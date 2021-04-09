Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  NVC International Holdings Limited    2222   KYG6700A1004

NVC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NVC International : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULES 13.51B(2) AND 13.51(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

04/09/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NVC International Holdings Limited

雷士國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2222)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULES 13.51B(2)

AND 13.51(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by NVC International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.51B(2) and 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has been informed that Mr. Wang Donglei ("Mr. Wang"), the Company's chairman and executive director, received an Advance Notice of Administrative Penalties (Chu Fa Zi [2021] No. 2) issued by the Anhui Regulatory Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "Anhui Securities Regulatory

Bureau") on 7 April 2021 (the "Advance Notice"), in relation to his role as a director and the de facto controller of Elec-Tech International Co., Ltd.*（安徽德豪潤達電氣股份有限公 司）("ETI"), a PRC incorporated company whose shares are currently listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The Advance Notice states that ETI is suspected to have breached the PRC Securities Law and Administrative Measures for the Disclosure of Information of Listed Companies, as its 2018 annual report contained material omission of a major incident, inflated profits and untrue statements. The Anhui Securities Regulatory Bureau has proposed to issue a warning and impose a fine of RMB300,000 against Mr. Wang as he, as a director and the de facto controller of ETI, should have been aware of and responsible for inaccuracies in ETI's 2018 annual report. The Company understands that Mr. Wang has the right to respond and dispute the Advance Notice within three days upon its receipt, and he has informed the Company that he intends to exercise such right accordingly.

1

The Group has no direct involvement in the abovementioned matters. The Company is assessing the potential impact of the abovementioned matters on its business and will announce the result of its assessment as soon as possible.

By Order of the Board

NVC International Holdings Limited

Wang Donglei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of the following directors:

Executive Directors:

WANG Donglei

CHAN Kim Yung, Eva

XIAO Yu

Non-executive Directors:

WANG Dongming

WANG Keven Dun

YE Yong

Independent Non-executive Directors:

LEE Kong Wai, Conway

WANG Xuexian

JIA Hongbo

  • for identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

NVC International Holdings Limited published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 14:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NVC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:02aNVC INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement made pursuant to rules 13.51b(2) and 13.51(2) ..
PU
03/24NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Change of address of principal share registrar and transfer..
PU
03/19NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Change of Date of Board Meeting
PU
03/19NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement made pursuant to rules 13.51b(2) and 13.51(2)(..
PU
01/05NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Names New CFO
MT
2020NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Change of name of principal share registrar and transfer of..
PU
2020NVC INTERNATIONAL  : List of directors and their role and function 25 august 202..
PU
2020NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 ju..
PU
2020NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Inside information negative profit alert
PU
2020NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Resignation of chief financial officer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 350 M 358 M 358 M
Net income 2020 -51,7 M -7,89 M -7,89 M
Net cash 2020 1 160 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 694 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 331
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart NVC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NVC International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kim Yung Chan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Hu Li Finance Director
Hon Lun Ng Chief Financial Officer
Dong Lei Wang Executive Chairman
Kong Wai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED13.37%106
SIGNIFY N.V.29.86%6 689
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.38.13%5 905
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD.-4.57%3 321
ZHEJIANG DAFENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.5.53%702
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.1.99%231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ