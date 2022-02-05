Log in
    NVEE   US62945V1098

NV5 GLOBAL, INC.

(NVEE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/04 04:00:00 pm
101.6 USD   -1.01%
NV5 GLOBAL : The Future of Substation Inspection
PU
HOME VS. OFFICE : The Noise Factor
PU
NV5 GLOBAL : Carbon is forever the story of our past lives in carbonized plants
PU
NV5 Global : The Future of Substation Inspection

02/05/2022 | 02:28am EST
This presentation will delve into the capacity for UGVs (unmanned ground vehicles) to conduct operational rounds, security monitoring and emergency response as it pertains to substation inspections. Given its core competency of building powerful, cost-effective and easy-to-use robots, InDro will investigate the optimal scenarios for given payloads and robot form factors while sharing their stance on the autonomy versus teleoperations debate. The fascinating world of robotics is on the verge of becoming mainstream for this application, so InDro will cover other topics to keep you "in the know".

NV5 will investigate the inefficiencies they've identified on-site during prior substation inspections and demonstrate how their analytics will aim to identify anomalies, create actionable data sets and generate consistent reports. In addition, their participation in EPRI's robotics inspection program enables them to shed some light on the challenges, advantages and requirements when conducting UGV operations in substation environments.

InDro Robotics will conclude the webinar by showcasing a virtual demo of Sentinel, their UGV designed specifically for critical infrastructure inspection. This is a unique opportunity to observe a robot in action as it easily traverses a substation environment and conducts detailed inspections with optical zoom cameras and a radiometric thermal imager.

Disclaimer

NV5 Global Inc. published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 704 M - -
Net income 2021 41,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 32,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 565 M 1 565 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 056
Free-Float 77,6%
Managers and Directors
Dickerson C. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander A. Hockman President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Edward H. Codispoti Chief Financial Officer
Mary Jo E. O'Brien Secretary, Director & Chief Administrative Officer
William D. Pruitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.-26.44%1 565
SWECO AB (PUBL)-21.74%5 241
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.-5.10%2 423
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED21.35%1 545
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD-15.22%1 305
UNITED INTEGRATED SERVICES CO., LTD.-3.86%1 196