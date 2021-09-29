NV5 Global : International Podcast Day

Bob Vander Meer, Vice President of Business Development or NV5 Geospatial, discusses NV5G's work with Airports on the Airplane Geeks Podcast.Bob has over 20 years of business development and management experience in the geospatial industry, and serves within NV5 Geospatial's public market sector, leading the business development activities with state, municipal, and county government agencies. Bob has provided executive support to over 700 airport projects under FAA Advisory Circular 150/5300-16A, -17C, -18B guidelines. He has managed all internal project activities, including overseeing that the airport ground surveys and collection of aerial imagery are performed in accordance with the appropriate FAA specifications.

Dive into how geospatial data for airports are collected, analyzed, and used for applications like obstruction analysis, airport mapping, and even pavement management and crack assessment, as well as interior mapping. Bob explains the sensors we use and the aircrafts that carry them. Learn more about NV5 Geospatial's Airport Solutions here.