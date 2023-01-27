Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. NV Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVX   CA67090W2085

NV GOLD CORPORATION

(NVX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58:08 2023-01-27 pm EST
0.0700 CAD   +16.67%
PU
PU
01/25NV Gold Corporation Outlines its Planned 2023 Drill Priorities and Exploration Activities
CI
NV Gold : Earnings Document

01/27/2023 | 08:54pm EST
NV GOLD CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

NV GOLD CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise specified)

AS AT

November 30,

August 31,

2022

2022

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

855,492

$

1,291,948

Accounts receivable

5,248

7,482

Prepaid expenses

149,331

65,470

1,010,071

1,364,900

Reclamation bonds (Note 5)

182,596

177,229

Exploration advances (Note 6)

118,183

118,183

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

4,071,908

3,829,279

$

5,382,758

$

5,489,591

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)

$

30,187

$

43,190

Due to related parties (Note 9)

10,871

22,310

41,058

65,500

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 8)

23,274,276

23,274,276

Share-based payments reserve (Note 8)

3,700,666

3,655,935

Deficit

(21,633,242)

(21,506,120)

5,341,700

5,424,091

$

5,382,758

$

5,489,591

Nature of operations (Note 1)

Basis of presentation (Note 2)

Approved on behalf of the Board

On January 27, 2023

"John Seaberg"

Director

"John Watson"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

NV GOLD CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise specified)

Three Months

Three Months

Ended

Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2022

2021

EXPENSES

Advertising and promotion

$

47,068

$

88,263

Bank charges and interest

1,622

1,727

Consulting

89,315

10,000

Insurance

7,754

7,395

Office and general

3,787

2,958

Professional fees

27,295

18,766

Property investigation

1,090

55,795

Registration and filing

5,262

4,719

Shareholder costs

5,782

797

Share-based compensation (Note 8)

44,731

-

Transfer agent

1,231

1,420

Travel and related

7,310

295

Loss before other items

(242,247)

(192,135)

OTHER ITEMS

Foreign exchange gain

33,998

37,710

Gain on recovery of exploration and evaluation costs

12,082

-

Interest income

5,195

717

Other income

63,850

-

115,125

38,427

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(127,122)

$

(153,708)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted

79,938,120

64,778,168

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

NV GOLD CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise specified)

Share Capital

Share-based

Total

Payments

Shareholders'

No. of Shares

Amount

Reserve

Deficit

Equity

Balance, August 31, 2021

79,938,120

$

23,274,276

$

3,487,649

$

(20,254,800)

$

6,507,125

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(265,792)

(265,792)

Balance, November 30, 2021

79,938,120

$

23,274,276

$

3,487,649

$

(20,520,592)

$

6,241,333

Share-based compensation

-

-

168,286

-

168,286

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(985,528)

(985,528)

Balance, August 31, 2022

79,938,120

$

23,274,276

$

3,487,649

$

(21,506,120)

$

5,424,091

Share-based compensation

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(127,122)

(127,122)

Balance, November 30, 2022

79,938,120

$

23,274,276

$

3,487,649

$

(21,633,242)

$

5,296,969

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,25 M -0,94 M -0,94 M
Net cash 2022 1,29 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,60 M 4,20 M 4,20 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart NV GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NV Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,07 CAD
Average target price 0,27 CAD
Spread / Average Target 286%
Managers and Directors
John W. Seaberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald A. Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
John Edward Watson Chairman
Alfred Stewart Independent Director
John Reynolds Kerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NV GOLD CORPORATION-14.29%4
BHP GROUP LIMITED7.91%176 824
RIO TINTO PLC8.50%131 705
GLENCORE PLC-0.76%85 519
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.90%53 959
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)15.30%48 912