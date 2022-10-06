Nuwellis : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 6, 2022





Nuwellis, Inc.



12988 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie, MN

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.





Nuwellis, Inc. (the " Company ") estimated total product revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is projected to be approximately $2.066 million, an 11% increase over the prior-year quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is projected to be approximately $3.072 million, 31% less than the net cash used in operating activities for the prior-year quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company had a cash balance of approximately $12.1 million as of September 30, 2022. The Company and its auditor have not yet completed their normal quarterly review procedures for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and as such, the final results for this period may differ from these estimates. Any such changes could be material. These estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for full interim financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The preliminary results provided above are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for the remainder of fiscal 2022 or any future period.





In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K is furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.

