Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Nuvus Gro Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUVG   US67075W1080

NUVUS GRO CORP.

(NUVG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:47 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.0895 USD   -14.76%
08/20NUVUS GRO : Unaudited Financial Statements for Pro Music Rights, Inc. for the six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/20NUVUS GRO : PRO MUSIC RIGHTS INC. Financial Statements For the years ended 2020 and 2021
PU
08/17PRO MUSIC RIGHTS (OTC : NUVG ) one of the world's largest Music Licensing companies, announces that it intends to Release its Financial Statements by August 19, 2022 Via EDGAR
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuvus Gro : Unaudited Financial Statements for Pro Music Rights, Inc. for the six months ended June 30, 2022

08/20/2022 | 07:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADD EXHB 6 ea164688ex99-2_nuvusgro.htm UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC. FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Exhibit 99.2

PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (unaudited)

JUNE 30, 2022

PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

June 30,

March 31,

2022

2022

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash

$

175,725

$

172,900

Accounts receivable

432,358,623

377,579,645

Prepayments

420

420

Total Current Assets

432,534,768

377,752,965

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

45,135

45,135

TOTAL ASSETS

$

432,579,903

$

377,798,100

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

18,912

$

13,648

Sales tax payable

4,536

4,536

Advances from a shareholder

357,218

310,132

Deferred revenues

432,363,623

377,579,645

Total Current Liabilities

432,744,289

377,907,961

STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Common stocks

14,100

14,100

Additional paid-in capital

278,814

278,814

Deficit

(457,300)

(402,775)

Total Stockholders' Deficiency

(164,386

)

(109,861

)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

$

432,579,903

$

377,798,100

F-1

PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

For the

Six Months

For the Quarter Ending

Ending

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2022

2022

2022

REVENUES

$

35,390

$

55

$

35,445

OPERATING EXPENSES

Accounting and legal fees

63,762

60,057

123,819

Professional fees

23,152

55,204

78,356

Insurance

1,257

1,257

2,514

Taxes and licenses

1,208

-

1,208

Advertising and promotion

-

304

304

Dues and subscriptions

166

68

234

Others

370

587

957

Total Operating Expenses

89,915

117,477

207,392

NET LOSS

$

(54,525

)

$

(117,422

)

$

(171,947

)

F-2

PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

For the

Six Months

For the Quarter Ending

Ending

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2022

2022

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(54,525)

$

(117,422)

$

(171,947)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(54,778,978)

(54,196,357)

(108,975,335)

Prepayments

-

(419)

(419)

Accounts payable

5,264

7,614

12,878

Deferred revenues

54,783,978

54,196,357

108,980,335

Net cash used in operating activities

(44,261

)

(110,227

)

(154,488

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITY

Advances from a shareholder

47,086

110,232

157,318

Net cash provided by financing activity

47,086

110,232

157,318

NET CHANGE IN CASH

2,825

5

2,830

CASH AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

172,900

172,895

172,895

CASH AT END OF THE PERIOD

$

175,725

$

172,900

$

175,725

F-3

PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2022

Common Stocks

Additional

Total

Paid In

Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Deficiency

Balance as of January 1, 2022

1,410,000,000

$

14,100

$

278,814

$

(285,353)

$

7,561

Net loss for the quarter ending March 31, 2022

-

-

-

(117,422)

(117,422)

Balance as of March 31, 2022

1,410,000,000

14,100

278,814

(402,775)

(109,861)

Net loss for the quarter ending June 30, 2022

-

-

-

(54,525)

(54,525)

Balance as of June 30, 2022

)

)

1,410,000,000

$

14,100

$

278,814

$

(457,300

$

(164,386

F-4

Disclaimer

NuvusGro Corporation published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 23:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NUVUS GRO CORP.
08/20NUVUS GRO : Unaudited Financial Statements for Pro Music Rights, Inc. for the six months e..
PU
08/20NUVUS GRO : PRO MUSIC RIGHTS INC. Financial Statements For the years ended 2020 and 2021
PU
08/17PRO MUSIC RIGHTS (OTC : NUVG ) one of the world's largest Music Licensing companies, annou..
PU
08/15PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC., ONE OF THE W : Nuvg)
PR
08/15Pro Music Rights, Inc. completed the acquisition of Nuvus Gro Corp. in a reverse merger..
CI
08/12PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC. ANNOUNCES TO : NUVG) on August 15, 2022
AQ
08/11NUVUS GRO : Pro Music Rights, Inc., one of the world's largest music licensing companies, ..
PU
08/02NUVUS GRO CORP (OTC PINK : NUVG) announces That it is in the process of working on its Blu..
PU
08/01NUVUS GRO CORP (OTC PINK : NUVG) announces That it has updated its OTC Markets Group Profi..
PU
08/01NUVUS GRO CORP (OTC PINK : NUVG) announces That it is in the process of updating its OTC M..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,02 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,21 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 126 M 126 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart NUVUS GRO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Nuvus Gro Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVUS GRO CORP.492.72%126
ATLAS COPCO AB-25.41%51 830
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.46%37 967
FANUC CORPORATION-1.29%33 581
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-33.31%24 201
FORTIVE CORPORATION-11.44%24 024