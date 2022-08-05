NuZee : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

On August 5, 2022, NuZee, Inc. (the "Company") terminated its Equity Distribution Agreement, dated December 28, 2021 (the "ATM Agreement"), with Maxim Group LLC (the "Agent"), pursuant to which the Company could from time to time offer and sell up to an aggregate of $20.0 million of shares of its common stock, subject to any applicable limits when using Form S-3, through the Agent in "at-the-market-offerings" (the "ATM Program"), as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Prior to termination, the Companyissued and sold 49,326 shares of its common stock under the ATM Agreement, raising net proceeds of $95,256.The Company terminated the ATM Agreement because it does not intend to raise additional capital through the ATM Program.

The foregoing description of the ATM Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the ATM Agreement, a copy of which was filed as Exhibit 1.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39338) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 28, 2021 and incorporated herein by reference.

