NV Gold : Corporate Presentation January, 2022

No information in this presentation shall constitute an invitation to invest in the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries, nor their respective officers, employees or agents, shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense however caused (including through negligence) which you may directly or indirectly suffer in connection with this presentation including, without limitation, any loss of profit, indirect, incidental or consequential loss. This information is not intended to take the place of professional advice and you should not take action on specific issues in reliance on this information.
This Presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as the following: expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, assumes, potential and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements also include reference to events or conditions that will, would, may, could or should occur. Information concerning exploration results and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable at the time they are made, are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill projections/expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling, drilling and metallurgical test results and other tests and the estimation of gold resources; risk of accidents or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of environmental issues at the Company's projects and the need to obtain permits and comply with environmental laws and regulations and other government requirements; fluctuations in the price of gold and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's disclosure documents filed on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Accordingly, we caution you not to place undue reliance on these statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
All resource estimates reported by the Company were calculated in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Classification system. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
V i s i o n a n d S t r a t e g y
VISION
Discover North America's next multi-million-ounce gold resource through focused exploration activities.
STRATEGY
Quickly evaluate and advance mineral opportunities to drill ready stage utilizing globally recognized and experienced technical team.
Permit and commence drill discovery programs on two to three selected projects each year.
M a n a g e m e n t
John E. Watson - Chairman & CEO
Mr. Watson has over 40 years experience in the mineral resource industry. Including the following roles; President of Pan-Nevada Gold Corporation, President and CEO of Horizon Gold Corporation, which built and operated two open pit, heap leach mines in Nevada. Mr. Watson holds a B.A. in Geology from the University of Texas and an M.Sc. in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines.
Ron Schmitz - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Schmitz is the Principal and President of ASI Accounting Services Inc., since July 1995. Mr. Schmitz has served as a Director and/or Chief Financial Officer of various public companies since 1997, and currently holds these positions with various public and private companies.
Thomas Klein - VP Exploration
Mr. Klein, brings over 25 years of distinguished global exploration experience. Mr. Klein's career has led to extensive contributions to multiple gold discoveries and/or project advancements in the USA, South America, West Africa, and the Middle East, and has spent the last decade exploring and generating exploration opportunities for Newmont Mining in Nevada. Mr. Klein discovered the Kupfertal Cu-Au Porphyry in Peru, is credited as the co-discoverer of the Amulsar Gold Deposit in Armenia, holds a Masters in Mineralogy from Ruprecht-Karls University in Heidelberg, Germany, and is a Member of the Geological Society of Nevada.
C. Bruce Scott - General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Mr. Scott has practiced law in the areas of corporate finance and securities, corporate and mining since 1993 and is General Counsel and Corporate Secretary to Seabridge Gold since 1999. Mr. Scott received his LL.B. from the University of Toronto and a B.A. (hons) in Economics from the University of Western Ontario.
B o a r d M e m b e r s
Howard Golden - Director
Mr. Golden brings over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, across six continents. He has held senior executive roles with some of the largest mining operators in the world and played a pivotal role in the discovery of the Syama, Oyu Tolgoi, Agbaou and West Musgrave ore deposits. Prior to assuming his current role leading ASX listed Arrow Minerals Ltd, Mr. Golden was the Global Exploration Manager for Nordgold, with projects spanning across Africa, South America, Canada and Russia. Mr. Golden also held the role of General Manager, Exploration of Rio Tinto, responsible for discovering and acquiring resources in Central and West Africa. Prior to Rio Tinto, he spent three years as Regional Director of Exploration at Kinross Gold Corporation in Russia, where amongst other tasks, he was responsible for increasing the company's gold reserves through the discovery, identification, acquisition, and economic evaluation of gold deposits in Russia. He also held the role of Chief Geophysicist of WMC Resources in Australia and was Principal Geoscientist for BHP Minerals for 18 years. Mr. Golden has a proven global track record of leading multi-disciplined exploration programs in different climates, conditions and regulatory regimes. Mr. Golden received a M.Sc. in Geophysics from University of Leeds.
Alfred "Alf" Stewart - Director
Alfred (Alf) Stewart, B.SC. Geology, MBA, has a career spanning over 40 years in the resource and investment industries. Mr. Stewart's career includes time spent as a geologist, stock exchange regulator, investment banker, analyst and investment advisor. Mr. Stewart has worked for such firms as Bank of Montreal, Esso Minerals, Erickson Gold Mining, Canaccord Capital, Haywood Securities, Golden Capital, and Raymond James. He has been involved in financing mining companies for over two decades, including discoveries in the base and precious metals sectors.
