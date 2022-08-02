Nuvoton Technology : Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)Company name: Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (2)Relationship with the Company: Nuvoton Technology Corporation owned 100% subsidiary (3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NT$15,277,424 (4)The original amount of endorsements:NT$1,359,160 (5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees: NT$1,239,610 (6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of the event:NT$2,598,770 (7)The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements /guarantees:NT$434,388 (8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: Apply for bank loans for working capital needs. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): Capital:NT$87,760 Accumulated profit:(NT$822,781) 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date:According to the contract 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): NT$15,277,424 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$2,598,770 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:17.01% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:58.7% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None