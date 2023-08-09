NuVista is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company's primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Pipestone and Wapiti areas of the Alberta Deep Basin. The Company holds rights in approximately 156,640 gross acres of land that are prospective for the Triassic Montney formation with an approximate working interest of 90%. The Company's operating areas of Wapiti and Pipestone in the Montney formation is located near the City of Grande Prairie, Alberta, approximately 600 kilometers northwest of Calgary.