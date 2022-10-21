Nuvve : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K









Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 20, 2022

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.





On October 20, 2022, the Audit Committee of Nuvve Holding Corp. (the "Company"), approved the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte") as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately, to perform independent audit services for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.





During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021 and the subsequent interim period through October 20, 2022, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf has consulted with Deloitte regarding: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specific transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that Deloitte concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing, or financial reporting issue; (ii) any matter that was the subject of a disagreement within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions; or (iii) any reportable event within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

















Dated: October 20, 2022

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. By: /s/ Gregory Poilasne Gregory Poilasne Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

