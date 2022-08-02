Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nuvoton Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4919   TW0004919006

NUVOTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(4919)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
112.50 TWD   -5.86%
NUVOTON TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022 have been approved by NTC's Board of Directors
PU
NUVOTON TECHNOLOGY : Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
PU
06:52aNUVOTON TECHNOLOGY : Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
PU
Nuvoton Technology : Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

08/02/2022 | 06:52am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Nuvoton Technology Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/02 Time of announcement 18:48:56
Subject 
 Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making
of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Company name: Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan
(2)Relationship with the Company: Nuvoton Technology Corporation owned 100%
subsidiary
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NT$15,277,424
(4)The original amount of endorsements:NT$2,598,770
(5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$299,100
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event:NT$2,897,870
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements
/guarantees:NT$434,388
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
For business operation needs.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
 None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
Capital:NT$87,760
Accumulated profit:(NT$822,781)
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:According to the contract
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$15,277,424
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NT$2,897,870
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:18.97%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:60.66%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 None

Disclaimer

Nuvoton Technology Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
