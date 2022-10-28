Advanced search
Café Gracias A La Vida, Manufactured by NuZee Korea, Will Be Featured On GSTV, a Leading Television Shopping Channel In South Korea
PR
10/11Top Premarket Decliners
MT
10/07Certain Common Stock of NuZee, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-OCT-2022.
CI
Café Gracias A La Vida, Manufactured by NuZee Korea, Will Be Featured On GSTV, a Leading Television Shopping Channel In South Korea

10/28/2022 | 08:09am EDT
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Café Gracias A La Vida, owned by Infobell, is pleased to announce the nationwide product launch of its line of four single serve pour over coffees on a leading South Korean Home Shopping Channel, GS TV Shop.

On Oct 30th, at approximately 5:15 PM Korea Standard Time, audiences will have the opportunity to purchase Gracias A La Vida single serve pour over coffee, produced by NuZee KOREA, a subsidiary of NuZee Inc., a leading co-packer of single serve coffee products. The 1-hour program will air live nationwide in South Korea.

"NuZee is thrilled to see its customer, Café Gracias A La Vida, expand its customer reach with its single serve pour over line featured on GS TV Shop, one of the largest South Korean home shopping channels," said Song Man Kim, Chief Executive Officer at NuZee KOREA.

GS TV Shop will feature a specialty segment introducing the Café Gracias A La Vida single serve pour over coffees. The segment is anticipated to have a high number of viewers nationwide and may bolster the launch of the product line. Café Gracias A La Vida's new lineup of NuZee-manufactured products includes coffees from Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and Ethiopia. The new single serve items will also be available for purchase on Café Gracias A La Vida's website, https://graciaslavida.co.kr.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to co-packing and packaging.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NUZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cafe-gracias-a-la-vida-manufactured-by-nuzee-korea-will-be-featured-on-gstv-a-leading-television-shopping-channel-in-south-korea-301662036.html

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
