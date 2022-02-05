NV5 Global : The Future of Substation Inspection

This presentation will delve into the capacity for UGVs (unmanned ground vehicles) to conduct operational rounds, security monitoring and emergency response as it pertains to substation inspections. Given its core competency of building powerful, cost-effective and easy-to-use robots, InDro will investigate the optimal scenarios for given payloads and robot form factors while sharing their stance on the autonomy versus teleoperations debate. The fascinating world of robotics is on the verge of becoming mainstream for this application, so InDro will cover other topics to keep you "in the know".

NV5 will investigate the inefficiencies they've identified on-site during prior substation inspections and demonstrate how their analytics will aim to identify anomalies, create actionable data sets and generate consistent reports. In addition, their participation in EPRI's robotics inspection program enables them to shed some light on the challenges, advantages and requirements when conducting UGV operations in substation environments.

InDro Robotics will conclude the webinar by showcasing a virtual demo of Sentinel, their UGV designed specifically for critical infrastructure inspection. This is a unique opportunity to observe a robot in action as it easily traverses a substation environment and conducts detailed inspections with optical zoom cameras and a radiometric thermal imager.