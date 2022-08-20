Nuvus Gro : Unaudited Financial Statements for Pro Music Rights, Inc. for the six months ended June 30, 2022
PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(unaudited)
JUNE 30, 2022
PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2022
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
$
175,725
$
172,900
Accounts receivable
432,358,623
377,579,645
Prepayments
420
420
Total Current Assets
432,534,768
377,752,965
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
45,135
45,135
TOTAL ASSETS
$
432,579,903
$
377,798,100
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
18,912
$
13,648
Sales tax payable
4,536
4,536
Advances from a shareholder
357,218
310,132
Deferred revenues
432,363,623
377,579,645
Total Current Liabilities
432,744,289
377,907,961
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Common stocks
14,100
14,100
Additional paid-in capital
278,814
278,814
Deficit
(457,300)
(402,775)
Total Stockholders' Deficiency
(164,386
)
(109,861
)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
$
432,579,903
$
377,798,100
PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
For the
Six Months
For the Quarter Ending
Ending
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2022
REVENUES
$
35,390
$
55
$
35,445
OPERATING EXPENSES
Accounting and legal fees
63,762
60,057
123,819
Professional fees
23,152
55,204
78,356
Insurance
1,257
1,257
2,514
Taxes and licenses
1,208
-
1,208
Advertising and promotion
-
304
304
Dues and subscriptions
166
68
234
Others
370
587
957
Total Operating Expenses
89,915
117,477
207,392
NET LOSS
$
(54,525
)
$
(117,422
)
$
(171,947
)
PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
For the
Six Months
For the Quarter Ending
Ending
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(54,525)
$
(117,422)
$
(171,947)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(54,778,978)
(54,196,357)
(108,975,335)
Prepayments
-
(419)
(419)
Accounts payable
5,264
7,614
12,878
Deferred revenues
54,783,978
54,196,357
108,980,335
Net cash used in operating activities
(44,261
)
(110,227
)
(154,488
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITY
Advances from a shareholder
47,086
110,232
157,318
Net cash provided by financing activity
47,086
110,232
157,318
NET CHANGE IN CASH
2,825
5
2,830
CASH AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
172,900
172,895
172,895
CASH AT END OF THE PERIOD
$
175,725
$
172,900
$
175,725
PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
(UNAUDITED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2022
Common Stocks
Additional
Total
Paid In
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Deficiency
Balance as of January 1, 2022
1,410,000,000
$
14,100
$
278,814
$
(285,353)
$
7,561
Net loss for the quarter ending March 31, 2022
-
-
-
(117,422)
(117,422)
Balance as of March 31, 2022
1,410,000,000
14,100
278,814
(402,775)
(109,861)
Net loss for the quarter ending June 30, 2022
-
-
-
(54,525)
(54,525)
Balance as of June 30, 2022
)
)
1,410,000,000
$
14,100
$
278,814
$
(457,300
$
(164,386
