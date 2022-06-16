Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Nuvera Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUVR   US67075V1008

NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(NUVR)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:49 2022-06-13 pm EDT
19.70 USD   -1.99%
05/27 NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10 NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/10 Nuvera Communications, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Nuvera Communications : Declares a 2nd Quarter 2022 Dividend

06/16/2022 | 10:13am EDT
NEW ULM, MN - May 31, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Nuvera Communications, Inc. approved a 2nd quarter dividend payment of $.14 per share. The recently declared dividend will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2022 and will be payable on June 15, 2022.

"In Q2 2022, we began delivering on the promise of our Gig Cities announcement and construction has started in earnest across several of our communities," said Nuvera CEO Glenn Zerbe. "Nuvera is investing $200 million in our Minnesota network and will deliver NuFiber with faster internet speeds to thousands of customers by year end. The first half of the year has been a solid start to a year of expansion and benefit for our customers, employees, and shareholders."

Disclaimer

New ULM Telecom Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 14:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65,8 M - -
Net income 2021 12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,94x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 100 M 100 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 80,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glenn H. Zerbe President & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis Owen Kawlewski CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Perry L. Meyer Chairman
Barbara A. J. Bornhoft Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & VP
Dennis E. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.0.00%100
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.39%206 412
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.52%135 661
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.40%100 726
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.43%93 098
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-30.68%72 166