NV5 ANNOUNCES RECORD THIRD QUARTER RESULTS; EXCEEDS ANALYST CONSENSUS - Form 8-K

11/09/2021 | 04:57pm EST
NV5 ANNOUNCES RECORD THIRD QUARTER RESULTS; EXCEEDS ANALYST CONSENSUS
Hollywood, FL - November 9, 2021 - NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021.
"NV5 delivered another strong quarter, generating record revenues and net income in the third quarter and year to date in 2021. The core business' year-over-year double digit revenue growth is a testament to the success of NV5's strategic business model, resulting in sustainable growth and margin expansion," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. "Growth in the quarter was largely driven by demand for utility, real estate, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services. We continued to strengthen our ESG capabilities in the third quarter with the acquisition of Sage Renewable Energy Consulting, a leader in comprehensive sustainable energy planning and project management services. We enter the fourth quarter and 2022 with a record backlog that increased 13% for the quarter."
Third Quarter 2021Results
•Gross revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were $185.6 million compared to $169.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 9% increase.
•Net income in the third quarter of 2021 was $12.6 million compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 62% increase.
•Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 was $34.7 million compared to $29.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 16% increase.
•GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2021 was $0.83 per share compared to $0.61 per share in the third quarter of 2020, a 36% increase.
•Adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2021 was $1.25 per share compared to $1.13 per share in the third quarter of 2020, an 11% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 15,069,660 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 12,749,917 in the third quarter of 2020.
•Updated full year 2021 guidance as follows:
◦Increase GAAP EPS to a range of $2.60 per share to $2.91 per share (previously $2.45 per share to $2.84 per share).
◦Increase Adjusted EPS to a range of $4.36 per share to $4.62 per share (previously $4.20 per share to $4.55 per share).
Nine Months Ended October 2, 2021 Results
•Gross revenues for the nine months ended October 2, 2021 were $518.2 million compared to $498.1 million in the nine months ended October 3, 2020, a 4% increase.
•Cash flows from operations for the nine months ended October 2, 2021 were $78.1 million compared to $72.4 million in nine months ended October 3, 2020, an 8% increase.
•Net income for the nine months ended October 2, 2021 was $31.7 million compared to $16.4 million in nine months ended October 3, 2020, a 93% increase.
•Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended October 2, 2021 was $93.1 million compared to $81.0 million in the nine months ended October 3, 2020, a 15% increase.
•GAAP EPS for the nine months ended October 2, 2021 was $2.19 per share compared to $1.30 per share in the nine months ended October 3, 2020, a 68% increase.
•Adjusted EPS for the nine months ended October 2, 2021 was $3.50 per share compared to $2.91 per share in the nine months ended October 3, 2020, a 20% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 14,486,683 for the nine months ended October 2, 2021 compared to 12,650,107 in the nine months ended October 3, 2020.
Fiscal Year
The Company operates on a "52/53 week" fiscal year ending on the Saturday closest to the calendar quarter end, and fiscal 2021 contains 52 weeks compared to fiscal 2020, which contained 53 weeks. As a result, the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended October 2, 2021 included 13 weeks compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended October 3, 2020, which included 14 weeks.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.
Adjusted earnings per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS") is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share ("GAAP EPS") to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.
Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share.
Conference Call
NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 9, 2021. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.
Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the "Investors" section of the NV5 website.
About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.
Investor Relations Contact
NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
October 2, 2021
January 2, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
121,397
$
64,909
Billed receivables, net
129,781
142,705
Unbilled receivables, net
86,399
74,458
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,529
6,804
Total current assets
348,106
288,876
Property and equipment, net
29,323
27,011
Right-of-use lease assets, net
44,866
43,607
Intangible assets, net
168,497
174,931
Goodwill
366,200
343,796
Other assets
3,892
2,954
Total Assets
$
960,884
$
881,175
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
42,272
$
39,989
Accrued liabilities
55,251
45,325
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
16,730
24,962
Client deposits
620
380
Current portion of contingent consideration
3,406
1,334
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations
17,526
24,196
Total current liabilities
135,805
136,186
Contingent consideration, less current portion
1,531
1,066
Other long-term liabilities
40,410
38,737
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion
149,862
283,326
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
29,154
27,791
Total liabilities
356,762
487,106
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,401,051 and 13,270,131 shares issued and outstanding as of October 2, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively
154
133
Additional paid-in capital
446,612
268,271
Retained earnings
157,356
125,665
Total stockholders' equity
604,122
394,069
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
960,884
$
881,175
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 2, 2021
October 3, 2020
October 2, 2021
October 3, 2020
Gross revenues
$
185,553
$
169,949
$
518,151
$
498,118
Direct costs:
Salaries and wages
45,145
46,815
131,630
136,929
Sub-consultant services
35,779
26,003
89,003
78,673
Other direct costs
12,802
10,370
35,714
27,771
Total direct costs
93,726
83,188
256,347
243,373
Gross profit
91,827
86,761
261,804
254,745
Operating expenses:
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits
44,597
43,750
131,761
133,456
General and administrative
12,978
13,216
37,891
38,196
Facilities and facilities related
5,194
5,370
15,330
16,125
Depreciation and amortization
10,108
10,187
29,764
32,387
Total operating expenses
72,877
72,523
214,746
220,164
Income from operations
18,950
14,238
47,058
34,581
Interest expense
(1,475)
(3,731)
(5,362)
(11,921)
Income before income tax expense
17,475
10,507
41,696
22,660
Income tax expense
(4,902)
(2,753)
(10,005)
(6,215)
Net income and comprehensive income
$
12,573
$
7,754
$
31,691
$
16,445
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.86
$
0.62
$
2.27
$
1.33
Diluted
$
0.83
$
0.61
$
2.19
$
1.30
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
14,593,623
12,434,600
13,963,372
12,328,448
Diluted
15,069,660
12,749,917
14,486,683
12,650,107
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
October 2, 2021
October 3, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
31,691
$
16,445
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
33,397
34,680
Non-cash lease expense
7,941
6,731
Provision for doubtful accounts
1,077
3,127
Stock-based compensation
12,087
10,900
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(67)
-
Gain on disposals of property and equipment
(1,059)
(394)
Deferred income taxes
(4,318)
(5,905)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,024
669
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:
Billed receivables
16,728
8,089
Unbilled receivables
(10,024)
(7,505)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(4,160)
2,171
Accounts payable
1,366
(2,780)
Accrued liabilities
403
322
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
(8,233)
5,706
Deposits
218
163
Net cash provided by operating activities
78,071
72,419
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions)
(23,569)
(882)
Proceeds from sale of assets
843
1,053
Purchase of property and equipment
(6,714)
(8,342)
Net cash used in investing activities
(29,440)
(8,171)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility
138,750
-
Proceeds from common stock offering
172,500
-
Payments on notes payable
(7,299)
(9,941)
Payments of contingent consideration
(663)
(913)
Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility
(283,832)
(20,750)
Payments of common stock offering costs
(10,657)
-
Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation
(52)
-
Payments of debt issuance costs
(890)
(447)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
7,857
(32,051)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
56,488
32,197
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
64,909
31,825
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
121,397
$
64,022
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 2, 2021
October 3, 2020
October 2, 2021
October 3, 2020
Net Income
$
12,573
$
7,754
$
31,691
$
16,445
Add:
Interest expense
1,475
3,731
5,362
11,921
Income tax expense
4,902
2,753
10,005
6,215
Depreciation and amortization
11,461
11,401
33,397
34,680
Stock-based compensation
4,297
4,020
12,087
10,900
Acquisition-related costs*
(23)
274
607
845
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,685
$
29,933
$
93,149
$
81,006
* Acquisition-related costs includes contingent consideration fair value adjustments.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 2, 2021
October 3, 2020
October 2, 2021
October 3, 2020
Net Income - per diluted share
$
0.83
$
0.61
$
2.19
$
1.30
Per diluted share adjustments:
Add:
Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
