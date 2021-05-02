NVC International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

NVC International Holdings Limited

雷士國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2222)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

1 MAY 2021

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of NVC International Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

WANG Donglei

CHAN Kim Yung, Eva

WANG Dongming

XIAO Yu

Non-executive Directors

WANG Keven Dun

YE Yong

Independent Non-executive Directors

LEE Kong Wai, Conway

WANG Xuexian

JIA Hongbo