NVC International : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULES 13.51B(2) AND 13.51(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

NVC International Holdings Limited

雷士國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2222)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULES 13.51B(2)

AND 13.51(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by NVC International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.51B(2) and 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has been informed that Mr. Wang Donglei ("Mr. Wang"), the Company's chairman and executive director, received an Advance Notice of Administrative Penalties (Chu Fa Zi [2021] No. 2) issued by the Anhui Regulatory Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "Anhui Securities Regulatory

Bureau") on 7 April 2021 (the "Advance Notice"), in relation to his role as a director and the de facto controller of Elec-Tech International Co., Ltd.*（安徽德豪潤達電氣股份有限公 司）("ETI"), a PRC incorporated company whose shares are currently listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The Advance Notice states that ETI is suspected to have breached the PRC Securities Law and Administrative Measures for the Disclosure of Information of Listed Companies, as its 2018 annual report contained material omission of a major incident, inflated profits and untrue statements. The Anhui Securities Regulatory Bureau has proposed to issue a warning and impose a fine of RMB300,000 against Mr. Wang as he, as a director and the de facto controller of ETI, should have been aware of and responsible for inaccuracies in ETI's 2018 annual report. The Company understands that Mr. Wang has the right to respond and dispute the Advance Notice within three days upon its receipt, and he has informed the Company that he intends to exercise such right accordingly.