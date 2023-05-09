Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. NuVista Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVA   CA67072Q1046

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

(NVA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
11.24 CAD   +1.26%
05:56pNuvista Energy : Q1 2023 md&a
PU
05:56pNuvista Energy : Q1 2023 Financial Statements
PU
05:26pNuVista Energy Brief: Achieved net earnings of $80.7 million ($0.37/share, basic) in Q1, Vs $70.3 million ($0.31/share, basic) in the first quarter of 2022
MT
NuVista Energy : Q1 2023 Financial Statements

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As at, and for the three months ended:

March 31, 2023 and 2022

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

March 31

December 31

($Cdn thousands)

Note

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3

$

65,598

$

41,890

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

146,162

$

196,678

Financial derivative assets

17

24,305

37,925

Other receivable

11,087

7,063

247,152

283,556

Financial derivative assets

17

2,374

40,633

Other asset

9,500

-

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

25,676

18,307

Property, plant and equipment

5

2,500,802

2,380,205

Right-of-use assets

6

96,724

98,965

Total assets

$

2,882,228

$

2,821,666

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

193,292

$

185,129

Current portion of other liabilities

16

14,909

15,375

Current portion of lease liabilities

10

6,103

5,908

Current portion of asset retirement obligations

11

9,500

9,950

223,804

216,362

Long-term debt

8

-

-

Senior unsecured notes

9

183,631

215,392

Other liabilities

16

-

1,540

Lease liabilities

10

109,263

110,822

Asset retirement obligations

11

76,367

81,731

Financial derivative liabilities

17

3,384

-

Deferred tax liability

279,182

260,326

Total liabilities

875,631

886,173

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

12

1,179,915

1,183,769

Contributed surplus

66,734

65,963

Retained earnings

759,948

685,761

Total Shareholders' equity

2,006,597

1,935,493

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,882,228

$

2,821,666

Subsequent events

8,9,12,17

Commitments

20

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.

NuVista Energy Ltd.

Q1 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | 2

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31

($Cdn thousands, except per share amounts)

Note

2023

2022

Revenues

Petroleum and natural gas sales

14

$

390,163

$

381,827

Royalties

(51,496)

(33,308)

Revenue from petroleum and natural gas sales

338,667

348,519

Realized loss on financial derivatives

17

(9,090)

(45,215)

Unrealized loss on financial derivatives

17

(55,263)

(55,336)

Other income

11

-

5,605

Total revenue, other income and gain (loss) on risk management contracts

274,314

253,573

Expenses

Operating

75,041

65,259

Transportation

26,454

27,469

General and administrative

5,709

5,033

Share-based compensation

16

1,523

5,858

Financing costs

18

11,279

12,252

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

5,6

61,556

48,030

Gain on property disposition

7

(13,592)

(1,280)

167,970

162,621

Earnings before taxes

106,344

90,952

Current income tax expense

6,391

-

Deferred income tax expense

19,244

20,697

Total income tax expense

$

25,635

$

20,697

Net earnings and comprehensive income

$

80,709

$

70,255

Net earnings per share

13

Basic

$

0.37

$

0.31

Diluted

$

0.36

$

0.30

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.

NuVista Energy Ltd.

Q1 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | 3

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31

($Cdn thousands)

Note

2023

2022

Share capital

12

Balance, January 1

$

1,183,769

$

1,228,275

Issued for cash on exercise of stock options

716

4,221

Contributed surplus transferred on exercise of stock options

334

1,747

Conversion of restricted share awards

164

10

Conversion of performance share awards

658

38

Repurchase of shares for cancellation

(5,726)

-

Balance, end of period

$

1,179,915

$

1,234,291

Contributed surplus

Balance, January 1

$

65,963

$

68,337

Share-based compensation

4,224

2,016

Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options

(334)

(1,747)

Conversion of restricted share awards

(164)

(10)

Conversion of performance share awards

(658)

(38)

Share-based compensation - tax withholdings settled in cash

(2,685)

-

Tax deduction on excess value of share awards

388

3,673

Balance, end of period

$

66,734

$

72,231

Retained earnings

Balance, January 1

$

685,761

$

139,205

Repurchase of shares for cancellation

(6,522)

-

Net earnings

80,709

70,255

Balance, end of period

$

759,948

$

209,460

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,006,597

$

1,515,982

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.

NuVista Energy Ltd.

Q1 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | 4

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31

($Cdn thousands)

Note

2023

2022

Cash provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net earnings

$

80,709

$

70,255

Items not requiring cash from operations:

Other income

11

-

(5,605)

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

5,6

61,556

48,030

Gain on property disposition

7

(13,592)

(1,280)

Share-based compensation

16

3,529

1,716

Unrealized loss on financial derivatives

55,263

55,336

Deferred income tax expense

19,244

20,697

Accretion

11

755

720

Asset retirement expenditures

11

(9,693)

(5,568)

Change in non-cash working capital

19

17,450

(21,859)

Cash provided by operating activities

215,221

162,442

Financing activities

Issuance of share capital on exercise of stock options

716

4,221

Share-based compensation - tax withholdings settled with cash

(2,685)

-

Payment on lease liabilities

(1,364)

(1,215)

Repurchase of shares

(12,248)

-

Decrease of long-term debt

-

(38,926)

Repayment of senior unsecured notes

(32,159)

-

Cash used in financing activities

(47,740)

(35,920)

Investing activities

Property, plant and equipment expenditures

5

(188,501)

(118,872)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

4

(7,369)

(1,092)

Other asset expenditures

(9,500)

-

Proceeds on property disposition

7

26,000

-

Change in non-cash working capital

19

35,597

(6,558)

Cash used in investing activities

(143,773)

(126,522)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

23,708

-

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

41,890

-

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

65,598

$

-

Cash interest paid

$

11,321

$

12,155

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.

NuVista Energy Ltd.

Q1 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | 5

Disclaimer

NuVista Energy Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
