Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NV5 Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVEE

NV5 GLOBAL, INC.

(NVEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UAV Podcast: Lidar Mapping with UAVs (Drones)

04/19/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The UAV Podcast discusses how drones and other autonomous vehicles are deployed with lidar sensors to create 3D mapping data and downstream analytics with NV5 Geospatial's Lukas Fraser.

From UAV Podcast: 'Lukas Fraser is a lidar Specialist working in the Geospatial Group at NV5. He creates engineering-grade 3D mapping deliverables from UAV lidar and imagery, and specializes in topographic and topo-bathymetric lidar data collection, processing, analysis, and product development. Lukas turns raw datasets into useful information such as AutoCAD drawings and surfaces, GIS databases, or online interactive web maps. He's a graduate of the Geodesy and Geomatics Engineering program at the University of New Brunswick.

Lukas describes how UAVs with the sensors now available are changing data collection and making applications possible that would have been difficult previously.

Lukas explains how lidar works and some of the key applications. He talks about the process to collect lidar and image data with UAVs that meet accuracy standards, how that data is analyzed, and then how products are created that the client can use to get value from the project. Imagery from a UAV can result in RGB, thermal, multispectral, or hyperspectral products. lidar data can be used for topographic and topo-bathymetric products.

Using UAVs for applications like these is an emerging capability, and just one more example of how drones are changing commercial activity.'

Disclaimer

NV5 Global Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 17:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NV5 GLOBAL, INC.
01:31pUAV PODCAST : Lidar Mapping with UAVs (Drones)
PU
04/15NV5 TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2021 CONFE : 30pm ET
AQ
04/14NV5 GLOBAL  : Wins Infrastructure Contracts Valued at $10 Million in Florida, Ne..
MT
04/14NV5 Awarded $10 Million in Infrastructure Contracts in Florida and New York
GL
03/31NV5 GLOBAL  : March 2021 Newsletter
PU
03/30NV5 GLOBAL  : Supports Pandemic Safety in Schools
PU
03/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Continuing to Pare Monday Losses in Late Trade
MT
03/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Lower as WTI Crude Oil Reverses Morning Treat
MT
03/29NV5 GLOBAL  : Buys Geodynamics to Expand Geospatial Capabilities
MT
03/29NV5 Acquires Geodynamics, Expanding Deep-Water Geospatial Capabilities
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 693 M - -
Net income 2021 32,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 60,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 400 M 1 400 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 056
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart NV5 GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
NV5 Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NV5 GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 122,67 $
Last Close Price 93,93 $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dickerson C. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander A. Hockman President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Edward H. Codispoti Chief Financial Officer
Mary Jo E. O'Brien Secretary, Director & Chief Administrative Officer
William D. Pruitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.19.23%1 400
SWECO AB (PUBL)-0.20%6 342
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.0.75%3 893
UNITED INTEGRATED SERVICES CO., LTD.20.83%1 755
BEIJING ORIENT LANDSCAPE & ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-5.07%1 619
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD5.78%1 577
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ