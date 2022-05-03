Log in
    NVVE   US67079Y1001

NUVVE HOLDING CORP.

(NVVE)
  Report
05/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
7.980 USD   +11.61%
09:02aNuvve to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 12, 2022
PR
04/22Nuvve Holding's Agreement with Department of Energy a Long-Term Strategic Positive, Chardan Analysts Say
MT
04/21Nuvve Holding Tapped to Work With Department of Energy for Vehicle-to-Grid Project
MT
Nuvve to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 12, 2022

05/03/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Investor conference call to be held at 5 PM Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global cleantech company electrifying the planet at the intersection of energy and transportation through its intelligent energy platform, announced today that it will conduct a conference call to review the financial results for the first quarter 2022 at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Company will issue a press release detailing its results after market close that same day.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please register for and listen via a live webcast, which is available in the "Events" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvve.com/. In addition, a replay of the call will be made available for future access.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is leading the electrification of the planet, beginning with transportation, through its intelligent energy platform. Combining the world's most advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world's transition to clean energy. By transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at nuvve.com.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Nuvve Investor Contact
ICR Inc.
nuvve@icrinc.com
+1 646-200-8872

Nuvve Press Contact
(W)right On Communications
Julie Wright
jwright@wrightoncomm.com
760-419-4664

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvve-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-thursday-may-12-2022-301538365.html

SOURCE Nuvve Holding Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
