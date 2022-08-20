Nuvus Gro : PRO MUSIC RIGHTS INC. Financial Statements For the years ended 2020 and 2021

March 23, 2022

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

The Board of Directors

Pro Music Rights, Inc.

REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

I have audited the accompanying balance sheets of Pro Music Rights Inc. as of December 31, 2020 and 2021 and the related statements of operations, changes in owner's equity and cash flows for the years then ended. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management.

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with principles generally accepted in the United States of America; this includes the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITY

My responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on my audits. I conducted my audits in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards as accepted in the United States of America. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement.

An audit includes performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of risks of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company's preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Accordingly, I express no such opinion.

An audit also includes evaluating appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. Examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes