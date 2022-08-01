Log in
    NUVG   US67075W1080

NUVUS GRO CORP.

(NUVG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:57 2022-08-01 pm EDT
0.0800 USD    0.00%
NUVUS GRO CORP (OTC PINK : NUVG) announces That it has updated its OTC Markets Group Profile
PU
NUVUS GRO CORP (OTC PINK : NUVG) announces That it is in the process of updating its OTC Markets Group Profile
PU
NUVUS GRO CORP (OTC PINK : NUVG) announces Name Change to Music Licensing, Inc.
PR
Nuvus Gro Corp (OTC Pink: NUVG) announces That it has updated its OTC Markets Group Profile

08/01/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
Nuvus Gro Corp (OTC Pink: NUVG) announces That it has updated its OTC Markets Group ProfilePress Release | 08/01/2022

Nuvus Gro Corp (OTC Pink: NUVG) announcesThat it has updated its OTC Markets Group Profile; the Change comes ahead of the acquisition of Pro Music Rights, Inc., one of the world's largest music licensing companies

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed inthe United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% inthe United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky,Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo,Larry June,Trae Pound,Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy,Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter,Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane,Young Dolph,Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visitpromusicrights.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc. or any other person.

SOURCE Pro Music Rights, Inc.

Disclaimer

NuvusGro Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 17:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,32 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,46 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,36 M 5,36 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
