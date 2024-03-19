Nuvei's global reach and industry-leading APM connectivity is enabling the international fashion house to tailor its online checkout to local markets

MONTREAL and SINGAPORE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has partnered with Charles & Keith, the Singaporean-based fashion house specializing in footwear, handbags and accessories, to optimize the brand's eCommerce payments solution as it continues its rapid global expansion.

Through a single integration with Nuvei's full stack payments technology platform, Charles & Keith is now able to accept a wide range of alternative payment methods (APMs), tailoring its online checkout experience to local customer preferences across the brand's markets in Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States. This includes enabling popular digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing for a more seamless checkout flow.

Nuvei's smart routing technology is also maximizing Charles & Keith's card payment authorization rates in each region, helping drive increased revenue conversion. The brand has already seen double-digit growth in eCommerce revenues since partnering with Nuvei.

"Our ambition is to make our unique contemporary fashion accessible to customers worldwide. Nuvei shares that vision and is empowering us to localize our payments experience in every market through a single integration," commented Charles Wong, Co-Founder and CEO at Charles & Keith. "Nuvei's dedicated support, technological expertise and payment optimization capabilities have exceeded our expectations from the very start of this partnership."

In addition to Nuvei's suite of APMs and optimization features, Charles & Keith highlighted the Company's hands-on service as a key factor in their decision to choose Nuvei.

"Meeting the diverse payment needs of today's global consumers demands a truly localized approach combined with deep payments intelligence," added Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "Our single integration gives Charles & Keith the ability to stay agile while accessing all the payment methods, optimization tools and on-the-ground expertise they need to maximize conversions at the checkout in each geography."

Through its partnership with Nuvei, Charles & Keith plans to further expand its international eCommerce presence, leveraging Nuvei's global reach in over 200 markets covering 150 currencies and APM portfolio. The brand also looks to continue enhancing its online and mobile checkout experiences as it scales.

About Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Pte. Ltd., also known as C&K, is a Singaporean fashion house label founded in 1996, specializing in footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Based in Singapore, the brand has a global footprint, operating more than 600 stores worldwide across 37 countries. For more information, visit https://www.charleskeith.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 680 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

