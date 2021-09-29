Log in
    NVEE   US62945V1098

NV5 GLOBAL, INC.

(NVEE)
  Report
NV5 Global : International Podcast Day

09/29/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Bob Vander Meer, Vice President of Business Development or NV5 Geospatial, discusses NV5G's work with Airports on the Airplane Geeks Podcast.Bob has over 20 years of business development and management experience in the geospatial industry, and serves within NV5 Geospatial's public market sector, leading the business development activities with state, municipal, and county government agencies. Bob has provided executive support to over 700 airport projects under FAA Advisory Circular 150/5300-16A, -17C, -18B guidelines. He has managed all internal project activities, including overseeing that the airport ground surveys and collection of aerial imagery are performed in accordance with the appropriate FAA specifications.

Dive into how geospatial data for airports are collected, analyzed, and used for applications like obstruction analysis, airport mapping, and even pavement management and crack assessment, as well as interior mapping. Bob explains the sensors we use and the aircrafts that carry them. Learn more about NV5 Geospatial's Airport Solutions here.

Disclaimer

NV5 Global Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 21:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 709 M - -
Net income 2021 40,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 528 M 1 528 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 056
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart NV5 GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
NV5 Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NV5 GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 99,36 $
Average target price 123,17 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dickerson C. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander A. Hockman President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Edward H. Codispoti Chief Financial Officer
Mary Jo E. O'Brien Secretary, Director & Chief Administrative Officer
William D. Pruitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.26.12%1 528
SWECO AB (PUBL)-6.62%5 776
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.-32.06%2 675
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD0.00%1 582
BEIJING ORIENT LANDSCAPE & ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-25.60%1 297
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.10.43%1 210