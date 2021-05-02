NVC International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
NVC International Holdings Limited
雷士國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 2222)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
1 MAY 2021
The members of the board of directors (the "
Board") of NVC International Holdings Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
WANG Donglei
CHAN Kim Yung, Eva
WANG Dongming
XIAO Yu
Non-executive Directors
WANG Keven Dun
YE Yong
Independent Non-executive Directors
LEE Kong Wai, Conway
WANG Xuexian
JIA Hongbo
The Board has set up four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
Strategy and
Director/
Audit
Remuneration
Nomination
Planning
Board Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
WANG Donglei
C
C
CHAN Kim Yung, Eva
M
M
WANG Dongming
M
XIAO Yu
M
LEE Kong Wai, Conway
C
C
M
WANG Xuexian
M
M
M
JIA Hongbo
M
M
Notes:
Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee
