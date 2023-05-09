|
NuVista Energy : Q1 2023 Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
As at, and for the three months ended:
March 31, 2023 and 2022
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
($Cdn thousands)
|
Note
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
3
|
$
|
65,598
|
$
|
41,890
|
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
|
|
146,162
|
$
|
196,678
|
Financial derivative assets
|
17
|
|
24,305
|
|
37,925
|
Other receivable
|
|
|
11,087
|
|
7,063
|
|
|
|
247,152
|
|
283,556
|
Financial derivative assets
|
17
|
|
2,374
|
|
40,633
|
Other asset
|
|
|
9,500
|
|
-
|
Exploration and evaluation assets
|
4
|
|
25,676
|
|
18,307
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
5
|
|
2,500,802
|
|
2,380,205
|
Right-of-use assets
|
6
|
|
96,724
|
|
98,965
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,882,228
|
$
|
2,821,666
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
$
|
193,292
|
$
|
185,129
|
Current portion of other liabilities
|
16
|
|
14,909
|
|
15,375
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
10
|
|
6,103
|
|
5,908
|
Current portion of asset retirement obligations
|
11
|
|
9,500
|
|
9,950
|
|
|
|
223,804
|
|
216,362
|
Long-term debt
|
8
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Senior unsecured notes
|
9
|
|
183,631
|
|
215,392
|
Other liabilities
|
16
|
|
-
|
|
1,540
|
Lease liabilities
|
10
|
|
109,263
|
|
110,822
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
11
|
|
76,367
|
|
81,731
|
Financial derivative liabilities
|
17
|
|
3,384
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
279,182
|
|
260,326
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
875,631
|
|
886,173
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
12
|
|
1,179,915
|
|
1,183,769
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
|
66,734
|
|
65,963
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
759,948
|
|
685,761
|
Total Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
2,006,597
|
|
1,935,493
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,882,228
|
$
|
2,821,666
|
Subsequent events
|
8,9,12,17
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments
|
20
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.
|
NuVista Energy Ltd.
|
Q1 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | 2
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31
|
($Cdn thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Note
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum and natural gas sales
|
14
|
$
|
390,163
|
$
|
381,827
|
Royalties
|
|
|
(51,496)
|
|
(33,308)
|
Revenue from petroleum and natural gas sales
|
|
|
338,667
|
|
348,519
|
Realized loss on financial derivatives
|
17
|
|
(9,090)
|
|
(45,215)
|
Unrealized loss on financial derivatives
|
17
|
|
(55,263)
|
|
(55,336)
|
Other income
|
11
|
|
-
|
|
5,605
|
Total revenue, other income and gain (loss) on risk management contracts
|
|
|
274,314
|
|
253,573
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
75,041
|
|
65,259
|
Transportation
|
|
|
26,454
|
|
27,469
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
5,709
|
|
5,033
|
Share-based compensation
|
16
|
|
1,523
|
|
5,858
|
Financing costs
|
18
|
|
11,279
|
|
12,252
|
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|
5,6
|
|
61,556
|
|
48,030
|
Gain on property disposition
|
7
|
|
(13,592)
|
|
(1,280)
|
|
|
|
167,970
|
|
162,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before taxes
|
|
|
106,344
|
|
90,952
|
Current income tax expense
|
|
|
6,391
|
|
-
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
|
|
19,244
|
|
20,697
|
Total income tax expense
|
|
$
|
25,635
|
$
|
20,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings and comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
80,709
|
$
|
70,255
|
Net earnings per share
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
0.31
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.30
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.
|
NuVista Energy Ltd.
|
Q1 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | 3
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31
|
($Cdn thousands)
|
Note
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Share capital
|
12
|
|
|
|
Balance, January 1
|
$
|
1,183,769
|
$
|
1,228,275
|
Issued for cash on exercise of stock options
|
|
716
|
|
4,221
|
Contributed surplus transferred on exercise of stock options
|
|
334
|
|
1,747
|
Conversion of restricted share awards
|
|
164
|
|
10
|
Conversion of performance share awards
|
|
658
|
|
38
|
Repurchase of shares for cancellation
|
|
(5,726)
|
|
-
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
1,179,915
|
$
|
1,234,291
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, January 1
|
$
|
65,963
|
$
|
68,337
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
4,224
|
|
2,016
|
Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options
|
|
(334)
|
|
(1,747)
|
Conversion of restricted share awards
|
|
(164)
|
|
(10)
|
Conversion of performance share awards
|
|
(658)
|
|
(38)
|
Share-based compensation - tax withholdings settled in cash
|
|
(2,685)
|
|
-
|
Tax deduction on excess value of share awards
|
|
388
|
|
3,673
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
66,734
|
$
|
72,231
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, January 1
|
$
|
685,761
|
$
|
139,205
|
Repurchase of shares for cancellation
|
|
(6,522)
|
|
-
|
Net earnings
|
|
80,709
|
|
70,255
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
759,948
|
$
|
209,460
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,006,597
|
$
|
1,515,982
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.
|
NuVista Energy Ltd.
|
Q1 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | 4
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended March 31
|
($Cdn thousands)
|
Note
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Cash provided by (used in)
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
80,709
|
$
|
70,255
|
Items not requiring cash from operations:
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
11
|
-
|
|
(5,605)
|
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|
5,6
|
61,556
|
|
48,030
|
Gain on property disposition
|
7
|
(13,592)
|
|
(1,280)
|
Share-based compensation
|
16
|
3,529
|
|
1,716
|
Unrealized loss on financial derivatives
|
|
55,263
|
|
55,336
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
|
19,244
|
|
20,697
|
Accretion
|
11
|
755
|
|
720
|
Asset retirement expenditures
|
11
|
(9,693)
|
|
(5,568)
|
Change in non-cash working capital
|
19
|
17,450
|
|
(21,859)
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
|
215,221
|
|
162,442
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of share capital on exercise of stock options
|
|
716
|
|
4,221
|
Share-based compensation - tax withholdings settled with cash
|
|
(2,685)
|
|
-
|
Payment on lease liabilities
|
|
(1,364)
|
|
(1,215)
|
Repurchase of shares
|
|
(12,248)
|
|
-
|
Decrease of long-term debt
|
|
-
|
|
(38,926)
|
Repayment of senior unsecured notes
|
|
(32,159)
|
|
-
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
(47,740)
|
|
(35,920)
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment expenditures
|
5
|
(188,501)
|
|
(118,872)
|
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
|
4
|
(7,369)
|
|
(1,092)
|
Other asset expenditures
|
|
(9,500)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds on property disposition
|
7
|
26,000
|
|
-
|
Change in non-cash working capital
|
19
|
35,597
|
|
(6,558)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
|
(143,773)
|
|
(126,522)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
23,708
|
|
-
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
41,890
|
|
-
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
65,598
|
$
|
-
|
Cash interest paid
|
$
|
11,321
|
$
|
12,155
|
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.
|
|
|
|
|
NuVista Energy Ltd.
|
Q1 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | 5
|
