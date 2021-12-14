Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Nuvera Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUVR   US67075V1008

NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(NUVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuvera Communications : Announces Plans for New Gig-Speed Fiber Internet Service Across Minnesota

12/14/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investment Creates Next-Generation Fiber Network Providing Access and Affordability in Rural Communities

NEW ULM, Minnesota (Dec. 15, 2021) - Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTC: NUVR) a diversified communications company headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota, announced today plans to build and deploy Gig-speed fiber internet across its network creating crucial access to the fastest speeds available for rural communities, small cities and suburban areas across Minnesota.

"This is a transformational moment for Nuvera as we make a future-focused investment in the communities we serve by providing the most reliable fiber-to-the-home access to Gig-speed services," said Glenn Zerbe, Chief Executive Officer, Nuvera Communications. "Our homes, businesses and communities need reliable and affordable connections to school, workplaces and entertainment, as an important and growing part of everyday life."

"Nuvera's investment in fiber-to-the-home network infrastructure will allow more underserved communities across Minnesota to leverage the quality of life and economic opportunity that access to a state-of-the-art network provides now and for years to come." said, State Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.

Nuvera's Gig-speed end-to-end fiber network is building and rolling out now.
Service will be available for thousands of customers in 2022. The company will continue to build and deploy the Gig-speed service over the next few years.

"We're excited to create 'Nuvera Gig Cities' in the communities we serve while also expanding access to fiber-based internet service at a range of speeds," said Zerbe.

"Nuvera's fiber network gives customers affordable access to a range of speeds from 100 Mbps to 1 Gigabit at prices that are the same whether you're in rural Goodhue or suburban Prior Lake."

While Nuvera's goal is to bring Gig-speed service to as many communities as possible, the initial buildout will focus on the following cities and surrounding communities:

  • New Ulm
  • Hutchinson
  • Glencoe
  • Goodhue
  • Litchfield
  • Redwood Falls
  • Prior Lake
  • Elko New Market
  • Savage
  • Sleepy Eye
  • Springfield
  • Aurelia, IA

Nuvera's fiber internet prices range from $50 per month to $125 per month for
Gig-speed services. Customers can choose the right speed at an affordable price, including low-income households through Federal programs.

Residential and business customers can find out more about Nuvera Gig-speed Internet and request notifications about when new service is available in their area by NuveraGigCities.com

Disclaimer

New ULM Telecom Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 22:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
05:49pNUVERA COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Plans for New Gig-Speed Fiber Internet Service Across Mi..
PU
12/07NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS : Martin Luther College Partners with Nuvera for Network, Internet N..
PU
12/02NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS : Declares a 4th Quarter 2021 Dividend
PU
11/22NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS : Completes Fiber Overbuild in Downtown Prior Lake
PU
11/09NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/09Nuvera Communications, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
10/12NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS : hosts fiber Internet expansion launch event in New Ulm
PU
10/12NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS : hosts fiber Internet expansion launch event in Hutchinson
PU
09/23NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS : hosts fiber Internet expansion launch event in Webster
PU
09/17NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS : Fiber Network Expands with Recent Partnership Expansion
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64,9 M - -
Net income 2020 9,84 M - -
Net Debt 2020 49,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nuvera Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glenn H. Zerbe President & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis Owen Kawlewski CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Perry L. Meyer Chairman
Barbara A. J. Bornhoft Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & VP
Dennis E. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.12.95%114
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-14.42%211 064
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.30%121 640
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.66%108 570
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.64%97 561
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.97%85 698