NV Bekaert SA    BEKB   BE0974258874

NV BEKAERT SA

(BEKB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 04/08 03:05:12 am
36.22 EUR   +0.67%
NV Bekaert : Disposal of own shares by Bekaert  08 Apr 2021

04/08/2021 | 02:34am EDT
08-Apr-2021
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ('Bekaert') disposed of 9 100 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 576 864 to 3 567 764 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.91%).

Purpose Date Number of shares Price (€)
SOP 2010-2014 1 April 2021 2 100 19.200
SOP 2010-2014 6 April 2021 7 000 21.450

Disclaimer

Bekaert NV published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
