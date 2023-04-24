Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nuvve Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVVE   US67079Y1001

NUVVE HOLDING CORP.

(NVVE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
0.5519 USD   -11.16%
06:07aNuvve : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
06:02aNuvve Holding Corp. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/19Nuvve CEO Testifies in Support of California's SB 233 to Turn EVs into Mobile Energy Storage; SB 233 would require two-way charging capability in new EVs sold in California by 2027
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuvve : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

04/24/2023 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
nvve-20230414


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
_________________________________
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 14, 2023
NUVVE HOLDING CORP.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Delaware 001-40296 86-1617000
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
2488 Historic Decatur Road, Ste 200 San Diego, California 92106
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (619) 456-5161
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
o
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425).
o
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12).
o
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)).
o
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)).
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading symbols Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, Par Value $0.0001 Per Share NVVE The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants to Purchase Common Stock NVVEW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company x
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o



Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On April 14, 2023, Nuvve Holding Corp. (the "Company") received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the bid price of the Company's common stock has closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion under Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule").The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock and the common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "NVVE" at this time..

The Nasdaq notice indicated that, in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company will be provided 180 calendar days, or until October 11, 2023, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. If, at any time before October 11, 2023, the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq staff will provide written notification that it has achieved compliance with the Bid Price Rule and the matter will be closed.

If the Company fails to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule by October 11, 2023, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listed requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Bid Price Rule, and must notify Nasdaq in writing of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule by October 11, 2023 and is not eligible for an additional compliance period at that time, Nasdaq staff will provide written notification to the Company that its common stock will be subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearing Panel. There can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance or otherwise maintain compliance with any of the other listing requirements.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.




Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.
1

SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: April 21, 2023
NUVVE HOLDING CORP.
By: /s/ Gregory Poilasne
Gregory Poilasne
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nuvve Holding Corp. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 10:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NUVVE HOLDING CORP.
06:07aNuvve : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
06:02aNuvve Holding Corp. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule o..
AQ
04/19Nuvve CEO Testifies in Support of California's SB 233 to Turn EVs into Mobile Energy St..
AQ
04/18Nuvve CEO Testifies in Support of California's SB 233 to Turn EVs into Mobile Energy St..
PR
04/17Nuvve Holding Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
03/31NUVVE HOLDING CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
03/31Nuvve Holding Corp. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
03/31Transcript : Nuvve Holding Corp., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2023
CI
03/31Nuvve : 2022 Q4 Investor Presentation
PU
03/31Nuvve Holding Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUVVE HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4,81 M - -
Net income 2023 -37,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,62x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 14,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart NUVVE HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Nuvve Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUVVE HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,55 $
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target 353%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Poilasne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ted C. Smith President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
David G. Robson Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Enunwaonye Vice President-Compliance & Secretary Reporting
Kenji Yodose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVVE HOLDING CORP.-17.63%15
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.51%159 827
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.28%81 815
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.08%80 273
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.50%75 801
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.0.29%72 301
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer