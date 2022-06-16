Nuvera Communications : Declares a 2nd Quarter 2022 Dividend

NEW ULM, MN - May 31, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Nuvera Communications, Inc. approved a 2nd quarter dividend payment of $.14 per share. The recently declared dividend will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2022 and will be payable on June 15, 2022.

"In Q2 2022, we began delivering on the promise of our Gig Cities announcement and construction has started in earnest across several of our communities," said Nuvera CEO Glenn Zerbe. "Nuvera is investing $200 million in our Minnesota network and will deliver NuFiber with faster internet speeds to thousands of customers by year end. The first half of the year has been a solid start to a year of expansion and benefit for our customers, employees, and shareholders."