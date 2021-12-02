Nuvera Communications : Declares a 4th Quarter 2021 Dividend

NEW ULM, MN - Dec. 2, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Nuvera Communications, Inc. approved a 4th quarter dividend payment of $.14 per share. The recently declared dividend will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 10, 2021, and will be payable on Dec. 17, 2021.

"2021 was a year of tremendous growth for Nuvera, expanding our fiber network across many of our communities, releasing several new fixed wireless towers for the hard-to-reach and unserved areas, and introducing a new, common pricing structure to all our customers," said Nuvera CEO Glenn Zerbe. "Our customers, shareholders and employees have been at the forefront of all these efforts, with the intent of improving outcomes for all."