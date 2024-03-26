Additional Information, Customer Resources and Project Updates Available at www.NuvveV2GHubs.com

Company to Discuss Momentum in V2G Hub Offering on Upcoming Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) (the "Company"), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today launched a dedicated website, www.NuvveV2GHubs.com, as a centralized landing page for information, resources and updates on its V2G Hub projects. Nuvve also released an infographic outlining the ways Nuvve is turning EVs into flexible storage through this proprietary, first-of-its-kind offering.

Nuvve's V2G technology bridges the gap between energy and transportation, while simultaneously regulating energy on the grid. The Company's V2G Hubs feature leading V2G EV charging technology that precisely manages the charging and discharging of parked EV batteries while also prioritizing vehicle and driver considerations including battery health and charge needs for driving duties. Nuvve partners with local governments, fleet managers and utilities to implement projects that reduce electric fleet costs, improve grid resiliency, better integrate renewable energy sources, and ultimately speed up America's transition to a decarbonized transportation sector.

"We see our V2G Hub offering as a key tenet of our future growth prospects, as these large-scale projects allow us to bring the best of our capabilities and services into one centralized offering that opens the door to significant, steady recurring revenues for years or even decades to come," said Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve. "In the first quarter of 2024, Nuvve has already achieved two key V2G Hub new business wins that represent significant future upside potential for our business. As this offering continues to gain momentum, we are pleased to launch a landing page of resources for customers and other stakeholders interested in learning more about how Nuvve partners with communities looking to electrify in an intelligent way. We look forward to sharing more on our upcoming fourth quarter and full year earnings call."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call Details

Nuvve will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, along with other company developments this Thursday, March 28, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT).

About Nuvve

Nuvve (Nasdaq: NVVE) is a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform. Nuvve's mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. For more information, please visit nuvve.com.

