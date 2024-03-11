MONTREAL, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced that members of the Company's management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Wolfe FinTech Forum 2024 in New York, NY on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 . The discussion will begin at 3:15 PM ET and last for approximately 35 minutes

on . The discussion will begin at and last for approximately 35 minutes Bank of America 2024 Electronic Payments Symposium on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 . The discussion will begin at 10:15 AM ET and last for approximately 45 minutes

Listen-only audio webcasts and archived replays of the discussions will be accessible in the Events section on Nuvei's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 680 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com .

Nuvei Investor Contact:

Chris Mammone, Head of Investor Relations

IR@nuvei.com

NVEI-IR

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvei-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302085307.html

SOURCE Nuvei