  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Nuvus Gro Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUVG   US67075W1080

NUVUS GRO CORP.

(NUVG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:47 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.0895 USD   -14.76%
08/20NUVUS GRO : Unaudited Financial Statements for Pro Music Rights, Inc. for the six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/20NUVUS GRO : PRO MUSIC RIGHTS INC. Financial Statements For the years ended 2020 and 2021
PU
08/17PRO MUSIC RIGHTS (OTC : NUVG ) one of the world's largest Music Licensing companies, announces that it intends to Release its Financial Statements by August 19, 2022 Via EDGAR
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuvus Gro : PRO MUSIC RIGHTS INC. Financial Statements For the years ended 2020 and 2021

08/20/2022 | 07:16pm EDT
ADD EXHB 5 ea164688ex99-1_nuvusgro.htm FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC. FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

Exhibit 99.1

PRO MUSIC RIGHTS INC.

Financial Statements

For the years ended 2020 and 2021

Pro Music Rights Inc.

Financial Statements

For the years ended 2020 and 2021

INDEX TO AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Audit Report

Page 1

Balance Sheet

Page 3

Income Statement

Page 4

Changes in Equity Statement

Page 5

Cash Flow Statement

Page 6

Notes to the Financial Statements

Page 7

Page i

March 23, 2022

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

The Board of Directors

Pro Music Rights, Inc.

REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

I have audited the accompanying balance sheets of Pro Music Rights Inc. as of December 31, 2020 and 2021 and the related statements of operations, changes in owner's equity and cash flows for the years then ended. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management.

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with principles generally accepted in the United States of America; this includes the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITY

My responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on my audits. I conducted my audits in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards as accepted in the United States of America. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement.

An audit includes performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of risks of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company's preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Accordingly, I express no such opinion.

An audit also includes evaluating appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. Examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes

assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation.

Page 1

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion.

OPINION

In my opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Pro Music Rights Inc. as of December 31, 2020 and 2021 and the results of operations and its cash flows for the years then ended in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

/s/ Amjad N I Abu Khamis

Amjad N I Abu Khamis

Licensed Public Accountant, NH 08224 CF Audits LLC

159 Main St. STE 100 Nashua NH 03060 603-607-7600 cpa@cfaudits.com

Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NuvusGro Corporation published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 23:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
