NuVista Energy : Q1 2023 MD&A

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of financial conditions and results of operations should be read in conjunction with NuVista Energy Ltd.'s ("NuVista" or the "Company") condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "financial statements") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and audited statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the notes related thereto, for a full understanding of the financial position and results of operations of the Company. The following MD&A was prepared at and is dated May 9, 2023. Our December 31, 2022 audited financial statements, Annual Information Form and other disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comor can be obtained at www.nuvistaenergy.com.

Throughout this MD&A and in other materials disclosed by the Company, NuVista adheres to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), however the Company also uses various specified financial measures (as defined in National Instrument 51-112 - Non-GAAPand Other Financial Measures ("NI 51-112")) including "non-GAAP financial measures", "non-GAAP ratios", "capital management measures" and "supplementary financial measures" to analyze financial performance including, "adjusted funds flow", "annualized current quarter adjusted funds flow", "capital expenditures", "net capital expenditures", "free adjusted funds flow", "netbacks", "cash costs", "net debt", "netbacks per Boe" and "cash costs per Boe". For further information, refer to the section "Specified Financial Measures".

These specified financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The specified financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net earnings (loss), cash provided by operating activities, and cash used in investing activities, as indicators of NuVista's performance.

This MD&A contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward looking-information is based upon certain expectations and assumptions and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. For further information regarding the forward-looking information contained herein, including the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information, refer to the "Forward-looking Information and Statements" in the advisories section.

All Boe amounts as presented in this MD&A have been calculated using the conversion of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf = 1 Bbl). Condensate is a natural gas liquid ("NGL") as defined by National Instrument 51-101Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). Throughout this MD&A, NGLs comprise all NGLs as defined by NI 51-101 other than condensate, which is disclosed separately as condensate. For further information refer to the "Oil and Gas Measures" in the advisories section.