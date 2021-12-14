Nuvera Communications : Announces Plans for New Gig-Speed Fiber Internet Service Across Minnesota

Investment Creates Next-Generation Fiber Network Providing Access and Affordability in Rural Communities

NEW ULM, Minnesota (Dec. 15, 2021) - Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTC: NUVR) a diversified communications company headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota, announced today plans to build and deploy Gig-speed fiber internet across its network creating crucial access to the fastest speeds available for rural communities, small cities and suburban areas across Minnesota.

"This is a transformational moment for Nuvera as we make a future-focused investment in the communities we serve by providing the most reliable fiber-to-the-home access to Gig-speed services," said Glenn Zerbe, Chief Executive Officer, Nuvera Communications. "Our homes, businesses and communities need reliable and affordable connections to school, workplaces and entertainment, as an important and growing part of everyday life."

"Nuvera's investment in fiber-to-the-home network infrastructure will allow more underserved communities across Minnesota to leverage the quality of life and economic opportunity that access to a state-of-the-art network provides now and for years to come." said, State Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.

Nuvera's Gig-speed end-to-end fiber network is building and rolling out now.

Service will be available for thousands of customers in 2022. The company will continue to build and deploy the Gig-speed service over the next few years.

"We're excited to create 'Nuvera Gig Cities' in the communities we serve while also expanding access to fiber-based internet service at a range of speeds," said Zerbe.

"Nuvera's fiber network gives customers affordable access to a range of speeds from 100 Mbps to 1 Gigabit at prices that are the same whether you're in rural Goodhue or suburban Prior Lake."

While Nuvera's goal is to bring Gig-speed service to as many communities as possible, the initial buildout will focus on the following cities and surrounding communities:

New Ulm

Hutchinson

Glencoe

Goodhue

Litchfield

Redwood Falls

Prior Lake

Elko New Market

Savage

Sleepy Eye

Springfield

Aurelia, IA

Nuvera's fiber internet prices range from $50 per month to $125 per month for

Gig-speed services. Customers can choose the right speed at an affordable price, including low-income households through Federal programs.

Residential and business customers can find out more about Nuvera Gig-speed Internet and request notifications about when new service is available in their area by NuveraGigCities.com