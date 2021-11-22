Nuvera Communications : Completes Fiber Overbuild in Downtown Prior Lake

NEW ULM, MN - Nov. 22, 2021 - Nuvera continues to expand its fiber network in Prior Lake and is excited to announce the completion of the overbuild project in the downtown area. Nuvera collaborated with the City of Prior Lake on bringing fiber to additional parts of the community.

Fiber service provides local businesses increased reliability, broadband speeds up to a Gigabit, with unlimited data that allow for faster cloud access, lower latency, and symmetrical speeds (uploads as fast as downloads).

The project - fully funded by Nuvera - is the result of continuing investments that the company is making in all of its communities.

In the coming weeks, Nuvera staff will contact business owners in the downtown Prior Lake area to discuss their fiber conversion. Technicians will schedule a pre-conversion site visit to assess the wiring requirements needed to upgrade the businesses to fiber. Nuvera will be decommissioning their old network facilities in the near future and needs to convert all services from copper to fiber.