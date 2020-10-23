Bekaert : Corporate presentation for investors October 2020
0
10/23/2020 | 12:20pm EDT
Bekaert Investor Presentation
October 2020
Content
BEKAERT IN BRIEF
4
Fact sheet
High-techsolution provider
Sustainability ambitions and actions
8
Global presence
9
Technological and Market leadership
SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
13
Leadership team
14
Segmentation and sectorial breakdown
15
Segment profile sheets
19
1H2020 Sales
GROUP RESULTS H1/2020
Market developments and Covid-19 impact
Our response + Financial highlights
26
uEBIT bridge
28
Segment reports + Consolidated statements
35
Outlook
36
Debt management
INVESTMENT CASE
Investing in Bekaert
40
Strategy - Blue Slide
41
Profitability: journey and ambition
42
Dividend policy
43
FINANCIALS FY2019
2019 performance
45
2019 EBIT bridge
47
Income statement Key figures
48
Ratios
50
OTHER
News updates
52
History
53
Product and Market Portfolio
54
Contact information
61
2
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Bekaert in brief
Founded in 1880 by Leo Leander Bekaert
The world's largest independent producer of steel wire products and solutions
Serving customers from a very wide range of industry sectors in 120 countries and operating a global manufacturing platform with 28 000 employees worldwide
Combined sales of € 5.1 billion and consolidated sales of € 4.3 billion (2019)
Listed on Euronext® Brussels
Bekaert in your day-to-day life…
We're present in a very wide range of applications
30% of all tires around the world are reinforced with Bekaert tire cord
Every year, 10 million m³ of concrete is being reinforced with Dramix® steel fibers
Bekaert's customers use 3.5 million kilometer of bookbinding wire per year
Over 1 billion bottles are uncorked annually by removing the muselet made of Bekaert steel wire
5
Investor presentation - Bekaert
High-tech solution provider
surfing the waves of megatrends
Bekaert develops sustainable materials for future mobility. Ever stronger and thinner tire cords enable lightweight tire design. Ultra-thin metal fibers are a core material of sensor technologies.
We develop innovative steel and synthetic mooring solutions for floating offshore wind turbines and our a-magnetic armoring wire protects submarine power cables against corrosion and energy losses.
Our high-tech solutions for realizing vertical cities include A-cords for elevators, ultra-thin metal fibers to manufacture scratch-free smart glazing, Dramix® steel fibers for concrete reinforcement and Murfor® Compact masonry reinforcement.
Based on our ultra-thin metal fiber technologies we develop the core elements of carbon-freehydrogen-fueled heating systems and hydrogen power stations.
6
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Ambitions and actions
for a sustainable future
We conduct and grow our business in a sustainable way so that our employees, customers, shareholders, business partners, and communities all benefit. Our commitment to drive value takes into account the broader environmental and social impacts of our operations, withclear responsibility:
for our people: we act with integrity
commit to the highest standards of business ethics. We promote equal opportunity, foster diversity and we create a no-harm-to- anyone work environment globally.
for the environment: we develop equipment that reduces energy consumption and optimizes recycling. We use renewable energy sources wherever possible and we don't discharge untreated effluents & waste.
in our markets: we promote and apply responsible business practices in all our relationships. Our sourcing and innovation programs enhance sustainability improvements throughout the value chain.
to society: we support and develop initiatives that help improve the social conditions in the communities where we are active. Education programs form the backbone of our social funding.
7
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Bekaert global presence
Bekaert production plants
Bekaert offices
Bekaert Technology Centers
BBRG production & distribution sites
8
Bekaert technological leadership
€ 70 million
International R&D teams in
About 1800
R&D in 2019
Belgium - China - India - UK
patent rights
Co-creation with customers and suppliers
Outward orientation
• internationalization of technologists
• cooperation with internationally renowned research centers & universities
• venture capital and R&D partnerships
Intellectual property protection
9
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Bekaert core competencies
steel wire transformation
from wire rod
drawing, bunching, cabling,
to metal fibers
6.5 mm
profiling, welding,
1 µm
knitting, weaving…
coating technologies
from traditional
adhesion
to advanced
coatings
corrosion resistance
coatings
wear resistance
anti-fouling
10
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Bekaert market leadership in diverse sectors - combined sales (FY2019)
46%
18%
8%
8%
7%
7%
6%
Tire & Automotive
Construction
Agriculture
Energy & utilities
Consumer goods
Basic materials
Equipment
Bekaert has a strong presence in diverse sectors. This makes Bekaert less sensitive to sector- specific trends and it also benefits our customers, because solutions we develop for customers in one sector often form the basis of innovations in others.
11
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Executive Leadership team
Four Business Units:
Divisional CEO
Divisional CEO
Divisional CEO
Divisional CEO
Rubber Reinforcement
Steel Wire Solutions
Specialty Businesses
Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group
Arnaud Lesschaeve
Stijn Vanneste
Jun Liao
Curd Vandekerckhove
Four Global Functional Domains:
CEO ad interim
Oswald Schmid
Chief Financial Officer
Chief HR Officer
Chief Strategy Officer
Chief Operations Officer
Taoufiq Boussaid
Rajita D'Souza
Juan Carlos Alonso
Oswald Schmid
13
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Segmentation and sectorial breakdown
(consolidated sales H1 2020)
Rubber Reinforcement (RR)
Steel Wire Solutions (SWS)
Specialty Businesses (SB)
Tire cord, bead wire, hose
Steel wire products and
Building products, fiber
reinforcement wire and
solutions serving industrial,
technologies, combustion
conveyor belt
agricultural, consumer and
technology and sawing wire
reinforcement
construction markets
Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group
(BBRG)
Ropes and advanced
cords businesses
6%
6%
2%
10%
9%
14%
27%
9%
69%
30%
15%
40%*
36%*
11%
10%*
13%*
15%
20%
19%
94%
10%
26%
8%
11%36%4
Construction
Agriculture
Consumer Goods
Tire & Automotive
Energy & Utilities
Basic Materials
Equipment
Other
The sectorial mix in H1 2020 was impacted by COVID-19: tire & automotive sales were down, while the agriculture, energy & utilities, and mining (basic material) sectors were more resilient.
14
Investor presentation - Bekaert
-
*BU share in the consolidated revenue over the 1st Half of 2020
Rubber Reinforcement
Combined revenue data FY2019
15
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Steel Wire Solutions
Combined revenue data FY2019
Combined revenue per sector - 2019
16
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Specialty Businesses
Revenue data FY2019
19 sites
Revenue per sector - 2019
17
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group
Revenue data FY2019
2 450
15
Revenue per sector - 2019
18
Investor presentation - Bekaert
2020 H1 Sales
Consolidated sales
2019
2020
Share
Variance
Organic
FX
Rubber Reinforcement
1 014
709
40%
-30%
-30%
-
Steel Wire Solutions
751
639
36%
-15%
-12%
-3%
Specialty Businesses
202
185
10%
-9%
-8%
-1%
BBRG
242
229
13%
-6%
-4%
-2%
Group
10
9
-
-
-
-
Total
2 218
1 770
100%
-20%
-19%
-1%
Combined third party sales
2 619
2 065
100%
-21%
-17%
-4%
19
H1 2020
Bekaert counters significant impact of Covid-19 through effective mitigating measures and performance improvements
The turnaround of SWS and BBRG
and the effectiveness of implemented measures moderate the impact of Covid-19 on the Rubber Reinforcement business
Market developments and Covid-19 impact in the first half of 2020
Demand from tire and automotive markets
Hit hard, first in China and quickly followed in the rest of the world
Up to -30% drop in global car/truck production over the first half
Global tire demand reduction: -40% on average in Q2 ; lowest point in April
Construction and infrastructure markets
Held up relatively well in the first quarter of 2020
Constrained by lockdowns in Q2: up to -20% (depending on the region)
Stimulus programs start to boost infrastructure investment in China
Demand from agriculture, utility, and mining markets
Remained relatively solid throughout the first half (up to -10% impact)
Rubber Reinforcement: significantly affected by Covid-19 impact on tire & automotive markets in Q2
(in mio €)
Underlying
Reported
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Consolidated third party sales
1 014
709
1 014
709
Consolidated sales
1 031
725
1 031
725
Gross profit
126
55
123
54
EBIT
94
28
91
27
EBIT margin
9.1%
3.9%
8.8%
3.7%
EBITDA
157
81
154
79
EBITDA margin
15.3%
11.1%
15.0%
10.9%
ROCE
13.6%
4.7%
13.2%
4.5%
Consolidated sales contracted by -30% or € -300 million.
Volumes decreased by -25%(-36% in Q2) and the impact of passed-on wire rod price changes and other price-mix effects was -5%.
Gross profit was -56% below H1 last year.
Underlying EBIT decreased by € -65.5 million, resulting in a margin on sales of 3.9%.
Underlying EBITDA marginof 11.1%
28
Steel Wire Solutions: robust profit improvement on lower sales
(in mio €)
Underlying
Reported
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Consolidated third party sales
751
639
751
639
Consolidated sales
778
655
778
655
Gross profit
82
93
82
93
EBIT
28
40
26
39
EBIT margin
3.5%
6.0%
3.4%
5.9%
EBITDA
55
67
53
64
EBITDA margin
7.1%
10.2%
6.9%
9.8%
ROCE
7.9%
13.7%
7.6%
13.4%
Steel Wire Solutions reported -15% lower consolidated sales. This stemmed from a volume decline of -11%,passed-on wire rod price changes and other price-mix effects (-1%) and unfavorable currency movements (-3%).
Gross profit increased by 12.6% to € 93 million due to an improved business mix and footprint optimization, stringent cost control, and impactful Covid-19 mitigation actions.
Underlying EBIT increased by +44% to reach a solid margin on sales of 6% and underlying EBITDA improved accordingly to a double- digit margin of more than 10%.
29
Specialty Businesses: continued strong profit contribution
(in mio €)
Underlying
Reported
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Consolidated third party sales
202
185
202
185
Consolidated sales
208
188
208
188
Gross profit
60
57
54
56
EBIT
25
24
18
23
EBIT margin
12.0%
12.9%
8.6%
12.0%
EBITDA
33
31
27
30
EBITDA margin
15.7%
16.6%
13.2%
15.7%
ROCE
20.7%
20.1%
14.7%
18.7%
Specialty Businesses reported a decrease of-8.5%insales, driven by lower demand in the second quarter, both in Building Products (-10%) and Fiber Technologies (-10%). Combustion Technologies reported a moderate decrease and sales in Sawing Wire activities remained limited.
Underlying EBIT was slightly below last year but the margin on sales improved to 12.9% and the underlying EBITDA margin increased to a robust 16.6%.
30
Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group (BBRG): exceptionally strong step-up in performance
(in mio €)
Underlying
Reported
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Consolidated third party sales
242
229
242
229
Consolidated sales
244
230
244
230
Gross profit
41
50
43
50
EBIT
6
24
8
24
EBIT margin
2.6%
10.3%
3.4%
10.3%
EBITDA
19
39
19
39
EBITDA margin
8.0%
17.2%
7.9%
17.2%
ROCE
2.6%
10.0%
3.4%
10.0%
BBRG reported asales decline of -5.6%, driven by lower volumes. Part of the volume decrease was a result of BBRG's strategy to reduce its presence in lower margin applications.
The business unit delivered anunderlying EBIT of € 24 million, four times the result of the same period last year and reaching an underlying EBIT margin on sales of 10.3% (versus 2.6% in the same period last year). Underlying EBITDA reached an exceptionally strong margin of 17.2%.
31
Consolidated income statement: key figures
(in mio €)
Underlying
Reported
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Sales
2 218
1 770
2 218
1 770
Cost of sales
(1 909)
(1 518)
(1 916)
(1 521)
Gross profit
309
252
302
249
Sales decreased by -20.2%:
-17.7%organic volume decline (-26.5% in Q2)
-1.1%passed-on wire rod price changes and other price-mix elements
-1.4%unfavorable impact of exchange rate movements
UnderlyingGross profitdecreased by €-56.7million(-18.3%) but increased as a margin on sales to 14.3% (13.9% in H1 last year):
adverse cost of sales and margin impact from a significant decrease in volumes
positive mix effects from growth in good margin businesses
robust progress in the profit restoration of BBRG and Steel Wire Solutions
mitigation actions in response to COVID-19 impact
unfavorable impact from currency movements
32
Consolidated income statement: key figures
(in mio €)
Underlying
Reported
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
Gross profit
309
252
302
249
Selling expenses
(88)
(81)
(89)
(81)
Administrative expenses
(70)
(59)
(71)
(60)
R&D expenses
(33)
(25)
(33)
(26)
Other operating revenue and expenses
8
4
7
4
EBIT
126
92
115
87
EBIT margin
5.7%
5.2%
5.2%
4.9%
EBITDA
239
194
226
188
EBITDA margin
10.8%
11.0%
10.2%
10.6%
Overheads decreased by € -25.9 million.
full impact of restructuring and structural savings actions implemented in the second half of 2019
mitigation actions taken in response to COVID-19 (€ -17.6 million)
UnderlyingEBIT decreased by € -34.5 million to € 91.5 million
Underlying EBIT margin on sales was 5.2%, a relatively slight decrease on 20% lower sales.
UnderlyingEBITDA margin improved to 11.0%.
33
Other information
CAPEX in PP&E: € 37 million, € -11 million below the level in H1 last year
In July 2020, Bekaert reached final agreements with buyers on the sale of properties in Belgium:
Hemiksem land: net cash impact of € +23 million and income statement impact of € +36 million in Q4
Moen plant and small factory building in Zwevegem: net cash impact of € +10 million in Q4
34
Outlook
We project a gradual recovery in tire markets in the remainder of the year
Demand evolutions in other markets are more difficult to project in the current economic environment
We will continue to implement mitigating actions and other improvement measures
We expect continued impact from the progress made in strengthening our resilience
The current evolutions and potential second wave risk of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to create a high level of uncertainty.
In this context, we have limited visibility on the full-year impact in our markets and our business.
35
Debt management: new bond issue - strong liquidity - reducing debt & net debt leverage
New retail bond issue (€ 200 mln - 7 years - 2.75% annual gross coupon): (over)subscribed in one day - settlement date is 23 October. Proceeds will be used to pay back the convertible bond (€ 380 mln) maturing in June 2021.
Liquidity and cash generationare strong and allow:
Pay-backof EIB loan in early October 2020 without refinancing (€ 75 mln)
Pay-backof retail bond on 17 October 2020 without refinancing (€ 46 mln)
Pay-backof € 190 mln drawdown on credit lines
Pay-backof part of the convertible bond maturing in 2021 from cash (€ 180m)
36
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Debt maturity table
600 000 000
60 mio € will be paid back on 24/12/2020
400 000 000
Pay-back on 9 June 2021
200 000 000
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
-200 000 000
-400 000 000
-600 000 000
-800 000 000
-1 000 000 000
Bond Convertible LT ST Schuldschein Cash
37
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Net debt and leverage evolution
1200
In millions of €
1000
2.7
2.6
800
2.3
2.1
600
400
200
1151
1153
1253
977
0
2017
2018
1H 2019
2019
Net debt
Net debt/EBITDA-Underlying
2.5
955
1H 2020
3
2.5
2
1.5
1
0.5
0
38
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Investing in Bekaert is taking part in
The growth ambitions of a world market and technology leader
A transformation towards 7% underlying EBIT margin over the medium term and higher beyond
A high-tech solution provider focusing on product and application innovations in attractive growth markets
Technology and Innovation priorities aligned with the megatrends that will shape our future
Our drive to develop durable solutions for renewable energy projects, carbon-free heating systems and
a significant emission reduction of vehicles
Ambitious targets to reduce the company's carbon footprint
A corporate socially responsible company with 28 000 motivated employees worldwide
Bekaert's commitment to return value to its shareholders
40
Investor presentation - Bekaert
41
Investor presentation - Bekaert
The Bekaert journey since 2013 + Our Ambition
5,2%
2013
Negative:
Volatility of wire rod prices and inflationary costs
Uncertainty related to US trade policy changes and Brexit
Difficult business climate in Latin America
Very limited demand for our sawing wire
2020
Start-up issues in expansion projects
Unfavorable one-time effects in BBRG
Downsides:
Positive:
Impact of Covid-19
Growth and strengthening position in tire markets
Political & economic uncertainty
Tire/Automotive demand strong on a global scale
Impact of transformation programs
Better market position in Tire cord China
Benefits of ongoing expansion investments
Upsides:
Customer excellence program
Benefits from restructurings 2019-2020
Bridon added as from H2 16
Benefits of turnaround/profit restoration actions
Pricing discipline & mix improvement
8,2%
Strong global response to Covid-19 crisis
Environmental regulations
2016
Innovation opportunities
7,3%
7%
6,3%
2017
2015
5,6%
5,1%
2019
2014
Negative
4,9%
Negative:
Bridon for full year (still below average margin) 2018
Trade war, Brexit, …
Deconsolidation Sumaré: integration in JV
Inventory valuation impact of steep decline in wire rod prices
Pirelli Tire Cord acquisition Q4 ´14
Brazil (45% BEK)
Softening OEM tire cord markets in H2
Fast changing raw materials prices & pricing
Portfolio optimization: exit stainless,
Lower demand in agricultural, industrial and automotive
dynamics
carding, Xinyu China
Positive :
Better market position in RR China
Positive :
Pricing and mix improvement in BBRG & Building Products
Tire cord India and SEAS picking up
Market share and volume growth in Tire Cord China
Tire/Construction remain strong
Sawing wire 2nd generation
Profit restoration programs in weaker business areas
Transformation programs
Manufacturing excellence program
Manufacturing cost & overhead cost savings
42
Investor presentation - Bekaert
= Underlying EBIT-margin
Dividend policy
In millions of €
400
80%
300
60%
out-Pay
44%
200
40%
40%
ratio
100
20%
-
0%
2009
2010
2011
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Result Attributable to the Group
Dividend pay-out
Pay-out policy over the years
Average pay-out % over the years
It is the policy of the Board of Directors to propose a profit appropriation to the General Meeting of Shareholders which, insofar as the profit permits, provides a stable or growing dividend while maintaining an adequate level of cash ﬂow in the company for investment and self-financing in order to support growth.
In practice, this means that the company seeks to maintain a pay-out ratio of around 40% of the result for the period attributable to equity holders of Bekaert, over the longer term.
In view of all measures taken by Bekaert to mitigate, as far as possible, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Group's profitability and liquidity, the Annual General Meeting approved to halve the initially proposed dividend to 35 eurocent and to postpone the dividend payment to November 2020.
43
Investor presentation - Bekaert
2019 Sales
Consolidated third party sales
2018
2019
Share
Variance
Organic
FX
Rubber Reinforcement
1 908
1 953
45%
+2%
+1%
+2%
Steel Wire Solutions
1 497
1 448
34%
-3%
-4%
+1%
Specialty Businesses
411
414
10%
+1%
=
+1%
BBRG
463
489
11%
+5%
+4%
+1%
Group
26
19
-
-
-
-
Total
4 305
4 322
100%
+0.4%
-0.7%
+1.3%
Combined third party sales
5 074
5 132
+1.1%
+0.5%
+0.7%
45
Investor presentation - Bekaert
2019 Financial Highlights
2018
2019
yoy
%
Sales
4 305
4 322
+17
+0.4%
EBITDA-underlying
426
468
+42
+9.9%
EBIT-underlying
210
242
+32
+15.1%
One-off items
(63)
(87)
-24
37.4%
Result of the period
3
48
+45
-
% EBITDA-underlying
9.9%
10.8%
0.9pp
+9.1%
% EBIT-underlying
4.9%
5.6%
0.7pp
+14.7%
% ROCE-Underlying
8.0%
9.5%
1.5pp
+18.8%
Working Capital
875
699
-176
-20.1%
Net Financial Debt
1 153
977
-176
-15.3%
Change in Working Capital
(13)
(176)
-163
-
Net debt on EBITDA-underlying
2.7
2.1
-22.2%
CAPEX (PP&E)
198
98
-100
-50.5%
Improvement Actions and Results
Market share increase RR China
Better pricing
Improved mix from better segmentation
Cost savings from manufacturing excellence programs
Organizational efficiencies from deploying new organizational structure
Turnaround and restructuring programs
Overhead reduction
Less interest expenses from refinancing
Strong reduction working capital
Stringent CAPEX control
Net debt / underlying EBITDA at 2.1
46
Investor presentation - Bekaert
EBIT-Underlying bridge: by result driver
47
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Consolidated income statement: key figures
(in mio €)
Underlying
Reported
2018
2019
2018
2019
EBIT
210
242
147
155
EBIT margin
4.9%
5.6%
3.4%
3.6%
EBITDA
426
468
387
403
EBITDA margin
9.9%
10.8%
9.0%
9.3%
ROCE
8.0%
9.5%
5.6%
6.1%
Improvement inEBIT, EBITDA and ROCE
The difference between Underlying and Reported is due to one-off elements. Full disclosure of one-offs: cf page 39.
48
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Consolidated income statement: one-off items
(in mio €)
2018
2019
EBIT - Underlying
210
242
Restructuring programs
(62)
(82)
Rubber Reinforcement
(25)
(15)
Steel Wire Solutions
2
(23)
Specialty Businesses
(18)
(16)
Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group (BBRG)
(13)
(5)
Group
(8)
(23)
Other
(1)
(4)
EBIT
147
155
2018:
€ -63 million one-off items:
€ -62 million from restructuring programs and € -1 million other
net effect of € -108 million one-off costs and € +45 million one-off revenues
Main elements in one-off costs:
RR: Figline (Italy plant closure)
SWS: restructurings in Latin America and Shah Alam Malaysia
SB: asset impairments sawing wire + closure of Dramix plant in Costa Rica
BBRG: expenses turnaround program and restructuring Brazil
Main elements in one-off revenues:
RR: the gain on the sale of land and buildings of Huizhou (China)
SWS: the gain on the sale of land and buildings in Shah Alam (Malaysia)
2019:
€ -87 million one-off items:
€ -82.4 million related to restructuring
€ -4.4 million from losses incurred as a result of go-slow actions in a number of sites, partly offset by positive depreciation adjustments in BBRG
Main elements in one-off costs:
RR: Rome (US, relocation)
SWS: plant closures Ipoh (Malaysia) and Shelbyville (US)
SB: Dramix plant closures in Costa Rica and Belgium
BBRG: restructuring programs in EMEA
Lay-offsin Group functions (mainly Belgium)
No one-off revenues in 2019
49
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Ratios: key figures
Underlying
Reported
2018
2019
2018
2019
Gross profit margin
13.6%
13.6%
12.2%
12.2%
EBITDA margin
9.9%
10.8%
9.0%
9.3%
EBIT margin
4.9%
5.6%
3.4%
3.6%
Sales on capital employed (asset rotation)
1.6
1.7
1.6
1.7
Return on capital employed (ROCE)
8.0%
9.5%
5.6%
6.1%
Return on equity (ROE)
0.2%
3.2%
(in mio €)
2018
2019
Net financial debt
1 153
977
Gearing (net debt to equity)
76.0%
63.8%
Net debt on EBITDA (underlying)
2.7
2.1
Net debt on EBITDA (reported)
3.0
2.4
As per introduction of IFRS 16 (Leases), € 83.5 million additional net debt was recognized.
Improvement of Underlying EBITDA following IFRS 16: € 25.1 million.
Impact IFRS 16 on Net Debt to EBITDA (underlying): would have been 2.0 instead of 2.1.
Entering VPPA to source 55% of US electricity needs from wind energy
Move of Dramix activities to BBRG plant in US
52
Investor presentation - Bekaert
History
pioneering
innovating
growing
diversifying
BRIC
transforming
1880
Leo Leander Bekaert starts a small business in barbed wire in Zwevegem, Belgium
1922
First investment abroad: Tréfileries de Bourbourg, France
1948
First investments in Latin America: Argentina and Chile
1952
Early 1970s
Early 1980s
Steel cord production
New steel cord plant
Bekaert moves into
start
openings and
composite materials,
expansions in US,
non-ferrous forged
Brazil, Belgium, Japan
products, vacuum
coatings and filtration
1964
1972
1988
Establishment of R&D
Listing on the Brussels
New plant openings in the
center in Deerlijk,
stock exchange to fund
US in response to local
Belgium
continued growth
demand
1965
1975-1977
1990
Start-up of Engineering
Establishment of joint
Bekaert has become a truly
facility for machine
ventures in Ecuador
international company with
design and manufacture
and Brazil
15000 employees worldwide
1993
Bekaert recognizes China's huge market potential and builds a first steel cord plant in Jiangyin, Jiangsu Province
Mid 90s
Investments and expansions in Brazil, India, Indonesia, China, Peru and Chile
2000-2010
Strong growth in China, Central Europe, and start-up production in Russia
2013
Bekaert lifts its ambition level and deploys global excellence programs across the business
2014-2016
Bekaert concludes its largest acquisition (Pirelli) and merger (Bridon) ever
2019
The company implements a new organizational structure to revitalize its performance
53
Investor presentation - Bekaert
Tire & Automotive (46%)
In the tire & automotive sector, we set ourselves apart by consistently creating high-quality and innovative products that are tailored to our customers' needs. We supply specialized wire products that meet the highest quality standards.
•
tire cord
•
clutch spring wire
•
bead wire
•
wheel weights
• wires for windscreen wiper arms and blades
•
steering column profiles
• wires and cables for window systems
• insulation wire and fiber yarns for car seat heating
•
heating cord
•
conductive yarns in tires
• heating cables for SCR tubes and tanks
• metal fiber media for exhaust filtration, etc.
54
Construction (18%)
By offering wire, mesh and fiber products in numerous construction applications, we seek out more environment-friendly solutions with a focus on better materials, greater safety, improved ease-of-use and lower energy consumption, all with an eye on cost-efficiency.
• Dramix® steel fibers for concrete reinforcement
•
gabions
•
Stucanet® plaster lath
• steel strands for cable stay bridges
• Mesh Track® and Fortifix® road reinforcement
•
prestressed concrete strands
• Murfor® and Murfor® Compact masonry reinforcement
•
post-tensioning strands
• wires and cables for hoisting applications
•
environmentally friendly gas burners
•
a-cords for elevators
• residential, public and industrial fencing solutions
•
welded mesh
•
etc.
55
Agriculture (8%)
Across the agricultural sector, Bekaert provides innovative solutions that make day-to-day work easier. Through our global footprint and our mix of trading and manufacturing, we can offer total packages to our customers.
• tensioning wire for plant support and binding
•
fencing systems
•
vineyard wire
•
fishing ropes
•
spiral wire for the livestock feed industry
•
etc.
barbed wire
56
Energy & Utilities (8%)
Whether it concerns onshore or offshore oil extraction, gas mining, power transmission, solar energy, or even telecommunications, Bekaert products are key contributors to sustainable, safer and more cost-efficient operations.
• wire and ropes for oil and gas exploration
•
profiled wires for wedge filters
• steel wires and strands for overhead power lines
• sawing wire / diamond wire
•
telecom armoring wire
•
hose coupling
•
profiled wires for flexible pipes
•
etc.
57
Consumer goods (7%)
As ever higher quality and comfort standards and functionalities are required, the demand for more advanced coated steel wire products evolves accordingly.
Often unknown, but always there: Bekaert is a part of the products we all use every day.
•
champagne cork wire
• bookbinding and stitching wire
•
wire for kitchen utensils
• Bezinal® XP/XC spring wire for medical instruments
• spring wire for bedding and seating
• stainless steel fibers for smart clothing
•
brassiere wire
•
stainless steel fibers for composite materials
•
staple wire
•
etc.
58
Basic Materials (7%)
Many Bekaert products are used in exploring and producing raw materials, from coal and metals to pulp and paper, to chemicals and textiles. We make cable and wefts for conveyor belts that are used across many industries. We continue to find new ways to span every step of the value chain.
• steel ropes for mining applications
•
pulp baling wire
•
sintered metal fiber filtration media
• Fleximat® steel cord fabric for mining belts
•
heat-resistant separation materials
•
etc.
fibers for conductive and protective clothing
59
Equipment (6%)
Bekaert supplies heavy equipment makers and operators with a range of specialized steel wire products. As we build our own proprietary machinery, we know exactly what it means to make high-performance equipment. This allows Bekaert to focus on innovation and machine makers to focus on operational excellence.
Shareholders, investors and other interested parties wishing to receive the Group's annual report, the shareholders guide, the annual accounts of NV Bekaert SA or other information published by the Group may contact the Investor Relations department at any time.
Agenda:
Dividend payable (new date)
20
November
2020
Third quarter trading update 2020
20
November
2020
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Bekaert is providing the information in this brochure as of its date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this brochure in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Bekaert disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other publication issued by Bekaert.