NVC International : ANNOUNCEMENT - RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEE

The biographical details of Mr. WANG Dongming are set out as follows:
Mr. WANG Dongming（王冬明）, aged 50, is an executive director of the Company and a member of the Strategy and Planning Committee. Mr. WANG Dongming joined the Group in June 2013. He was an executive director of the Company and was re-designated to a non-executive director of the Company on 20 May 2020. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company including NVC Lighting & Electrical Technology Singapore Pte. Ltd. Mr. WANG Dongming has more than 21 years of experience in electrical and finance industry, and has many years of experience in manufacturing, finance and business
management. He was the vice finance manager of China Infrastructure Materials Corporation* （中國基建物資總公司）and the general manager of its Shenzhen subsidiary, respectively, from 1992 to 2000. From 2000 to 2013, Mr. WANG Dongming acted as an executive director,
-
vice general manager, the chief financial officer of Elec-Tech International Co., Ltd.*（安 徽德豪潤達電氣股份有限公司）("ETIC"), a substantial shareholder of the Company, the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in China in 2004, and the general
manager of lighting division of ETIC. Mr. WANG Dongming graduated from Shaanxi Institute of Finance and Economics（陝西財經學院）with a bachelor degree in finance and accounting in 1992.
Mr. WANG Dongming is the younger brother of Mr. WANG Donglei and the uncle of Mr. WANG Keven Dun. Mr. WANG Donglei is an executive director and the chairman of the Company and a director of ETIC. Mr. WANG Keven Dun is a non-executive director of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. WANG Dongming has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.
Mr. WANG Dongming has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years, unless terminated by not less than three calendar months' notice in writing served by either party on the other. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years at the annual general meeting of the Company, in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and articles of association of the Company.
Pursuant to the service contract, the director's fee payable to Mr. WANG Dongming of HK$300,000 per annum remains unchanged. His director's emoluments are determined based on the Company's operating results, personal performance and comparable market statistics.