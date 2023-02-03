NV GOLD : ANNOUNCES AGM RESULTS

Vancouver, British Columbia - February 3, 2023 - NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to to report that all matters were approved at the Company's annual general shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on February 2, 2023. At the Meeting the Company's shareholders (i) re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors (the "Board"), Howard Golden, John Kerr, John Seaberg, Alfred Stewart and John E. Watson; (ii) approved the re-appointment of the Company's current auditor, Davidson & Company LLP; (iii) approved and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (iv) approved the adoption of the Company's new amended and restated 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-organized and well-financed exploration company with ~80 million shares issued and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

