CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
As at, and for the three and six months ended:
June 30, 2023 and 2022
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
June 30
December 31
($Cdn thousands)
Note
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
- $
41,890
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
141,470
$
203,741
Financial derivative assets
16
22,890
37,925
164,360
283,556
Financial derivative assets
16
34,114
40,633
Other asset
9,500
-
Exploration and evaluation assets
3
25,676
18,307
Property, plant and equipment
4
2,571,610
2,380,205
Right-of-use assets
5
105,128
98,965
Total assets
$
2,910,388
$
2,821,666
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
154,571
$
185,129
Current portion of other liabilities
15
14,923
15,375
Current portion of lease liabilities
9
6,472
5,908
Current portion of asset retirement obligations
10
15,300
9,950
191,266
216,362
Long-term debt
7
8,019
-
Senior unsecured notes
8
161,851
215,392
Other liabilities
15
-
1,540
Lease liabilities
9
118,292
110,822
Asset retirement obligations
10
72,069
81,731
Deferred tax liability
307,930
260,326
Total liabilities
859,427
886,173
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
11
1,163,217
1,183,769
Contributed surplus
62,563
65,963
Retained earnings
825,181
685,761
Total Shareholders' equity
2,050,961
1,935,493
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,910,388
$
2,821,666
Subsequent events
11
Commitments
19
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.
NuVista Energy Ltd.
Q2 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | 2
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
($Cdn thousands, except per share amounts)
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Petroleum and natural gas sales
13
$
282,064
$
463,273
$
672,227
$
845,100
Royalties
(21,271)
(71,650)
(72,767)
(104,958)
Revenue from petroleum and natural gas sales
260,793
391,623
599,460
740,142
Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives
16
7,416
(75,553)
(1,674)
(120,768)
Unrealized gain (loss) on financial derivatives
16
33,709
78,922
(21,554)
23,586
Other income
10
-
425
-
6,030
Total revenue, other income and gain (loss) on
301,918
395,417
576,232
648,990
risk management contracts
Expenses
Operating
76,979
68,347
152,020
133,606
Transportation
35,658
33,062
62,112
60,531
General and administrative
6,190
4,878
11,899
9,911
Share-based compensation
15
2,022
1,632
3,545
7,490
Financing costs
17
11,004
10,675
22,283
22,927
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
4,5
57,530
46,547
119,086
94,577
Gain on property disposition
6
(1,615)
(408)
(15,207)
(1,688)
187,768
164,733
355,738
327,354
Earnings before taxes
114,150
230,684
220,494
321,636
Current income tax recovery
(6,391)
-
-
-
Deferred income tax expense
33,408
52,730
52,652
73,427
Total income tax expense
$
27,017
$
52,730
$
52,652
$
73,427
Net earnings and comprehensive income
$
87,133
$
177,954
$
167,842
$
248,209
Net earnings per share
12
Basic
$
0.40
$
0.78
$
0.77
$
1.08
Diluted
$
0.39
$
0.74
$
0.74
$
1.04
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.
NuVista Energy Ltd.
Q2 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | 3
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30
($Cdn thousands)
Note
2023
2022
Share capital
11
Balance, January 1
$
1,183,769
$
1,228,275
Issued for cash on exercise of stock options
1,253
13,225
Contributed surplus transferred on exercise of stock options
626
5,732
Conversion of restricted share awards
1,251
442
Conversion of performance share awards
1,713
1,209
Repurchase of shares for cancellation
(25,395)
(13,807)
Balance, end of period
$
1,163,217
$
1,235,076
Contributed surplus
Balance, January 1
$
65,963
$
68,337
Share-based compensation
6,665
3,803
Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options
(626)
(5,732)
Conversion of restricted share awards
(1,251)
(442)
Conversion of performance share awards
(1,713)
(1,209)
Share-based compensation - tax withholdings settled in cash
(11,524)
-
Tax deduction on excess value of share awards
5,049
4,947
Balance, end of period
$
62,563
$
69,704
Retained earnings
Balance, January 1
$
685,761
$
139,205
Repurchase of shares for cancellation
(28,422)
(13,792)
Net earnings
167,842
248,209
Balance, end of period
$
825,181
$
373,622
Total shareholders' equity
$
2,050,961
$
1,678,402
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.
NuVista Energy Ltd.
Q2 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | 4
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
($Cdn thousands)
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
87,133
$
177,954
$
167,842
$
248,209
Items not requiring cash from operations:
Other income
10
-
(425)
-
(6,030)
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
4,5
57,530
46,547
119,086
94,577
Gain on property disposition
6
(1,615)
(408)
(15,207)
(1,688)
Share-based compensation
15
2,007
1,517
5,536
3,233
Unrealized (gain) loss on financial derivatives
(33,709)
(78,922)
21,554
(23,586)
Deferred income tax expense
33,408
52,730
52,652
73,427
Accretion
10
728
840
1,483
1,560
Asset retirement expenditures
10
479
(1,184)
(9,214)
(6,752)
Change in non-cash working capital
18
(11,795)
29,019
5,655
7,160
Cash provided by operating activities
134,166
227,668
349,387
390,110
Financing activities
Issuance of share capital on exercise of stock options
537
9,004
1,253
13,225
Share-based compensation - tax withholdings settled
(8,839)
-
(11,524)
-
with cash
Payment on lease liabilities
(1,485)
(1,294)
(2,849)
(2,509)
Repurchase of shares
(41,569)
(27,599)
(53,817)
(27,599)
Decrease (increase) of long-term debt
8,019
(100,247)
8,019
(139,173)
Repayment of senior unsecured notes
(21,973)
-
(54,132)
-
Cash used in financing activities
(65,310)
(120,136)
(113,050)
(156,056)
Investing activities
Property, plant and equipment expenditures
4
(125,130)
(112,811)
(313,631)
(231,683)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
3
-
(2,212)
(7,369)
(3,304)
Other asset expenditures
-
-
(9,500)
-
Proceeds on property disposition
6
-
-
26,000
-
Change in non-cash working capital
18
(9,324)
7,491
26,273
933
Cash used in investing activities
(134,454)
(107,532)
(278,227)
(234,054)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(65,598)
-
(41,890)
-
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
65,598
-
41,890
-
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
-
$
- $
-
$
-
Cash interest paid
$
2,932
$
2,123
$
14,252
$
14,278
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.
NuVista Energy Ltd.
Q2 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements | 5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NuVista Energy Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 11:23:04 UTC.