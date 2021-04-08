NV Bekaert : Disposal of own shares by Bekaert  08 Apr 2021

08-Apr-2021
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ('Bekaert') disposed of 9 100 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 576 864 to 3 567 764 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.91%).
Purpose
Date
Number of shares
Price (€)
SOP 2010-2014
1 April 2021
2 100
19.200
SOP 2010-2014
6 April 2021
7 000
21.450
