, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has partnered with one of the world’s most prominent airlines, Virgin Atlantic. Nuvei builds on its exceptional technology with customized solutions designed for some of the largest companies in the industry.  

By partnering with Nuvei, Virgin Atlantic will provide customers with a frictionless payment experience; enabling them to pay using the methods they know and trust, globally. The agreement gives Virgin Atlantic access to Nuvei’s proprietary modular platform designed to boost acceptance rates and accelerate revenue. This agreement is the latest in a series of partnerships with leading travel companies such as Air Transat, Scott Dunn, Selina, and others.   

“We have always shown a commitment to accelerating business for the travel industry and our recent partnerships in the space are reflective of this,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO.

“We’re looking forward to providing Virgin Atlantic customers with seamless, localized and intuitive digital payment experiences, fit for a modern world,” Fayer added. 

The global travel industry is projected to have a market volume of US$992.10bn by 2026 . 73%  of the total revenue will be generated through online sales by 2026, making digital payments instrumental to industry growth.  

Commenting on the partnership, Keli Sandeman, Payment Strategy Manager at Virgin Atlantic stated: “We chose to work with Nuvei because we too believe that strategic payments can accelerate revenues; they are a key touchpoint with our customers – another chance to impress. 

“From the outset, we formed a true partnership with the Nuvei team. Their deep global payment expertise is complemented by their human approach to doing business and desire to work with us to accelerate our business growth. We’re looking forward to taking our payment strategy to new heights, by working with Nuvei,” Sandeman said.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 570 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration. 

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About Virgin Atlantic        

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2021, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain’s only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the sixth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs 6,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 27 destinations across four continents. Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. On 3 February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers.           

Sustainability remains central to the airline and since September 2019, Virgin Atlantic has welcomed seven brand new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, helping to transform the fleet into one of the youngest, quietest and most fuel efficient in the sky. By 2022, the airline will operate a streamlined fleet of 38 twin engine aircraft following the retirement of its B747-400s and A340-600s, making its simplified fleet 10% more efficient than before the Covid-19 crisis impacted.   

 For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram@virginatlantic.


