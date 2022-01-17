NV Gold : Corporate Presentation January, 2022

D i s c l a i m e r

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

No information in this presentation shall constitute an invitation to invest in the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries, nor their respective officers, employees or agents, shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense however caused (including through negligence) which you may directly or indirectly suffer in connection with this presentation including, without limitation, any loss of profit, indirect, incidental or consequential loss. This information is not intended to take the place of professional advice and you should not take action on specific issues in reliance on this information.

This Presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as the following: expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, assumes, potential and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements also include reference to events or conditions that will, would, may, could or should occur. Information concerning exploration results and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable at the time they are made, are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill projections/expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling, drilling and metallurgical test results and other tests and the estimation of gold resources; risk of accidents or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of environmental issues at the Company's projects and the need to obtain permits and comply with environmental laws and regulations and other government requirements; fluctuations in the price of gold and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's disclosure documents filed on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Accordingly, we caution you not to place undue reliance on these statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

All resource estimates reported by the Company were calculated in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Classification system. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.