Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Investors

12/11/2021 | 04:03pm EST
RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) ("Nuvei").

Nuvei, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. These payment solutions are designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

On December 8, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report on Nuvei, which included "a forensic financial and accounting review." Among other allegations, the report indicated that Nuvei "covered up a pattern of business failures, lack of organic growth, and a web of relationships with individuals connected to major Ponzi Schemes and alleged fraudulent activities." Additionally, the report stated that Nuvei's financial disclosures which tout their success "are being temporarily enhanced from concentrated exposure to high risk gaming and eCommerce."

Following this news, Nuvei's stock price fell $39.38, or 40.45% percent, and closed at $57.97 per share on December 8, 2021.

If you are a Nuvei investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:  James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; E-mail at info@ktmc.com. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-is-investigating-securities-fraud-claims-on-behalf-of-nuvei-corporation-nasdaq-nvei-investors-301442607.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
