Nuvve : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 14, 2022

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.





On December 14, 2022, Nuvve Holding Corp. (the "Company") received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the bid price of the Company's common stock has closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion under Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule"). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock and the common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "NVVE" at this time..





The Nasdaq notice indicated that, in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company will be provided 180 calendar days, or until June 12, 2023, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. If, at any time before June 12, 2023, the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq staff will provide written notification that it has achieved compliance with the Bid Price Rule and the matter will be closed.





If the Company fails to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule by June 12, 2023, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listed requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Bid Price Rule, and must notify Nasdaq in writing of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.





If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule by June 12, 2023 and is not eligible for an additional compliance period at that time, Nasdaq staff will provide written notification to the Company that its common stock will be subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearing Panel. There can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance or otherwise maintain compliance with any of the other listing requirements.





The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.





Item 8.01. Other Events.





On December 19, 2022, the Company convened its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At that time, there were not present or represented by proxy a sufficient number of shares of the Company's common stock in order to constitute the required quorum. As a result, the Company adjourned the Annual Meeting until December 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, via live audio webcast at virtual shareholdermeeting.com/NVVE2022.





The information in this item 8.01 shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference to such filing.













