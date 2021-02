NVE Introduces High-Sensitivity Nanopower TMR Magnetic Switches

Model

Typical

Magnetic

Operate Point ADT925-14E (new) 1.5 mT ADT924-14E (new) 2.2 mT ADT923-14E 3.2 mT ADT922-14E 4.5 mT

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.-February 15, 2021-NVE Corporation has added two high-sensitivity models to its revolutionary ADT9xx-Series of Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) magnetic switches.The new models provide magnetic operate points as low as 1.5 millitesla. The field can be either polarity, and the magnetic operate point is extremely stable over supply voltage and temperature.ADT9xx-Series sensors operate from 2.4 to 4.2 volts, which is ideal for lithium or lithium-ion batteries and 3.3-volt supplies.TMR technology provides ultralow power. Typical quiescent supply current is just one microamp with no duty cycling. That's less than the self-discharge rate of typical lithium-ion batteries, making the new sensors ideal for battery applications such as utility meters or portable instruments.Continuous operation without duty cycling means the sensors are fast, and can switch at more than 20 kilohertz.Outputs are configured as magnetic 'switches,' turning on when a magnetic field is applied and off when the field is removed.ADT9xx-Series sensors are in a 1.1 millimeter by 1.1 millimeter by 0.35 millimeter DFN4 package.Four ADT9xx-Series parts are now available:The AG040T Demonstration Board has an ADT923-14E sensor and an LED to show the sensor output. It is is powered by a three-volt lithium coin cell (included). The sensor's low quiescent power allows the battery to last at least several years with occasional LED use. A miniature bar magnet is included to activate the sensor. The board is just 1.57 by 0.25 inches (40 by 6 millimeters).All four ADT9xx-Series TMR magnetic switches are in stock for immediate delivery, priced at $1.74 each in 1000-piece quantities.Click here to download the ADT9xx-Series datasheet , or visit www.nve.com for more information.NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.