    NUVR   US67075V1008

NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(NUVR)
Nuvera Communications : Declares a 4th Quarter 2021 Dividend

12/02/2021 | 02:41pm EST
NEW ULM, MN - Dec. 2, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Nuvera Communications, Inc. approved a 4th quarter dividend payment of $.14 per share. The recently declared dividend will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 10, 2021, and will be payable on Dec. 17, 2021.

"2021 was a year of tremendous growth for Nuvera, expanding our fiber network across many of our communities, releasing several new fixed wireless towers for the hard-to-reach and unserved areas, and introducing a new, common pricing structure to all our customers," said Nuvera CEO Glenn Zerbe. "Our customers, shareholders and employees have been at the forefront of all these efforts, with the intent of improving outcomes for all."

Disclaimer

New ULM Telecom Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 19:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64,9 M - -
Net income 2020 9,84 M - -
Net Debt 2020 49,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 86,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glenn H. Zerbe President & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis Owen Kawlewski CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Perry L. Meyer Chairman
Barbara A. J. Bornhoft Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & VP
Dennis E. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC.12.69%113
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-15.29%208 923
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.54%122 725
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.13%113 706
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION16.35%97 875
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.87%85 855