Nuvve : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 31, 2022

03/24/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
Nuvve to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 Investor conference call to be held at 5 PM Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, CA (March 24, 2022) - Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global cleantech company electrifying the planet at the intersection of energy and transportation through its intelligent energy platform, announced today that it will conduct a conference call to review the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The Company will issue a press release detailing its results after market close that same day.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please register for and listen via a live webcast, which is available in the "Events" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvve.com/. In addition, a replay of the call will be made available for future access.

# # #

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is leading the electrification of the planet, beginning with transportation, through its intelligent energy platform. Combining the world's most advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world's transition to clean energy. By transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at nuvve.com.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Nuvve Investor Contact

ICR Inc.

nuvve@icrinc.com

+1 646-200-8872

Disclaimer

Nuvve Holding Corp. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 21:54:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
