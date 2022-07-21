Nuvoton Technology : 2022 Second Quarter Investor Conference
07/21/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Nuvoton Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/21
Time of announcement
14:22:04
Subject
Nuvoton Technology Corp. 2022 Second
Quarter Investor Conference
Date of events
2022/08/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/05
2.Time of institutional investor conference:13:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company holds
2022 second quarter investor conference to present financial results and
business overview
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Nuvoton Technology Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.