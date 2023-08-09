CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

As at, and for the three and six months ended:

June 30, 2023 and 2022

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

June 30

December 31

($Cdn thousands)

Note

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

- $

41,890

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

141,470

$

203,741

Financial derivative assets

16

22,890

37,925

164,360

283,556

Financial derivative assets

16

34,114

40,633

Other asset

9,500

-

Exploration and evaluation assets

3

25,676

18,307

Property, plant and equipment

4

2,571,610

2,380,205

Right-of-use assets

5

105,128

98,965

Total assets

$

2,910,388

$

2,821,666

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

154,571

$

185,129

Current portion of other liabilities

15

14,923

15,375

Current portion of lease liabilities

9

6,472

5,908

Current portion of asset retirement obligations

10

15,300

9,950

191,266

216,362

Long-term debt

7

8,019

-

Senior unsecured notes

8

161,851

215,392

Other liabilities

15

-

1,540

Lease liabilities

9

118,292

110,822

Asset retirement obligations

10

72,069

81,731

Deferred tax liability

307,930

260,326

Total liabilities

859,427

886,173

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

11

1,163,217

1,183,769

Contributed surplus

62,563

65,963

Retained earnings

825,181

685,761

Total Shareholders' equity

2,050,961

1,935,493

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,910,388

$

2,821,666

Subsequent events

11

Commitments

19

NuVista Energy Ltd.

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

($Cdn thousands, except per share amounts)

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues

Petroleum and natural gas sales

13

$

282,064

$

463,273

$

672,227

$

845,100

Royalties

(21,271)

(71,650)

(72,767)

(104,958)

Revenue from petroleum and natural gas sales

260,793

391,623

599,460

740,142

Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives

16

7,416

(75,553)

(1,674)

(120,768)

Unrealized gain (loss) on financial derivatives

16

33,709

78,922

(21,554)

23,586

Other income

10

-

425

-

6,030

Total revenue, other income and gain (loss) on

301,918

395,417

576,232

648,990

risk management contracts

Expenses

Operating

76,979

68,347

152,020

133,606

Transportation

35,658

33,062

62,112

60,531

General and administrative

6,190

4,878

11,899

9,911

Share-based compensation

15

2,022

1,632

3,545

7,490

Financing costs

17

11,004

10,675

22,283

22,927

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

4,5

57,530

46,547

119,086

94,577

Gain on property disposition

6

(1,615)

(408)

(15,207)

(1,688)

187,768

164,733

355,738

327,354

Earnings before taxes

114,150

230,684

220,494

321,636

Current income tax recovery

(6,391)

-

-

-

Deferred income tax expense

33,408

52,730

52,652

73,427

Total income tax expense

$

27,017

$

52,730

$

52,652

$

73,427

Net earnings and comprehensive income

$

87,133

$

177,954

$

167,842

$

248,209

Net earnings per share

12

Basic

$

0.40

$

0.78

$

0.77

$

1.08

Diluted

$

0.39

$

0.74

$

0.74

$

1.04

NuVista Energy Ltd.

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30

($Cdn thousands)

Note

2023

2022

Share capital

11

Balance, January 1

$

1,183,769

$

1,228,275

Issued for cash on exercise of stock options

1,253

13,225

Contributed surplus transferred on exercise of stock options

626

5,732

Conversion of restricted share awards

1,251

442

Conversion of performance share awards

1,713

1,209

Repurchase of shares for cancellation

(25,395)

(13,807)

Balance, end of period

$

1,163,217

$

1,235,076

Contributed surplus

Balance, January 1

$

65,963

$

68,337

Share-based compensation

6,665

3,803

Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options

(626)

(5,732)

Conversion of restricted share awards

(1,251)

(442)

Conversion of performance share awards

(1,713)

(1,209)

Share-based compensation - tax withholdings settled in cash

(11,524)

-

Tax deduction on excess value of share awards

5,049

4,947

Balance, end of period

$

62,563

$

69,704

Retained earnings

Balance, January 1

$

685,761

$

139,205

Repurchase of shares for cancellation

(28,422)

(13,792)

Net earnings

167,842

248,209

Balance, end of period

$

825,181

$

373,622

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,050,961

$

1,678,402

NuVista Energy Ltd.

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

($Cdn thousands)

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net earnings

$

87,133

$

177,954

$

167,842

$

248,209

Items not requiring cash from operations:

Other income

10

-

(425)

-

(6,030)

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

4,5

57,530

46,547

119,086

94,577

Gain on property disposition

6

(1,615)

(408)

(15,207)

(1,688)

Share-based compensation

15

2,007

1,517

5,536

3,233

Unrealized (gain) loss on financial derivatives

(33,709)

(78,922)

21,554

(23,586)

Deferred income tax expense

33,408

52,730

52,652

73,427

Accretion

10

728

840

1,483

1,560

Asset retirement expenditures

10

479

(1,184)

(9,214)

(6,752)

Change in non-cash working capital

18

(11,795)

29,019

5,655

7,160

Cash provided by operating activities

134,166

227,668

349,387

390,110

Financing activities

Issuance of share capital on exercise of stock options

537

9,004

1,253

13,225

Share-based compensation - tax withholdings settled

(8,839)

-

(11,524)

-

with cash

Payment on lease liabilities

(1,485)

(1,294)

(2,849)

(2,509)

Repurchase of shares

(41,569)

(27,599)

(53,817)

(27,599)

Decrease (increase) of long-term debt

8,019

(100,247)

8,019

(139,173)

Repayment of senior unsecured notes

(21,973)

-

(54,132)

-

Cash used in financing activities

(65,310)

(120,136)

(113,050)

(156,056)

Investing activities

Property, plant and equipment expenditures

4

(125,130)

(112,811)

(313,631)

(231,683)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

3

-

(2,212)

(7,369)

(3,304)

Other asset expenditures

-

-

(9,500)

-

Proceeds on property disposition

6

-

-

26,000

-

Change in non-cash working capital

18

(9,324)

7,491

26,273

933

Cash used in investing activities

(134,454)

(107,532)

(278,227)

(234,054)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(65,598)

-

(41,890)

-

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

65,598

-

41,890

-

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

-

$

- $

-

$

-

Cash interest paid

$

2,932

$

2,123

$

14,252

$

14,278

NuVista Energy Ltd.

