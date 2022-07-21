Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Nuvoton Technology Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4919   TW0004919006

NUVOTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(4919)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
118.00 TWD   +3.51%
02:34aNUVOTON TECHNOLOGY : 2022 Second Quarter Investor Conference
PU
07/14NUVOTON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the record date of cash dividend.
PU
06/24NUVOTON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement for elected Representative Director & Chairman of Material Subsidiary, Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan
PU
Nuvoton Technology : 2022 Second Quarter Investor Conference

07/21/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Nuvoton Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/21 Time of announcement 14:22:04
Subject 
 Nuvoton Technology Corp. 2022 Second
Quarter Investor Conference
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/05
2.Time of institutional investor conference:13:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company holds
2022 second quarter investor conference to present financial results and
business overview
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Nuvoton Technology Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 45 040 M 1 505 M 1 505 M
Net income 2022 4 987 M 167 M 167 M
Net cash 2022 8 659 M 289 M 289 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,93x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 49 532 M 1 655 M 1 655 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart NUVOTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nuvoton Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUVOTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 118,00 TWD
Average target price 191,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Mao Su Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hsiang Yun Fan Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Yu Chun Hong Independent Director
Allen Hsu Independent Director
Shu-Chyuan Tu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVOTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-16.31%1 655
MEDIATEK INC.-43.61%35 261
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.44%18 075
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-32.81%16 775
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-28.12%10 402
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-26.19%8 099