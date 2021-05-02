Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. NVC International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   KYG6700A1004

NVC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NVC International : ANNOUNCEMENT - RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEE

05/02/2021 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NVC International Holdings Limited

雷士國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2222)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND

CHANGE OF MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEE

The Board is pleased to announce that with effect from 1 May 2021, Mr. WANG Dongming be re-designated from a non-executive director of the Company to an executive director of the Company and be appointed as a member of the Strategy and Planning Committee.

The board of directors (the "Board") of NVC International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that with effect from 1 May 2021, Mr. WANG Dongming be re-designated from a non-executive director of the Company to an executive director of the Company and be appointed as a member of the strategy and planning committee of the Board (the "Strategy and Planning Committee").

As announced by the Company on 20 May 2020, Mr. WANG Dongming was re-designated from an executive director of the Company to a non-executive director of the Company on 20 May 2020. The re-designation of Mr. WANG Dongming back to executive director of the Company this time is to strengthen the Company's strategic management and to optimise the Company's governance structure. The Board is of the view that the re-designation this time is in the best interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company as a whole.

1

The biographical details of Mr. WANG Dongming are set out as follows:

Mr. WANG Dongming（王冬明）, aged 50, is an executive director of the Company and a member of the Strategy and Planning Committee. Mr. WANG Dongming joined the Group in June 2013. He was an executive director of the Company and was re-designated to a non-executive director of the Company on 20 May 2020. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company including NVC Lighting & Electrical Technology Singapore Pte. Ltd. Mr. WANG Dongming has more than 21 years of experience in electrical and finance industry, and has many years of experience in manufacturing, finance and business

management. He was the vice finance manager of China Infrastructure Materials Corporation* （中國基建物資總公司）and the general manager of its Shenzhen subsidiary, respectively, from 1992 to 2000. From 2000 to 2013, Mr. WANG Dongming acted as an executive director,

  1. vice general manager, the chief financial officer of Elec-Tech International Co., Ltd.*（安 徽德豪潤達電氣股份有限公司）("ETIC"), a substantial shareholder of the Company, the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in China in 2004, and the general

manager of lighting division of ETIC. Mr. WANG Dongming graduated from Shaanxi Institute of Finance and Economics（陝西財經學院）with a bachelor degree in finance and accounting in 1992.

Mr. WANG Dongming is the younger brother of Mr. WANG Donglei and the uncle of Mr. WANG Keven Dun. Mr. WANG Donglei is an executive director and the chairman of the Company and a director of ETIC. Mr. WANG Keven Dun is a non-executive director of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. WANG Dongming has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Mr. WANG Dongming has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years, unless terminated by not less than three calendar months' notice in writing served by either party on the other. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years at the annual general meeting of the Company, in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and articles of association of the Company.

Pursuant to the service contract, the director's fee payable to Mr. WANG Dongming of HK$300,000 per annum remains unchanged. His director's emoluments are determined based on the Company's operating results, personal performance and comparable market statistics.

2

As far as the Directors are aware, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. WANG Dongming was not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares and debentures of the Company or its associated corporations pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. WANG Dongming does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules), or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

As far as the Directors are aware, there is no other matter required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements under Rules 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters concerning Mr. WANG Dongming that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

By Order of the Board

NVC International Holdings Limited

WANG Donglei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of the following directors:

Executive Directors:

WANG Donglei

CHAN Kim Yung, Eva

WANG Dongming

XIAO Yu

Non-executive Directors:

WANG Keven Dun

YE Yong

Independent Non-executive Directors:

LEE Kong Wai, Conway

WANG Xuexian

JIA Hongbo

  • For identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

NVC International Holdings Limited published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 10:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NVC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:29aNVC INTERNATIONAL  : List of directors and their role and function
PU
06:27aNVC INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement - re-designation of director and change of mem..
PU
04/09NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement made pursuant to rules 13.51b(2) and 13.51(2) ..
PU
03/24NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Change of address of principal share registrar and transfer..
PU
03/19NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Change of Date of Board Meeting
PU
03/19NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement made pursuant to rules 13.51b(2) and 13.51(2)(..
PU
01/05NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Names New CFO
MT
2020NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Change of name of principal share registrar and transfer of..
PU
2020NVC INTERNATIONAL  : List of directors and their role and function 25 august 202..
PU
2020NVC INTERNATIONAL  : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 ju..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 350 M 363 M 363 M
Net income 2020 -51,7 M -7,99 M -7,99 M
Net cash 2020 1 160 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 683 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 331
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart NVC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NVC International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kim Yung Chan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Hu Li Finance Director
Hon Lun Ng Chief Financial Officer
Dong Lei Wang Executive Chairman
Kong Wai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED12.79%106
SIGNIFY N.V.37.01%7 118
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.53.21%6 550
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD.-0.53%3 502
AB FAGERHULT27.91%1 212
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.-3.97%218
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ