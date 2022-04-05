NV Gold : Consolidated Financial Statements for 6 months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interimfinancial statements by an entity's auditor.
NV GOLD CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited-Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
AS AT
February 28,
2022
August 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
Accounts receivable Prepaid expenses
$ 2,129,224 7,309163,140
$ 3,506,257 26,333274,414
2,299,673
3,807,004
Reclamation bonds(Note 5)
171,646 184,390
Exploration advances(Note 6)
456,759 150,318
Exploration and evaluation assets(Note 6)3,178,756 2,546,439
