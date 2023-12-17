Certain Warrants of Nuvve Holding Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023.

Certain Warrants of Nuvve Holding Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023. These Warrants will be under lockup for 60 days starting from 18-OCT-2023 to 17-DEC-2023.



Details:

Executive officers and directors as of the pricing date of the offering, have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, not to offer, issue, sell, contract to sell, encumber, grant any option for the sale of or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company without the prior written consent of the underwriter, for a period of 60 days from the date of the offering, (1) offer, sell or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of capital stock of the Company or (2) file or caused to be filed any registration statement with the SEC relating to the offering of any shares of capital stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares of capital stock.