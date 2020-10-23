Bekaert : Corporate presentation for investors October 2020 0 10/23/2020 | 12:20pm EDT Send by mail :

Content BEKAERT IN BRIEF 4 Fact sheet High-tech solution provider Sustainability ambitions and actions 8 Global presence 9 Technological and Market leadership SEGMENT PERFORMANCE 13 Leadership team 14 Segmentation and sectorial breakdown 15 Segment profile sheets 19 1H2020 Sales GROUP RESULTS H1/2020 Market developments and Covid-19 impact Our response + Financial highlights 26 uEBIT bridge 28 Segment reports + Consolidated statements 35 Outlook 36 Debt management INVESTMENT CASE Investing in Bekaert 40 Strategy - Blue Slide 41 Profitability: journey and ambition 42 Dividend policy 43 FINANCIALS FY2019 2019 performance 45 2019 EBIT bridge 47 Income statement Key figures 48 Ratios 50 OTHER News updates 52 History 53 Product and Market Portfolio 54 Contact information 61 2 Investor presentation - Bekaert Content BEKAERT IN BRIEF 4 Fact sheet High-tech solution provider Sustainability ambitions and actions 8 Global presence 9 Technological and Market leadership SEGMENT PERFORMANCE 13 Leadership team 14 Segmentation and sectorial breakdown 15 Segment profile sheets 19 1H2020 Sales GROUP RESULTS H1/2020 Market developments and Covid-19 impact Our response + Financial highlights 26 uEBIT bridge 28 Segment reports + Consolidated statements 35 Outlook 36 Debt management INVESTMENT CASE Investing in Bekaert 40 Strategy - Blue Slide 41 Profitability: journey and ambition 42 Dividend policy 43 FINANCIALS FY2019 2019 performance 45 2019 EBIT bridge 47 Income statement Key figures 48 Ratios 50 OTHER News updates 52 History 53 Product and Market Portfolio 54 Contact information 61 3 Investor presentation - Bekaert Bekaert in brief Founded in 1880 by Leo Leander Bekaert The world's largest independent producer of steel wire products and solutions Serving customers from a very wide range of industry sectors in 120 countries and operating a global manufacturing platform with 28 000 employees worldwide Combined sales of € 5.1 billion and consolidated sales of € 4.3 billion (2019) Listed on Euronext® Brussels Bekaert in your day-to-day life… We're present in a very wide range of applications 30% of all tires around the world are reinforced with Bekaert tire cord Every year, 10 million m³ of concrete is being reinforced with Dramix® steel fibers Bekaert's customers use 3.5 million kilometer of bookbinding wire per year Over 1 billion bottles are uncorked annually by removing the muselet made of Bekaert steel wire 5 Investor presentation - Bekaert High-tech solution provider surfing the waves of megatrends Bekaert develops sustainable materials for future mobility. Ever stronger and thinner tire cords enable lightweight tire design. Ultra-thin metal fibers are a core material of sensor technologies. We develop innovative steel and synthetic mooring solutions for floating offshore wind turbines and our a-magnetic armoring wire protects submarine power cables against corrosion and energy losses. Our high-tech solutions for realizing vertical cities include A-cords for elevators, ultra-thin metal fibers to manufacture scratch-free smart glazing, Dramix® steel fibers for concrete reinforcement and Murfor® Compact masonry reinforcement. Based on our ultra-thin metal fiber technologies we develop the core elements of carbon-freehydrogen-fueled heating systems and hydrogen power stations. 6 Investor presentation - Bekaert Ambitions and actions for a sustainable future We conduct and grow our business in a sustainable way so that our employees, customers, shareholders, business partners, and communities all benefit. Our commitment to drive value takes into account the broader environmental and social impacts of our operations, with clear responsibility: for our people: we act with integrity commit to the highest standards of business ethics. We promote equal opportunity, foster diversity and we create a no-harm-to- anyone work environment globally. for the environment: we develop equipment that reduces energy consumption and optimizes recycling. We use renewable energy sources wherever possible and we don't discharge untreated effluents & waste. in our markets: we promote and apply responsible business practices in all our relationships. Our sourcing and innovation programs enhance sustainability improvements throughout the value chain. to society: we support and develop initiatives that help improve the social conditions in the communities where we are active. Education programs form the backbone of our social funding. 7 Investor presentation - Bekaert Bekaert global presence Bekaert production plants Bekaert offices Bekaert Technology Centers BBRG production & distribution sites 8 Bekaert technological leadership € 70 million International R&D teams in About 1800 R&D in 2019 Belgium - China - India - UK patent rights Co-creation with customers and suppliers Outward orientation • internationalization of technologists • cooperation with internationally renowned research centers & universities • venture capital and R&D partnerships Intellectual property protection 9 Investor presentation - Bekaert Bekaert core competencies steel wire transformation from wire rod drawing, bunching, cabling, to metal fibers 6.5 mm profiling, welding, 1 µm knitting, weaving… coating technologies from traditional adhesion to advanced coatings corrosion resistance coatings wear resistance anti-fouling 10 Investor presentation - Bekaert Bekaert market leadership in diverse sectors - combined sales (FY2019) 46% 18% 8% 8% 7% 7% 6% Tire & Automotive Construction Agriculture Energy & utilities Consumer goods Basic materials Equipment Bekaert has a strong presence in diverse sectors. This makes Bekaert less sensitive to sector- specific trends and it also benefits our customers, because solutions we develop for customers in one sector often form the basis of innovations in others. 11 Investor presentation - Bekaert Content BEKAERT IN BRIEF 4 Fact sheet High-tech solution provider Sustainability ambitions and actions 8 Global presence 9 Technological and Market leadership SEGMENT PERFORMANCE 13 Leadership team 14 Segmentation and sectorial breakdown 15 Segment profile sheets 19 1H2020 Sales GROUP RESULTS H1/2020 Market developments and Covid-19 impact Our response + Financial highlights 26 uEBIT bridge 28 Segment reports + Consolidated statements 35 Outlook 36 Debt maturity profile - Net debt leverage INVESTMENT CASE Investing in Bekaert 40 Strategy - Blue Slide 41 Profitability: journey and ambition 42 Dividend policy 43 FINANCIALS FY2019 2019 performance 45 2019 EBIT bridge 47 Income statement Key figures 48 Ratios 50 OTHER News updates 52 History 53 Product and Market Portfolio 54 Contact information 61 12 Investor presentation - Bekaert Executive Leadership team Four Business Units: Divisional CEO Divisional CEO Divisional CEO Divisional CEO Rubber Reinforcement Steel Wire Solutions Specialty Businesses Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group Arnaud Lesschaeve Stijn Vanneste Jun Liao Curd Vandekerckhove Four Global Functional Domains: CEO ad interim Oswald Schmid Chief Financial Officer Chief HR Officer Chief Strategy Officer Chief Operations Officer Taoufiq Boussaid Rajita D'Souza Juan Carlos Alonso Oswald Schmid 13 Investor presentation - Bekaert Segmentation and sectorial breakdown (consolidated sales H1 2020) Rubber Reinforcement (RR) Steel Wire Solutions (SWS) Specialty Businesses (SB) Tire cord, bead wire, hose Steel wire products and Building products, fiber reinforcement wire and solutions serving industrial, technologies, combustion conveyor belt agricultural, consumer and technology and sawing wire reinforcement construction markets Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group (BBRG) Ropes and advanced cords businesses 6% 6% 2% 10% 9% 14% 27% 9% 69% 30% 15% 40%* 36%* 11% 10%* 13%* 15% 20% 19% 94% 10% 26% 8% 11%36%4 Construction Agriculture Consumer Goods Tire & Automotive Energy & Utilities Basic Materials Equipment Other The sectorial mix in H1 2020 was impacted by COVID-19: tire & automotive sales were down, while the agriculture, energy & utilities, and mining (basic material) sectors were more resilient. 14 Investor presentation - Bekaert - *BU share in the consolidated revenue over the 1st Half of 2020 Rubber Reinforcement Combined revenue data FY2019 15 Investor presentation - Bekaert Steel Wire Solutions Combined revenue data FY2019 Combined revenue per sector - 2019 16 Investor presentation - Bekaert Specialty Businesses Revenue data FY2019 19 sites Revenue per sector - 2019 17 Investor presentation - Bekaert Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group Revenue data FY2019 2 450 15 Revenue per sector - 2019 18 Investor presentation - Bekaert 2020 H1 Sales Consolidated sales 2019 2020 Share Variance Organic FX Rubber Reinforcement 1 014 709 40% -30% -30% - Steel Wire Solutions 751 639 36% -15% -12% -3% Specialty Businesses 202 185 10% -9% -8% -1% BBRG 242 229 13% -6% -4% -2% Group 10 9 - - - - Total 2 218 1 770 100% -20% -19% -1% Combined third party sales 2 619 2 065 100% -21% -17% -4% 19 Content BEKAERT IN BRIEF 4 Fact sheet High-tech solution provider Sustainability ambitions and actions 8 Global presence 9 Technological and Market leadership SEGMENT PERFORMANCE 13 Leadership team 14 Segmentation and sectorial breakdown 15 Segment profile sheets 19 1H2020 Sales GROUP RESULTS H1/2020 Market developments and Covid-19 impact Our response + Financial highlights 26 uEBIT bridge 28 Segment reports + Consolidated statements 35 Outlook 36 Debt maturity profile - Net debt leverage INVESTMENT CASE Investing in Bekaert 40 Strategy - Blue Slide 41 Profitability: journey and ambition 42 Dividend policy 43 FINANCIALS FY2019 2019 performance 45 2019 EBIT bridge 47 Income statement Key figures 48 Ratios 50 OTHER News updates 52 History 53 Product and Market Portfolio 54 Contact information 61 20 Investor presentation - Bekaert H1 2020 Bekaert counters significant impact of Covid-19 through effective mitigating measures and performance improvements The turnaround of SWS and BBRG and the effectiveness of implemented measures moderate the impact of Covid-19 on the Rubber Reinforcement business Market developments and Covid-19 impact in the first half of 2020 Demand from tire and automotive markets

tire and automotive markets Hit hard, first in China and quickly followed in the rest of the world Up to -30% drop in global car/truck production over the first half Global tire demand reduction: -40% on average in Q2 ; lowest point in April

Construction and infrastructure markets

Held up relatively well in the first quarter of 2020 Constrained by lockdowns in Q2: up to -20% (depending on the region) Stimulus programs start to boost infrastructure investment in China

Demand from agriculture, utility, and mining markets

agriculture, utility, and mining markets Remained relatively solid throughout the first half (up to -10% impact) Currently less affected by the Covid-19 pandemic Considered 'essential industries'

Main applications Tire cord Bead wire Heat resistant textiles Micro-cables Window regulator cord Dramix fibers Masonry reinforcement Construction strand & ropes Welded mesh Elevator hoisting cords Burners & heat exchangers Agri fencing solutions Power cable armoring Conductor strands Mining ropes 22 Our response Health & Safety Early, rigorous measures to limit infection risks

Awareness among team members and their families

Early promotion of smart working Customer Liquidity Profit Centricity & Cost Restoration • Close contact to • Strict control on • Acceleration of the understand current and working capital and turnaround of SWS future needs cash collection risk and BBRG • Ensure customers do • Stringent capex and • Robust improvement not suffer from supply cost control + flexing in business mix and interruptions of fixed cost margins • Reinforce digital tools • Positive cash flows • Impactful mitigating and practices and strong liquidity actions Supply Chain Mgt Secured supplies of critical products to avoid interruptions

Adequate sourcing activities aligned with sales evolution

Global virtual supplier campaign Effective governance and coordination in aligning decisions and actions in managing this crisis

Communication streams and channels across the business and the regions

Focus on emerging stronger from the crisis and anticipating risk and opportunity in our markets and in our business 23 H1 2020 Financial Highlights Underlying EBIT margin of 5.2% (5.7% H1 2019) on a revenue decrease of -20%

-20% Robust performance improvement SWS and BBRG - SB remaining strong - RR significantly affected

Proactive actions and mitigating response to Covid-19: reduction of cost and working capital

Covid-19: reduction of cost and working capital Stronger business mix

Very strong liquidity: € 834 million euro cash on hand, doubling 30 June 2019 levels

Debt leverage at 2.5x underlying EBITDA, slightly below H1 2019 (2.6x) Sales uEBIT Measures Business mix Liquidity -20% 5.2% cost - capex stronger x2 working capital 24 H1 2020 Financial Highlights H1 2019 2020 yoy % Sales 2 218 1 770 -448 -20% EBITDA-underlying 239 194 -45 -19% EBIT-underlying 126 92 -34 -27% % EBITDA-underlying 10.8% 11.0% +0.2pp +2% % EBIT-underlying 5.7% 5.2% -0.5pp -9% Working Capital 956 720 -236 -25% Net Financial Debt 1 253 955 -298 -24% Net debt on EBITDA-underlying 2.6 2.5 -0.1pp -4% 25 In millions of € unless otherwise indicated EBIT-Underlying bridge 130 6 -2 110 90 30 70 126 - 17 50 92 30 18 10 34 -10 EBIT Underlying Inventory Valuation FX effects COVID 19 COVID 19 business mix cost + overheads EBIT Underlying 2019.06 volume + cost mitigation 2020.06 external levers internal levers 26 EBIT-Underlying bridge by Business Unit 27 Rubber Reinforcement: significantly affected by Covid-19 impact on tire & automotive markets in Q2 (in mio €) Underlying Reported H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Consolidated third party sales 1 014 709 1 014 709 Consolidated sales 1 031 725 1 031 725 Gross profit 126 55 123 54 EBIT 94 28 91 27 EBIT margin 9.1% 3.9% 8.8% 3.7% EBITDA 157 81 154 79 EBITDA margin 15.3% 11.1% 15.0% 10.9% ROCE 13.6% 4.7% 13.2% 4.5% Consolidated sales contracted by -30% or € -300 million.

contracted by -30% or € -300 million. Volumes decreased by -25%(-36% in Q2) and the impact of passed-on wire rod price changes and other price-mix effects was -5%.

decreased by -25%(-36% in Q2) and the impact of passed-on wire rod price changes and other price-mix effects was -5%. Gross profit was -56% below H1 last year.

was -56% below H1 last year. Underlying EBIT decreased by € -65.5 million, resulting in a margin on sales of 3.9%.

decreased by € -65.5 million, resulting in a margin on sales of 3.9%. Underlying EBITDA margin of 11.1% 28 Steel Wire Solutions: robust profit improvement on lower sales (in mio €) Underlying Reported H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Consolidated third party sales 751 639 751 639 Consolidated sales 778 655 778 655 Gross profit 82 93 82 93 EBIT 28 40 26 39 EBIT margin 3.5% 6.0% 3.4% 5.9% EBITDA 55 67 53 64 EBITDA margin 7.1% 10.2% 6.9% 9.8% ROCE 7.9% 13.7% 7.6% 13.4% Steel Wire Solutions reported -15% lower consolidated sales . This stemmed from a volume decline of -11%,passed-on wire rod price changes and other price-mix effects (-1%) and unfavorable currency movements (-3%).

-15% lower consolidated . This stemmed from a volume decline of -11%,passed-on wire rod price changes and other price-mix effects (-1%) and unfavorable currency movements (-3%). Gross profit increased by 12.6% to € 93 million due to an improved business mix and footprint optimization, stringent cost control, and impactful Covid-19 mitigation actions.

increased by 12.6% to € 93 million due to an improved business mix and footprint optimization, stringent cost control, and impactful Covid-19 mitigation actions. Underlying EBIT increased by +44% to reach a solid margin on sales of 6% and underlying EBITDA improved accordingly to a double- digit margin of more than 10%. 29 Specialty Businesses: continued strong profit contribution (in mio €) Underlying Reported H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Consolidated third party sales 202 185 202 185 Consolidated sales 208 188 208 188 Gross profit 60 57 54 56 EBIT 25 24 18 23 EBIT margin 12.0% 12.9% 8.6% 12.0% EBITDA 33 31 27 30 EBITDA margin 15.7% 16.6% 13.2% 15.7% ROCE 20.7% 20.1% 14.7% 18.7% Specialty Businesses reported a decrease of -8.5% in sales , driven by lower demand in the second quarter, both in Building Products (-10%) and Fiber Technologies (-10%). Combustion Technologies reported a moderate decrease and sales in Sawing Wire activities remained limited.

, driven by lower demand in the second quarter, both in Building Products (-10%) and Fiber Technologies (-10%). Combustion Technologies reported a moderate decrease and sales in Sawing Wire activities remained limited. Underlying EBIT was slightly below last year but the margin on sales improved to 12.9% and the underlying EBITDA margin increased to a robust 16.6%. 30 Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group (BBRG): exceptionally strong step-up in performance (in mio €) Underlying Reported H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Consolidated third party sales 242 229 242 229 Consolidated sales 244 230 244 230 Gross profit 41 50 43 50 EBIT 6 24 8 24 EBIT margin 2.6% 10.3% 3.4% 10.3% EBITDA 19 39 19 39 EBITDA margin 8.0% 17.2% 7.9% 17.2% ROCE 2.6% 10.0% 3.4% 10.0% BBRG reported a sales decline of -5.6%, driven by lower volumes. Part of the volume decrease was a result of BBRG's strategy to reduce its presence in lower margin applications.

decline of -5.6%, driven by lower volumes. Part of the volume decrease was a result of BBRG's strategy to reduce its presence in lower margin applications. The business unit delivered an underlying EBIT of € 24 million, four times the result of the same period last year and reaching an underlying EBIT margin on sales of 10.3% (versus 2.6% in the same period last year). Underlying EBITDA reached an exceptionally strong margin of 17.2%. 31 Consolidated income statement: key figures (in mio €) Underlying Reported H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Sales 2 218 1 770 2 218 1 770 Cost of sales (1 909) (1 518) (1 916) (1 521) Gross profit 309 252 302 249 Sales decreased by -20.2%:

decreased by -20.2%: -17.7% organic volume decline (-26.5% in Q2) -1.1% passed-on wire rod price changes and other price-mix elements -1.4% unfavorable impact of exchange rate movements

Underlying Gross profit decreased by € -56.7 million (-18.3%) but increased as a margin on sales to 14.3% (13.9% in H1 last year):

but increased as a margin on sales to 14.3% (13.9% in H1 last year): adverse cost of sales and margin impact from a significant decrease in volumes positive mix effects from growth in good margin businesses robust progress in the profit restoration of BBRG and Steel Wire Solutions mitigation actions in response to COVID-19 impact unfavorable impact from currency movements

32 Consolidated income statement: key figures (in mio €) Underlying Reported H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 Gross profit 309 252 302 249 Selling expenses (88) (81) (89) (81) Administrative expenses (70) (59) (71) (60) R&D expenses (33) (25) (33) (26) Other operating revenue and expenses 8 4 7 4 EBIT 126 92 115 87 EBIT margin 5.7% 5.2% 5.2% 4.9% EBITDA 239 194 226 188 EBITDA margin 10.8% 11.0% 10.2% 10.6% Overheads decreased by € -25.9 million.

decreased by € -25.9 million. full impact of restructuring and structural savings actions implemented in the second half of 2019 mitigation actions taken in response to COVID-19 (€ -17.6 million)

Underlying EBIT decreased by € -34.5 million to € 91.5 million

decreased by € -34.5 million to € 91.5 million Underlying EBIT margin on sales was 5.2%, a relatively slight decrease on 20% lower sales.

Underlying EBITDA margin improved to 11.0%. 33 Other information CAPEX in PP&E: € 37 million, € -11 million below the level in H1 last year

-11 million below the level in H1 last year In July 2020, Bekaert reached final agreements with buyers on the sale of properties in Belgium:

Hemiksem land: net cash impact of € +23 million and income statement impact of € +36 million in Q4 Moen plant and small factory building in Zwevegem: net cash impact of € +10 million in Q4

34 Outlook We project a gradual recovery in tire markets in the remainder of the year

Demand evolutions in other markets are more difficult to project in the current economic environment

We will continue to implement mitigating actions and other improvement measures

We expect continued impact from the progress made in strengthening our resilience The current evolutions and potential second wave risk of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to create a high level of uncertainty. In this context, we have limited visibility on the full-year impact in our markets and our business. 35 Debt management: new bond issue - strong liquidity - reducing debt & net debt leverage New retail bond issue (€ 200 mln - 7 years - 2.75% annual gross coupon): (over)subscribed in one day - settlement date is 23 October. Proceeds will be used to pay back the convertible bond (€ 380 mln) maturing in June 2021.

(€ 200 mln - 7 years - 2.75% annual gross coupon): (over)subscribed in one day - settlement date is 23 October. Proceeds will be used to pay back the convertible bond (€ 380 mln) maturing in June 2021. Liquidity and cash generation are strong and allow:

Pay-back of EIB loan in early October 2020 without refinancing (€ 75 mln) Pay-back of retail bond on 17 October 2020 without refinancing (€ 46 mln) Pay-back of € 190 mln drawdown on credit lines Pay-back of part of the convertible bond maturing in 2021 from cash (€ 180m)

36 Investor presentation - Bekaert Debt maturity table 600 000 000 60 mio € will be paid back on 24/12/2020 400 000 000 Pay-back on 9 June 2021 200 000 000 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 -200 000 000 -400 000 000 -600 000 000 -800 000 000 -1 000 000 000 Bond Convertible LT ST Schuldschein Cash 37 Investor presentation - Bekaert Net debt and leverage evolution 1200 In millions of € 1000 2.7 2.6 800 2.3 2.1 600 400 200 1151 1153 1253 977 0 2017 2018 1H 2019 2019 Net debt Net debt/EBITDA-Underlying 2.5 955 1H 2020 3 2.5 2 1.5 1 0.5 0 38 Investor presentation - Bekaert Content BEKAERT IN BRIEF 4 Fact sheet High-tech solution provider Sustainability ambitions and actions 8 Global presence 9 Technological and Market leadership SEGMENT PERFORMANCE 13 Leadership team 14 Segmentation and sectorial breakdown 15 Segment profile sheets 19 1H2020 Sales GROUP RESULTS H1/2020 Market developments and Covid-19 impact Our response + Financial highlights 26 uEBIT bridge 28 Segment reports + Consolidated statements 35 Outlook 36 Debt maturity profile - Net debt leverage INVESTMENT CASE Investing in Bekaert 40 Strategy - Blue Slide 41 Profitability: journey and ambition 42 Dividend policy 43 FINANCIALS FY2019 2019 performance 45 2019 EBIT bridge 47 Income statement Key figures 48 Ratios 50 OTHER News updates 52 History 53 Product and Market Portfolio 54 Contact information 61 39 Investor presentation - Bekaert Investing in Bekaert is taking part in The growth ambitions of a world market and technology leader

A transformation towards 7% underlying EBIT margin over the medium term and higher beyond

A high-tech solution provider focusing on product and application innovations in attractive growth markets

high-tech solution provider focusing on product and application innovations in attractive growth markets Technology and Innovation priorities aligned with the megatrends that will shape our future

Our drive to develop durable solutions for renewable energy projects, carbon-free heating systems and a significant emission reduction of vehicles Ambitious targets to reduce the company's carbon footprint

A corporate socially responsible company with 28 000 motivated employees worldwide

Bekaert's commitment to return value to its shareholders 40 Investor presentation - Bekaert 41 Investor presentation - Bekaert The Bekaert journey since 2013 + Our Ambition 5,2% 2013 Negative: Volatility of wire rod prices and inflationary costs Uncertainty related to US trade policy changes and Brexit Difficult business climate in Latin America Very limited demand for our sawing wire 2020 Start-up issues in expansion projects Unfavorable one-time effects in BBRG Downsides: Positive: Impact of Covid-19 Growth and strengthening position in tire markets Political & economic uncertainty Tire/Automotive demand strong on a global scale Impact of transformation programs Better market position in Tire cord China Benefits of ongoing expansion investments Upsides: Customer excellence program Benefits from restructurings 2019-2020 Bridon added as from H2 16 Benefits of turnaround/profit restoration actions Pricing discipline & mix improvement 8,2% Strong global response to Covid-19 crisis Environmental regulations 2016 Innovation opportunities 7,3% 7% 6,3% 2017 2015 5,6% 5,1% 2019 2014 Negative 4,9% Negative: Bridon for full year (still below average margin) 2018 Trade war, Brexit, … Deconsolidation Sumaré: integration in JV Inventory valuation impact of steep decline in wire rod prices Pirelli Tire Cord acquisition Q4 ´14 Brazil (45% BEK) Softening OEM tire cord markets in H2 Fast changing raw materials prices & pricing Portfolio optimization: exit stainless, Lower demand in agricultural, industrial and automotive dynamics carding, Xinyu China Positive : Better market position in RR China Positive : Pricing and mix improvement in BBRG & Building Products Tire cord India and SEAS picking up Market share and volume growth in Tire Cord China Tire/Construction remain strong Sawing wire 2nd generation Profit restoration programs in weaker business areas Transformation programs Manufacturing excellence program Manufacturing cost & overhead cost savings 42 Investor presentation - Bekaert = Underlying EBIT-margin Dividend policy In millions of € 400 80% 300 60% out-Pay 44% 200 40% 40% ratio 100 20% - 0% 2009 2010 2011 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Result Attributable to the Group Dividend pay-out Pay-out policy over the years Average pay-out % over the years It is the policy of the Board of Directors to propose a profit appropriation to the General Meeting of Shareholders which, insofar as the profit permits, provides a stable or growing dividend while maintaining an adequate level of cash ﬂow in the company for investment and self-financing in order to support growth. In practice, this means that the company seeks to maintain a pay-out ratio of around 40% of the result for the period attributable to equity holders of Bekaert, over the longer term. In view of all measures taken by Bekaert to mitigate, as far as possible, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Group's profitability and liquidity, the Annual General Meeting approved to halve the initially proposed dividend to 35 eurocent and to postpone the dividend payment to November 2020. 43 Investor presentation - Bekaert Content BEKAERT IN BRIEF 4 Fact sheet High-tech solution provider Sustainability ambitions and actions 8 Global presence 9 Technological and Market leadership SEGMENT PERFORMANCE 13 Leadership team 14 Segmentation and sectorial breakdown 15 Segment profile sheets 19 1H2020 Sales GROUP RESULTS H1/2020 Market developments and Covid-19 impact Our response + Financial highlights 26 uEBIT bridge 28 Segment reports + Consolidated statements 35 Outlook 36 Debt maturity profile - Net debt leverage INVESTMENT CASE Investing in Bekaert 40 Strategy - Blue Slide 41 Profitability: journey and ambition 42 Dividend policy 43 FINANCIALS FY2019 2019 performance 45 2019 EBIT bridge 47 Income statement Key figures 48 Ratios 50 OTHER News updates 52 History 53 Product and Market Portfolio 54 Contact information 61 44 Investor presentation - Bekaert 2019 Sales Consolidated third party sales 2018 2019 Share Variance Organic FX Rubber Reinforcement 1 908 1 953 45% +2% +1% +2% Steel Wire Solutions 1 497 1 448 34% -3% -4% +1% Specialty Businesses 411 414 10% +1% = +1% BBRG 463 489 11% +5% +4% +1% Group 26 19 - - - - Total 4 305 4 322 100% +0.4% -0.7% +1.3% Combined third party sales 5 074 5 132 +1.1% +0.5% +0.7% 45 Investor presentation - Bekaert 2019 Financial Highlights 2018 2019 yoy % Sales 4 305 4 322 +17 +0.4% EBITDA-underlying 426 468 +42 +9.9% EBIT-underlying 210 242 +32 +15.1% One-off items (63) (87) -24 37.4% Result of the period 3 48 +45 - % EBITDA-underlying 9.9% 10.8% 0.9pp +9.1% % EBIT-underlying 4.9% 5.6% 0.7pp +14.7% % ROCE-Underlying 8.0% 9.5% 1.5pp +18.8% Working Capital 875 699 -176 -20.1% Net Financial Debt 1 153 977 -176 -15.3% Change in Working Capital (13) (176) -163 - Net debt on EBITDA-underlying 2.7 2.1 -22.2% CAPEX (PP&E) 198 98 -100 -50.5% Improvement Actions and Results Market share increase RR China

Better pricing

Improved mix from better segmentation

Cost savings from manufacturing excellence programs

Organizational efficiencies from deploying new organizational structure

Turnaround and restructuring programs

Overhead reduction

Less interest expenses from refinancing

Strong reduction working capital

Stringent CAPEX control

Net debt / underlying EBITDA at 2.1 46 Investor presentation - Bekaert EBIT-Underlying bridge: by result driver 47 Investor presentation - Bekaert Consolidated income statement: key figures (in mio €) Underlying Reported 2018 2019 2018 2019 EBIT 210 242 147 155 EBIT margin 4.9% 5.6% 3.4% 3.6% EBITDA 426 468 387 403 EBITDA margin 9.9% 10.8% 9.0% 9.3% ROCE 8.0% 9.5% 5.6% 6.1% Improvement in EBIT, EBITDA and ROCE

and The difference between Underlying and Reported is due to one-off elements. Full disclosure of one-offs: cf page 39. 48 Investor presentation - Bekaert Consolidated income statement: one-off items (in mio €) 2018 2019 EBIT - Underlying 210 242 Restructuring programs (62) (82) Rubber Reinforcement (25) (15) Steel Wire Solutions 2 (23) Specialty Businesses (18) (16) Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group (BBRG) (13) (5) Group (8) (23) Other (1) (4) EBIT 147 155 2018: € -63 million one-off items:

-63 million one-off items: € -62 million from restructuring programs and € -1 million other net effect of € -108 million one-off costs and € +45 million one-off revenues

Main elements in one-off costs:

one-off costs: RR: Figline (Italy plant closure) SWS: restructurings in Latin America and Shah Alam Malaysia SB: asset impairments sawing wire + closure of Dramix  plant in Costa Rica BBRG: expenses turnaround program and restructuring Brazil

Main elements in one-off revenues:

one-off revenues: RR: the gain on the sale of land and buildings of Huizhou (China) SWS: the gain on the sale of land and buildings in Shah Alam (Malaysia)

2019: € -87 million one-off items:

-87 million one-off items: € -82.4 million related to restructuring € -4.4 million from losses incurred as a result of go-slow actions in a number of sites, partly offset by positive depreciation adjustments in BBRG

Main elements in one-off costs:

one-off costs: RR: Rome (US, relocation) SWS: plant closures Ipoh (Malaysia) and Shelbyville (US) SB: Dramix  plant closures in Costa Rica and Belgium BBRG: restructuring programs in EMEA Lay-offs in Group functions (mainly Belgium)

No one-off revenues in 2019 49 Investor presentation - Bekaert Ratios: key figures Underlying Reported 2018 2019 2018 2019 Gross profit margin 13.6% 13.6% 12.2% 12.2% EBITDA margin 9.9% 10.8% 9.0% 9.3% EBIT margin 4.9% 5.6% 3.4% 3.6% Sales on capital employed (asset rotation) 1.6 1.7 1.6 1.7 Return on capital employed (ROCE) 8.0% 9.5% 5.6% 6.1% Return on equity (ROE) 0.2% 3.2% (in mio €) 2018 2019 Net financial debt 1 153 977 Gearing (net debt to equity) 76.0% 63.8% Net debt on EBITDA (underlying) 2.7 2.1 Net debt on EBITDA (reported) 3.0 2.4 As per introduction of IFRS 16 (Leases), € 83.5 million additional net debt was recognized.

Improvement of Underlying EBITDA following IFRS 16: € 25.1 million.

Impact IFRS 16 on Net Debt to EBITDA (underlying): would have been 2.0 instead of 2.1. 50 Investor presentation - Bekaert Content BEKAERT IN BRIEF 4 Fact sheet High-tech solution provider Sustainability ambitions and actions 8 Global presence 9 Technological and Market leadership SEGMENT PERFORMANCE 13 Leadership team 14 Segmentation and sectorial breakdown 15 Segment profile sheets 19 1H2020 Sales GROUP RESULTS H1/2020 Market developments and Covid-19 impact Our response + Financial highlights 26 uEBIT bridge 28 Segment reports + Consolidated statements 35 Outlook 36 Debt maturity profile - Net debt leverage INVESTMENT CASE Investing in Bekaert 40 Strategy - Blue Slide 41 Profitability: journey and ambition 42 Dividend policy 43 FINANCIALS FY2019 2019 performance 45 2019 EBIT bridge 47 Income statement Key figures 48 Ratios 50 OTHER News updates 52 History 53 Product and Market Portfolio 54 Contact information 61 51 Investor presentation - Bekaert News updates: https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room € 200 million bond (over) subscribed in one day Launch of € 200 million retail bond - 7 years Merger of steel wire players in Colombia Floating offshore wind partnership with Ideol H1 2020 results Sale of real estate: € +36 million P&L impact Entering VPPA to source 55% of US electricity needs from wind energy Move of Dramix activities to BBRG plant in US 52 Investor presentation - Bekaert History pioneering innovating growing diversifying BRIC transforming 1880 Leo Leander Bekaert starts a small business in barbed wire in Zwevegem, Belgium 1922 First investment abroad: Tréfileries de Bourbourg, France 1948 First investments in Latin America: Argentina and Chile 1952 Early 1970s Early 1980s Steel cord production New steel cord plant Bekaert moves into start openings and composite materials, expansions in US, non-ferrous forged Brazil, Belgium, Japan products, vacuum coatings and filtration 1964 1972 1988 Establishment of R&D Listing on the Brussels New plant openings in the center in Deerlijk, stock exchange to fund US in response to local Belgium continued growth demand 1965 1975-1977 1990 Start-up of Engineering Establishment of joint Bekaert has become a truly facility for machine ventures in Ecuador international company with design and manufacture and Brazil 15000 employees worldwide 1993 Bekaert recognizes China's huge market potential and builds a first steel cord plant in Jiangyin, Jiangsu Province Mid 90s Investments and expansions in Brazil, India, Indonesia, China, Peru and Chile 2000-2010 Strong growth in China, Central Europe, and start-up production in Russia 2013 Bekaert lifts its ambition level and deploys global excellence programs across the business 2014-2016 Bekaert concludes its largest acquisition (Pirelli) and merger (Bridon) ever 2019 The company implements a new organizational structure to revitalize its performance 53 Investor presentation - Bekaert Tire & Automotive (46%) In the tire & automotive sector, we set ourselves apart by consistently creating high-quality and innovative products that are tailored to our customers' needs. We supply specialized wire products that meet the highest quality standards. • tire cord • clutch spring wire • bead wire • wheel weights • wires for windscreen wiper arms and blades • steering column profiles • wires and cables for window systems • insulation wire and fiber yarns for car seat heating • heating cord • conductive yarns in tires • heating cables for SCR tubes and tanks • metal fiber media for exhaust filtration, etc. 54 Construction (18%) By offering wire, mesh and fiber products in numerous construction applications, we seek out more environment-friendly solutions with a focus on better materials, greater safety, improved ease-of-use and lower energy consumption, all with an eye on cost-efficiency. • Dramix® steel fibers for concrete reinforcement • gabions • Stucanet® plaster lath • steel strands for cable stay bridges • Mesh Track® and Fortifix® road reinforcement • prestressed concrete strands • Murfor® and Murfor® Compact masonry reinforcement • post-tensioning strands • wires and cables for hoisting applications • environmentally friendly gas burners • a-cords for elevators • residential, public and industrial fencing solutions • welded mesh • etc. 55 Agriculture (8%) Across the agricultural sector, Bekaert provides innovative solutions that make day-to-day work easier. Through our global footprint and our mix of trading and manufacturing, we can offer total packages to our customers. • tensioning wire for plant support and binding • fencing systems • vineyard wire • fishing ropes • spiral wire for the livestock feed industry • etc. barbed wire 56 Energy & Utilities (8%) Whether it concerns onshore or offshore oil extraction, gas mining, power transmission, solar energy, or even telecommunications, Bekaert products are key contributors to sustainable, safer and more cost-efficient operations. • wire and ropes for oil and gas exploration • profiled wires for wedge filters • steel wires and strands for overhead power lines • sawing wire / diamond wire • telecom armoring wire • hose coupling • profiled wires for flexible pipes • etc. 57 Consumer goods (7%) As ever higher quality and comfort standards and functionalities are required, the demand for more advanced coated steel wire products evolves accordingly. Often unknown, but always there: Bekaert is a part of the products we all use every day. • champagne cork wire • bookbinding and stitching wire • wire for kitchen utensils • Bezinal® XP/XC spring wire for medical instruments • spring wire for bedding and seating • stainless steel fibers for smart clothing • brassiere wire • stainless steel fibers for composite materials • staple wire • etc. 58 Basic Materials (7%) Many Bekaert products are used in exploring and producing raw materials, from coal and metals to pulp and paper, to chemicals and textiles. We make cable and wefts for conveyor belts that are used across many industries. We continue to find new ways to span every step of the value chain. • steel ropes for mining applications • pulp baling wire • sintered metal fiber filtration media • Fleximat® steel cord fabric for mining belts • heat-resistant separation materials • etc. fibers for conductive and protective clothing 59 Equipment (6%) Bekaert supplies heavy equipment makers and operators with a range of specialized steel wire products. As we build our own proprietary machinery, we know exactly what it means to make high-performance equipment. This allows Bekaert to focus on innovation and machine makers to focus on operational excellence. • hoisting ropes for cranes • hose reinforcement wire • shovel ropes • Syncrocord® a-cords reinforcing synchronous belts • Bezinal® XP/XC coated spring wires • customized profiled components • brush wire • fiber media for sound attenuation • Fleximat® for conveyor belts • etc. 60 Contact Investor Relations : Katelijn Bohez +32 56 76 66 10 katelijn.bohez@bekaert.com Documentation : Dries Van Hamme +32 51 33 34 23 dries.vanhamme@bekaert.com Christine Clarysse +32 56 76 66 13 christine.clarysse@bekaert.com Shareholders, investors and other interested parties wishing to receive the Group's annual report, the shareholders guide, the annual accounts of NV Bekaert SA or other information published by the Group may contact the Investor Relations department at any time. Agenda: Dividend payable (new date) 20 November 2020 Third quarter trading update 2020 20 November 2020 Disclaimer This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Bekaert is providing the information in this brochure as of its date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this brochure in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Bekaert disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other publication issued by Bekaert. 61 Investor presentation - Bekaert Investor section online @ www.bekaert.com 62 Investor presentation - Bekaert Attachments Original document

Attachments Original document Permalink

