Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nuwellis, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUWE   US67113Y1082

NUWELLIS, INC.

(NUWE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
0.4998 USD   -5.70%
05:32pNuwellis : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
05:29pNuwellis, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05Nuwellis, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuwellis : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

10/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 6, 2022

Nuwellis, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware
001-35312
No. 68-0533453
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

12988 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie, MN55344
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
(952) 345-4200
(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
 NUWE
Nasdaq Capital Market

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:


Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 2.02
Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Nuwellis, Inc. (the "Company") estimated total product revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is projected to be approximately $2.066 million, an 11% increase over the prior-year quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is projected to be approximately $3.072 million, 31% less than the net cash used in operating activities for the prior-year quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company had a cash balance of approximately $12.1 million as of September 30, 2022. The Company and its auditor have not yet completed their normal quarterly review procedures for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and as such, the final results for this period may differ from these estimates. Any such changes could be material. These estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for full interim financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The preliminary results provided above are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for the remainder of fiscal 2022 or any future period.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K is furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: October 6, 2022
NUWELLIS, INC.
By:
/s/ Nestor Jaramillo, Jr.
Name:
Nestor Jaramillo, Jr.
Title:
President and Chief Executive Officer





Disclaimer

Nuwellis Inc. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NUWELLIS, INC.
05:32pNuwellis : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
05:29pNuwellis, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05Nuwellis, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc...
AQ
10/03Nuwellis, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/03Nuwellis Announces Data Demonstrating Statistically Superior Clinical Benefit of Aquade..
AQ
10/03Nuwellis Announces Data Demonstrating Statistically Superior Clinical Benefit of Aquade..
CI
09/27Nuwellis, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/27Nuwellis Announces the Activation of New Sites for Its Pivotal REVERSE-HF Trial
AQ
09/27Nuwellis, Inc. Announces the Activation of New Sites for Its Pivotal REVERSE-HF Trial
CI
09/23Nuwellis, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUWELLIS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,16 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,58 M 5,58 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NUWELLIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nuwellis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUWELLIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,53 $
Average target price 3,83 $
Spread / Average Target 623%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nestor Jaramillo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George James Montague Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John L. Erb Chairman
David Lerner Chief Technology Officer
Vitaliy Epshteyn Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUWELLIS, INC.-53.51%6
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-18.13%214 023
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.20%205 351
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-43.95%71 915
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-3.41%59 126
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-32.50%54 208