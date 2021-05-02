NVC International : ANNOUNCEMENT - RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NVC International Holdings Limited

雷士國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2222)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND

CHANGE OF MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of NVC International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that with effect from 1 May 2021, Mr. WANG Dongming be re-designated from a non-executive director of the Company to an executive director of the Company and be appointed as a member of the strategy and planning committee of the Board (the "Strategy and Planning Committee").

As announced by the Company on 20 May 2020, Mr. WANG Dongming was re-designated from an executive director of the Company to a non-executive director of the Company on 20 May 2020. The re-designation of Mr. WANG Dongming back to executive director of the Company this time is to strengthen the Company's strategic management and to optimise the Company's governance structure. The Board is of the view that the re-designation this time is in the best interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company as a whole.