  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nuvve Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVVE   US67079Y1001

NUVVE HOLDING CORP.

(NVVE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
1.100 USD   +3.77%
10/11Nuvve Holding Corp. with Blue Bird Corporation Unveils Eight Electric, Zero-Emission School Buses
CI
09/27Nuvve and "V2G" Featured as California Governor Signs Aggressive, World-Leading Climate Action Legislation
PR
09/19Nuvve Holding Corp.(NasdaqCM:NVVE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nuvve : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

10/21/2022 | 06:10am EDT
nvve-20221020


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
_________________________________
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 20, 2022
NUVVE HOLDING CORP.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Delaware 001-40296 86-1617000
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
2488 Historic Decatur Road, Ste 200 San Diego, California 92106
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (619) 456-5161
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
o
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425).
o
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12).
o
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)).
o
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)).
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading symbols Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, Par Value $0.0001 Per Share NVVE The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants to Purchase Common Stock NVVEW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company x
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o



Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

On October 20, 2022, the Audit Committee of Nuvve Holding Corp. (the "Company"), approved the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte") as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately, to perform independent audit services for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021 and the subsequent interim period through October 20, 2022, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf has consulted with Deloitte regarding: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specific transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that Deloitte concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing, or financial reporting issue; (ii) any matter that was the subject of a disagreement within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions; or (iii) any reportable event within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.




Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.
1

SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: October 20, 2022
NUVVE HOLDING CORP.
By: /s/ Gregory Poilasne
Gregory Poilasne
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
2

Disclaimer

Nuvve Holding Corp. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 10:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
