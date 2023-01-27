NV Gold : Earnings Document

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
NV GOLD CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise specified)
AS AT
November 30,
August 31,
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
855,492
$
1,291,948
Accounts receivable
5,248
7,482
Prepaid expenses
149,331
65,470
1,010,071
1,364,900
Reclamation bonds (Note 5)
182,596
177,229
Exploration advances (Note 6)
118,183
118,183
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
4,071,908
3,829,279
$
5,382,758
$
5,489,591
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)
$
30,187
$
43,190
Due to related parties (Note 9)
10,871
22,310
41,058
65,500
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 8)
23,274,276
23,274,276
Share-based payments reserve (Note 8)
3,700,666
3,655,935
Deficit
(21,633,242)
(21,506,120)
5,341,700
5,424,091
$
5,382,758
$
5,489,591
Nature of operations (Note 1)
Basis of presentation (Note 2)
Approved on behalf of the Board
On January 27, 2023
"John Seaberg"
Director
"John Watson"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
NV GOLD CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise specified)
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2022
2021
EXPENSES
Advertising and promotion
$
47,068
$
88,263
Bank charges and interest
1,622
1,727
Consulting
89,315
10,000
Insurance
7,754
7,395
Office and general
3,787
2,958
Professional fees
27,295
18,766
Property investigation
1,090
55,795
Registration and filing
5,262
4,719
Shareholder costs
5,782
797
Share-based compensation (Note 8)
44,731
-
Transfer agent
1,231
1,420
Travel and related
7,310
295
Loss before other items
(242,247)
(192,135)
OTHER ITEMS
Foreign exchange gain
33,998
37,710
Gain on recovery of exploration and evaluation costs
12,082
-
Interest income
5,195
717
Other income
63,850
-
115,125
38,427
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(127,122)
$
(153,708)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted
79,938,120
64,778,168
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
NV GOLD CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise specified)
Share Capital
Share-based
Total
Payments
Shareholders'
No. of Shares
Amount
Reserve
Deficit
Equity
Balance, August 31, 2021
79,938,120
$
23,274,276
$
3,487,649
$
(20,254,800)
$
6,507,125
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(265,792)
(265,792)
Balance, November 30, 2021
79,938,120
$
23,274,276
$
3,487,649
$
(20,520,592)
$
6,241,333
Share-based compensation
-
-
168,286
-
168,286
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(985,528)
(985,528)
Balance, August 31, 2022
79,938,120
$
23,274,276
$
3,487,649
$
(21,506,120)
$
5,424,091
Share-based compensation
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(127,122)
(127,122)
Balance, November 30, 2022
79,938,120
$
23,274,276
$
3,487,649
$
(21,633,242)
$
5,296,969
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
