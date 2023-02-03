Advanced search
NV GOLD : ANNOUNCES AGM RESULTS

02/03/2023
Vancouver, British Columbia -February 3, 2023 -NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV)("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to to report that all matters were approved at the Company's annual general shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on February 2, 2023. At the Meeting the Company's shareholders (i) re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors (the "Board"), Howard Golden, John Kerr, John Seaberg, Alfred Stewart and John E. Watson; (ii) approved the re-appointment of the Company's current auditor, Davidson & Company LLP; (iii) approved and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (iv) approved the adoption of the Company's new amended and restated 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-organized and well-financed exploration company with ~80 million shares issued and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Seaberg, Director, and CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.





NV Gold Corporation published this content on 03 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2023 18:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
