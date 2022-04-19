Nuvo Pharmaceuticals : Miravo Healthcare™ to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Monday, May 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada - April 19, 2022 - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals® Inc. (TSX:MRV; OTCQX:MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced Jesse Ledger, Miravo's President & Chief Executive Officer and Mary-Jane Burkett, Miravo's Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

Miravo Healthcare Presentation

DATE/TIME: Monday, May 2, 2022 /11:00 a.m. ET

VENUE: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, 255 Front St W, Toronto, Ontario

CONFERENCE REGISTRATION LINK:https://bloomburton.meetmax.com/sched/event_81281/conference_register.html

MIRAVO PRESENTATION LINK: https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton7/mira/2735258

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian-focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S., Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Stefan Eftychiou

905 326 1888 ext 60

stefan@bristolir.com