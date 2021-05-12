Log in
    BEKB   BE0974258874

NV BEKAERT SA

(BEKB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 05/12 11:35:06 am
38.5 EUR   +0.10%
11:24aBEKAERT : General Meeting of Shareholders  12 May 2021
PU
09:23aNV BEKAERT  : Bekaert Proposes Management Changes To Board
MT
08:30aBEKAERT : General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
Bekaert: General Meeting of Shareholders  12 May 2021

05/12/2021 | 11:24am EDT
Press release

Regulated information

12 May 2021 2.30 p.m. CET

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

  • Approval of a gross dividend of € 1.00
  • Approval of the proposed appointments

Today Bekaert's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders took place. The following main subjects were considered.

The meeting approved the balance sheet and the income statement as at 31 December 2020, as submitted by the Board of Directors, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 1.00 per share.

The dividend ex-date is 14 May 2021. The dividend will be payable on 18 May 2021 by the following banks: ING Belgium, Bank Degroof Petercam, BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC Bank and Belfius Bank in Belgium, Société Générale in France, ABN AMRO Bank in the Netherlands and UBS in Switzerland.

The meeting acknowledged the 2020 annual report of the Board of Directors, and approved the remuneration report for the year 2020 and the remuneration policy. The meeting discharged the Directors and the Statutory Auditor for the performance of their duties during the financial year 2020 and approved the remuneration of the Directors and the Statutory Auditor.

The meeting accepted the recommendations:

  • tore-appoint Ms Henriette Fenger Ellekrog as independent Director for a term of four years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025;
  • tore-appoint Ms Eriikka Söderström as independent Director for a term of four years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025;
  • to appoint EY Bedrijfsrevisoren BV as Statutory Auditor for a term of three years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2024.

The meeting approved a number of change of control provisions.

Company Profile

Bekaert (bekaert.com) is a world market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies. We pursue to be the preferred supplier for our steel wire products and solutions by continuously delivering superior value to our customers worldwide. Bekaert (Euronext Brussels: BEKB) is a global company with more than 27 000 employees worldwide, headquarters in Belgium and € 4.4 billion in combined revenue in 2020.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Bekaert is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Bekaert disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by Bekaert.

Press & Investors Katelijn Bohez T +32 56 76 66 10 bekaert.com

1 / 1

Disclaimer

Bekaert NV published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 15:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
