Nuvoton Technology : Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Company name: Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan
(2)Relationship with the Company: Nuvoton Technology Corporation owned 100%
subsidiary
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NT$15,277,424
(4)The original amount of endorsements:NT$1,359,160
(5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$1,239,610
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event:NT$2,598,770
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements
/guarantees:NT$434,388
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
Apply for bank loans for working capital needs.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
Capital:NT$87,760
Accumulated profit:(NT$822,781)
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:According to the contract
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$15,277,424
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NT$2,598,770
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:17.01%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:58.7%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None