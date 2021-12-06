Log in
    NVEE   US62945V1098

NV5 GLOBAL, INC.

(NVEE)
  Report
US Geological Survey Selects NV5 for $6 Million in Geospatial Services

12/06/2021 | 08:01am EST
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that the US Geological Survey (USGS) has awarded NV5 approximately $6 million of geospatial task orders under the Geospatial Product and Services Contract (GPSC4) that was announced in September. These awards support three of USGS’s primary mapping initiatives: the 3D Elevation Program (3DEP), the Earth Mapping Resources Initiative (EarthMRI), and the 3D Hydrography Program (3DHP). Data collected and analyzed across these three initiatives is used to make critical decisions related to the environment, infrastructure, water resources, and natural resources.

“The use of geospatial data to support environmental initiatives and infrastructure improvements continues to grow,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5. “NV5’s advanced geospatial data analytics deliver valuable insights to help our clients manage these issues and also provide NV5 with a competitive advantage in the growing geospatial market.”

Under these task orders, NV5 will perform the geospatial collection and data processing of over 17,000 square miles of 3DEP lidar data and more than 92,000 line kilometers of airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical data in support of EarthMRI in Southern California. NV5 will also deliver over 23,000 square miles of elevation-derived hydrographic mapping of five watersheds located in northern Alaska as part of 3DHP.

About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedInTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com 


All news about NV5 GLOBAL, INC.
08:01aUS Geological Survey Selects NV5 for $6 Million in Geospatial Services
08:01aUS Geological Survey Selects NV5 for $6 Million in Geospatial Services
12/02NV5 GLOBAL, INC.(NASDAQCM : NVEE) added to S&P 600
12/02NV5 GLOBAL, INC.(NASDAQCM : NVEE) added to S&P Composite 1500
12/02NV5 GLOBAL, INC.(NASDAQCM : NVEE) added to S&P 600 Industrials
12/02NV5 GLOBAL, INC.(NASDAQCM : NVEE) added to S&P 1000
12/01NV5 Global Says to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index from Dec. 2
12/01NV5 Selected to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index
11/30NV5 GLOBAL : Coastal/Marine Geology Pioneer Greg Rudolph joined NV5 Geospatial
11/29HOW HUMANITY IS CONQUERING THE DARKN : From a Burning Stick to the LED
Analyst Recommendations on NV5 GLOBAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 700 M - -
Net income 2021 41,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 979 M 1 979 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 056
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart NV5 GLOBAL, INC.
NV5 Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NV5 GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 128,53 $
Average target price 131,67 $
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dickerson C. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander A. Hockman President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Edward H. Codispoti Chief Financial Officer
Mary Jo E. O'Brien Secretary, Director & Chief Administrative Officer
William D. Pruitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.63.15%1 979
SWECO AB (PUBL)2.52%5 856
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.-38.45%2 422
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD2.42%1 562
UNITED INTEGRATED SERVICES CO., LTD.-18.06%1 216
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.8.16%1 156