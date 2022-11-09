Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. NuVista Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVA   CA67072Q1046

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

(NVA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:36 2022-11-09 pm EST
13.66 CAD   -4.07%
12:31pNuvista Energy : Q3 2022 Financial Statements
PU
08:36aNuVista Energy Q3 Profit Climbs 52% on Higher Production and Strong Oil and Gas Prices; Hikes 2022 Guidance
MT
07:02aNuVista Energy Ltd. Announces Record Financial and Operating Results, Increases 2022 Production Guidance, Provides 2023 Guidance, and Increases Return of Capital to Shareholders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NuVista Energy : Q3 2022 Financial Statements

11/09/2022 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As at, and for the three and nine months ended:

September 30, 2022 and 2021

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

September 30

December 31

($Cdn thousands)

Note

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

$

193,674

$

88,537

Financial derivative assets

17

30,135

-

223,809

88,537

Financial derivative assets

17

46,420

-

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

20,683

18,135

Property, plant and equipment

5

2,358,106

2,177,379

Right-of-use assets

6

101,207

107,933

Total assets

$

2,750,225

$

2,391,984

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

214,631

$

140,002

Current portion of other liabilities

16

11,695

7,990

Current portion of lease liabilities

10

5,757

5,300

Current portion of asset retirement obligations

11

8,600

7,075

Financial derivative liabilities

17

7,463

40,317

248,146

200,684

Long-term debt

8

9,194

196,055

Senior unsecured notes

9

217,982

223,178

Other liabilities

16

1,581

1,587

Lease liabilities

10

112,391

116,730

Asset retirement obligations

11

78,000

113,162

Financial derivative liabilities

17

-

16,938

Deferred tax liability

222,676

87,833

889,970

956,167

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

12

1,212,458

1,228,275

Contributed surplus

71,767

68,337

Retained earnings

576,030

139,205

1,860,255

1,435,817

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,750,225

$

2,391,984

Subsequent events

12,17

Commitments

20

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.

NuVista Energy Ltd.

Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements | 1

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30

September 30

($Cdn thousands, except per share amounts)

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

Petroleum and natural gas sales

14

$

445,007

$

222,601

$

1,290,107

$

561,935

Royalties

(39,458)

(16,463)

(144,416)

(37,718)

Revenue from petroleum and natural gas sales

405,549

206,138

1,145,691

524,217

Realized loss on financial derivatives

(35,611)

(28,347)

(156,379)

(78,119)

Unrealized gain (loss) on financial derivatives

102,761

(11,817)

126,347

(55,234)

Other income

11

-

138

6,030

1,024

Total revenue, other income and loss on risk management

472,699

166,112

1,121,689

391,888

contracts

Expenses

Operating

77,392

49,206

210,998

144,470

Transportation

32,405

25,246

92,936

71,661

General and administrative

5,434

4,634

15,344

14,861

Share-based compensation

16

1,091

2,604

8,581

9,190

Financing costs

18

9,882

17,381

32,809

42,026

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and impairment reversal

5,6

54,320

(125,026)

148,897

(51,441)

Exploration and evaluation

4

2,037

-

2,037

-

Gain on property dispositions

7

-

-

(1,688)

(35,375)

182,561

(25,955)

509,914

195,392

Earnings before taxes

290,138

192,067

611,775

196,496

Deferred income tax expense

66,675

45,002

140,102

44,984

Net earnings and comprehensive income

$

223,463

$

147,065

$

471,673

$

151,512

Net earnings per share

13

Basic

$

0.99

$

0.65

$

2.07

$

0.67

Diluted

$

0.95

$

0.63

$

1.98

$

0.65

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.

NuVista Energy Ltd.

Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements | 2

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30

($Cdn thousands)

Note

2022

2021

Share capital

12

Balance, January 1

$

1,228,275

$

1,220,032

Issued for cash on exercise of stock options

13,536

300

Contributed surplus transferred on exercise of stock options

5,868

138

Conversion of restricted share awards

483

959

Conversion of performance share awards

1,243

1,202

Repurchase of shares for cancellation

(36,947)

-

Balance, end of period

$

1,212,458

$

1,222,631

Contributed surplus

Balance, January 1

$

68,337

$

62,329

Share-based compensation

5,765

4,282

Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options

(5,868)

(138)

Conversion of restricted share awards

(483)

(959)

Conversion of performance share awards

(1,243)

(1,202)

Tax deduction on excess value of share awards

5,259

2,415

Balance, end of period

$

71,767

$

66,727

Retained earnings (deficit)

Balance, January 1

$

139,205

$

(125,467)

Repurchase of shares for cancellation

(34,848)

-

Net earnings

471,673

151,512

Balance, end of period

$

576,030

$

26,045

Total shareholders' equity

$

1,860,255

$

1,315,403

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.

NuVista Energy Ltd.

Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements | 3

NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30

September 30

($Cdn thousands)

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net earnings

$

223,463

$

147,065

$

471,673

$

151,512

Items not requiring cash from operations:

Other income

11

-

(138)

(6,030)

(1,024)

Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment reversal

5,6

54,320

(125,026)

148,897

(51,441)

Exploration and evaluation

4

2,037

-

2,037

-

Gain on property dispositions

7

-

-

(1,688)

(35,375)

Share-based compensation

16

1,649

1,318

4,882

3,682

Unrealized (gain) loss on financial derivatives

(102,761)

11,817

(126,347)

55,234

Deferred income tax expense

66,675

45,002

140,102

44,984

Accretion

11

732

564

2,292

1,739

Asset retirement expenditures

11

(1,327)

(571)

(8,079)

(4,669)

Change in non-cash working capital

19

(16,770)

43,976

(9,611)

63,873

Cash provided by operating activities

228,018

124,007

618,128

228,515

Financing activities

Issuance of share capital on exercise of stock options

311

272

13,536

300

Payment on lease liabilities

(1,373)

(1,247)

(3,882)

(2,651)

Repurchase of shares

(44,196)

-

(71,795)

-

Decrease of long-term debt

(47,688)

(20,799)

(186,861)

(97,448)

Issuance of senior unsecured notes, net of financing costs

-

222,646

-

222,646

Repayment of senior unsecured notes

(6,345)

(217,724)

(6,345)

(217,724)

Cash used in financing activities

(99,291)

(16,852)

(255,347)

(94,877)

Investing activities

Property, plant and equipment expenditures

5

(111,745)

(77,152)

(343,428)

(202,437)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

4

(1)

-

(3,305)

(7)

Proceeds on property dispositions

-

-

-

93,578

Other receivable expenditures

-

1,157

-

4,233

Change in non-cash working capital

19

(16,981)

(31,160)

(16,048)

(29,005)

Cash used in investing activities

(128,727)

(107,155)

(362,781)

(133,638)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

-

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

-

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Cash interest paid

$

11,037

$

6,515

$

25,315

$

20,704

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements.

NuVista Energy Ltd.

Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NuVista Energy Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 17:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
12:31pNuvista Energy : Q3 2022 Financial Statements
PU
08:36aNuVista Energy Q3 Profit Climbs 52% on Higher Production and Strong Oil and Gas Prices;..
MT
07:02aNuVista Energy Ltd. Announces Record Financial and Operating Results, Increases 2022 Pr..
AQ
10/07CIBC Previews Canadian Energy Earnings, Says Sector Attractive
MT
08/04NuVista Energy Reiterates Buy Rating on NuVista Energy Following Q2 Report; Price Targe..
MT
08/03Tranche Update on NuVista Energy Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 9, 2022.
CI
08/03NuVista Energy Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
08/03NuVista Energy Returns to a Q2 Profit on Higher Natural Gas Production and Prices; CFO ..
MT
08/03NuVista Energy Ltd. Provides Production Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June..
CI
08/03NuVista Energy Brief: Q2 Per Share Basic 0.78 and Diluted 0.74
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 688 M 1 259 M 1 259 M
Net income 2022 513 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2022 97,4 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 194 M 2 382 M 2 382 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
NuVista Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14,24 CAD
Average target price 16,79 CAD
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan A. Wright President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ross L. Andreachuk Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Pentti O. Karkkainen Chairman
Michael J. Lawford Chief Operating Officer
Ronald J. Poelzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD.104.60%2 382
CHEVRON CORPORATION57.94%358 381
CONOCOPHILLIPS86.26%167 522
EOG RESOURCES, INC.66.90%87 086
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION162.06%67 389
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED52.70%67 382