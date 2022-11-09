NuVista Energy : Q3 2022 Financial Statements
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
As at, and for the three and nine months ended:
September 30, 2022 and 2021
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
September 30
December 31
($Cdn thousands)
Note
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
$
193,674
$
88,537
Financial derivative assets
17
30,135
-
223,809
88,537
Financial derivative assets
17
46,420
-
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
20,683
18,135
Property, plant and equipment
5
2,358,106
2,177,379
Right-of-use assets
6
101,207
107,933
Total assets
$
2,750,225
$
2,391,984
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
214,631
$
140,002
Current portion of other liabilities
16
11,695
7,990
Current portion of lease liabilities
10
5,757
5,300
Current portion of asset retirement obligations
11
8,600
7,075
Financial derivative liabilities
17
7,463
40,317
248,146
200,684
Long-term debt
8
9,194
196,055
Senior unsecured notes
9
217,982
223,178
Other liabilities
16
1,581
1,587
Lease liabilities
10
112,391
116,730
Asset retirement obligations
11
78,000
113,162
Financial derivative liabilities
17
-
16,938
Deferred tax liability
222,676
87,833
889,970
956,167
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
12
1,212,458
1,228,275
Contributed surplus
71,767
68,337
Retained earnings
576,030
139,205
1,860,255
1,435,817
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,750,225
$
2,391,984
Subsequent events
12,17
Commitments
20
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.
NuVista Energy Ltd.
Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements | 1
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
($Cdn thousands, except per share amounts)
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Petroleum and natural gas sales
14
$
445,007
$
222,601
$
1,290,107
$
561,935
Royalties
(39,458)
(16,463)
(144,416)
(37,718)
Revenue from petroleum and natural gas sales
405,549
206,138
1,145,691
524,217
Realized loss on financial derivatives
(35,611)
(28,347)
(156,379)
(78,119)
Unrealized gain (loss) on financial derivatives
102,761
(11,817)
126,347
(55,234)
Other income
11
-
138
6,030
1,024
Total revenue, other income and loss on risk management
472,699
166,112
1,121,689
391,888
contracts
Expenses
Operating
77,392
49,206
210,998
144,470
Transportation
32,405
25,246
92,936
71,661
General and administrative
5,434
4,634
15,344
14,861
Share-based compensation
16
1,091
2,604
8,581
9,190
Financing costs
18
9,882
17,381
32,809
42,026
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and impairment reversal
5,6
54,320
(125,026)
148,897
(51,441)
Exploration and evaluation
4
2,037
-
2,037
-
Gain on property dispositions
7
-
-
(1,688)
(35,375)
182,561
(25,955)
509,914
195,392
Earnings before taxes
290,138
192,067
611,775
196,496
Deferred income tax expense
66,675
45,002
140,102
44,984
Net earnings and comprehensive income
$
223,463
$
147,065
$
471,673
$
151,512
Net earnings per share
13
Basic
$
0.99
$
0.65
$
2.07
$
0.67
Diluted
$
0.95
$
0.63
$
1.98
$
0.65
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.
NuVista Energy Ltd.
Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements | 2
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30
($Cdn thousands)
Note
2022
2021
Share capital
12
Balance, January 1
$
1,228,275
$
1,220,032
Issued for cash on exercise of stock options
13,536
300
Contributed surplus transferred on exercise of stock options
5,868
138
Conversion of restricted share awards
483
959
Conversion of performance share awards
1,243
1,202
Repurchase of shares for cancellation
(36,947)
-
Balance, end of period
$
1,212,458
$
1,222,631
Contributed surplus
Balance, January 1
$
68,337
$
62,329
Share-based compensation
5,765
4,282
Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options
(5,868)
(138)
Conversion of restricted share awards
(483)
(959)
Conversion of performance share awards
(1,243)
(1,202)
Tax deduction on excess value of share awards
5,259
2,415
Balance, end of period
$
71,767
$
66,727
Retained earnings (deficit)
Balance, January 1
$
139,205
$
(125,467)
Repurchase of shares for cancellation
(34,848)
-
Net earnings
471,673
151,512
Balance, end of period
$
576,030
$
26,045
Total shareholders' equity
$
1,860,255
$
1,315,403
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.
NuVista Energy Ltd.
Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements | 3
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
($Cdn thousands)
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
223,463
$
147,065
$
471,673
$
151,512
Items not requiring cash from operations:
Other income
11
-
(138)
(6,030)
(1,024)
Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment reversal
5,6
54,320
(125,026)
148,897
(51,441)
Exploration and evaluation
4
2,037
-
2,037
-
Gain on property dispositions
7
-
-
(1,688)
(35,375)
Share-based compensation
16
1,649
1,318
4,882
3,682
Unrealized (gain) loss on financial derivatives
(102,761)
11,817
(126,347)
55,234
Deferred income tax expense
66,675
45,002
140,102
44,984
Accretion
11
732
564
2,292
1,739
Asset retirement expenditures
11
(1,327)
(571)
(8,079)
(4,669)
Change in non-cash working capital
19
(16,770)
43,976
(9,611)
63,873
Cash provided by operating activities
228,018
124,007
618,128
228,515
Financing activities
Issuance of share capital on exercise of stock options
311
272
13,536
300
Payment on lease liabilities
(1,373)
(1,247)
(3,882)
(2,651)
Repurchase of shares
(44,196)
-
(71,795)
-
Decrease of long-term debt
(47,688)
(20,799)
(186,861)
(97,448)
Issuance of senior unsecured notes, net of financing costs
-
222,646
-
222,646
Repayment of senior unsecured notes
(6,345)
(217,724)
(6,345)
(217,724)
Cash used in financing activities
(99,291)
(16,852)
(255,347)
(94,877)
Investing activities
Property, plant and equipment expenditures
5
(111,745)
(77,152)
(343,428)
(202,437)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
4
(1)
-
(3,305)
(7)
Proceeds on property dispositions
-
-
-
93,578
Other receivable expenditures
-
1,157
-
4,233
Change in non-cash working capital
19
(16,981)
(31,160)
(16,048)
(29,005)
Cash used in investing activities
(128,727)
(107,155)
(362,781)
(133,638)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
-
-
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
-
-
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Cash interest paid
$
11,037
$
6,515
$
25,315
$
20,704
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.
NuVista Energy Ltd.
Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements | 4
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.