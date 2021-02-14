Log in
NVE Corporation    NVEC

NVE CORPORATION

(NVEC)
02/12
66.8 USD   +0.47%
08:41aNVE : Introduces High-Sensitivity Nanopower TMR Magnetic Switches
PU
01/29NVE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/21SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
NVE : Introduces High-Sensitivity Nanopower TMR Magnetic Switches

02/14/2021
NVE Introduces High-Sensitivity Nanopower TMR Magnetic Switches

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.-February 15, 2021-NVE Corporation has added two high-sensitivity models to its revolutionary ADT9xx-Series of Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) magnetic switches.

Sensitive
The new models provide magnetic operate points as low as 1.5 millitesla. The field can be either polarity, and the magnetic operate point is extremely stable over supply voltage and temperature.

Battery Operation
ADT9xx-Series sensors operate from 2.4 to 4.2 volts, which is ideal for lithium or lithium-ion batteries and 3.3-volt supplies.

Ultralow Power
TMR technology provides ultralow power. Typical quiescent supply current is just one microamp with no duty cycling. That's less than the self-discharge rate of typical lithium-ion batteries, making the new sensors ideal for battery applications such as utility meters or portable instruments.

High Speed
Continuous operation without duty cycling means the sensors are fast, and can switch at more than 20 kilohertz.

Configured as Switches
Outputs are configured as magnetic 'switches,' turning on when a magnetic field is applied and off when the field is removed.

Ultraminiature
ADT9xx-Series sensors are in a 1.1 millimeter by 1.1 millimeter by 0.35 millimeter DFN4 package.

In Stock
Four ADT9xx-Series parts are now available:

Model
 Typical
Magnetic
Operate Point
ADT925-14E (new) 1.5 mT
ADT924-14E (new) 2.2 mT
ADT923-14E 3.2 mT
ADT922-14E 4.5 mT

Demonstration Board
The AG040T Demonstration Board has an ADT923-14E sensor and an LED to show the sensor output. It is is powered by a three-volt lithium coin cell (included). The sensor's low quiescent power allows the battery to last at least several years with occasional LED use. A miniature bar magnet is included to activate the sensor. The board is just 1.57 by 0.25 inches (40 by 6 millimeters).

Available Now
All four ADT9xx-Series TMR magnetic switches are in stock for immediate delivery, priced at $1.74 each in 1000-piece quantities.

More Information
 Click here to download the ADT9xx-Series datasheet, or visit www.nve.com for more information.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this announcement that relate to future plans, events, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

###

Disclaimer

NVE Corporation published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 19:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
