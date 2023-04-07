Nuvera Communications : Announces Plans to Expand New Fiber Internet Network to Hector

Fiber internet infrastructure project paves the way for

residential and business access to reliable, fast connections

Hector, Minnesota (April 6, 2023) -Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTC: NUVR) a diversified communications company, has announced plans to expand fiber internet service into Hector, Minnesota.

Nuvera is beginning its second year expanding access to fast fiber internet across Minnesota with its Nuvera Gig Cities project. The project creates a vast new fiber infrastructure that runs across southern Minnesota communities.

The expansion of Nuvera's Gig Cities project to Hector offers residents and businesses a new choice in service providers in the community. The City of Hector and Nuvera have begun the planning process for the project set to rollout this spring. The residential service will connect right to the customer's home offering symmetrical speeds up to a Gig. For local businesses, Nuvera connects fiber right to the premises and offers customized services.

"Nuvera's goal is to reach as many families and businesses as possible and we're pleased to be expanding fiber internet service to Hector," said Glenn Zerbe, Chief Executive Officer, Nuvera Communications. "Nuvera's new network in Hector paves the way for fast, reliable connections now and for decades to come."

To learn more about Nuvera's new fiber internet service in Hector, residents are invited to an open house:

Nuvera Gig Cities Open House

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Presentations at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Hector Public Library

126 Main Street South, Hector MN

You can start the switch to Nuvera now! Hector residents and businesses can sign up for Nuvera's presale. Residents can go to NuveraGigCities.com website, scroll to the map and enter their address or contact us at 844-354-4111. The presale allows customers to get their address included in Nuvera's build plan and secure an installation of fiber facilities. Businesses interested in learning more about fiber service can call Nuvera's Territory Manager, Mike Burnham at 507-233-4167.

About Nuvera

Nuvera Communications is a leading Minnesota broadband provider headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota. Nuvera's state-the-art fiber network provides reliable and affordable residential internet service through both fiber-to-the neighborhood and newly expanding Gig-speed fiber-to-the-home services. Nuvera also provides business services including fiber internet, voice, hosting and managed services. Nuvera serves residents and businesses in New Ulm, Glencoe, Goodhue, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Elko New Market, Savage, Sleepy Eye, Springfield and surrounding communities. Nuvera also serves customers in Aurelia, Iowa. Nuvera is a Fiber Minnesota partner which cooperatively enables connectivity for multi-location business customer locations, wireless towers and network connectively to major internet connection transport points. Nuvera Communications, Inc., is a publically held corporation. For more information about Nuvera or to purchase stock, visit http://www.nuvera.net/investors