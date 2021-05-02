Log in
    2222   KYG6700A1004

NVC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2222)
  Report
NVC International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

05/02/2021 | 06:29am EDT
NVC International Holdings Limited

雷士國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2222)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

1 MAY 2021

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of NVC International Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

WANG Donglei

CHAN Kim Yung, Eva

WANG Dongming

XIAO Yu

Non-executive Directors

WANG Keven Dun

YE Yong

Independent Non-executive Directors

LEE Kong Wai, Conway

WANG Xuexian

JIA Hongbo

1

The Board has set up four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Strategy and

Director/

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Planning

Board Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

WANG Donglei

C

C

CHAN Kim Yung, Eva

M

M

WANG Dongming

M

XIAO Yu

M

LEE Kong Wai, Conway

C

C

M

WANG Xuexian

M

M

M

JIA Hongbo

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee

2

Disclaimer

NVC International Holdings Limited published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 10:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
