  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NVE Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NVEC   US6294452064

NVE CORPORATION

(NVEC)
  Report
Summary 
Most relevant

NVE : Introduces IL4822 Isolated RS-485/RS-422 Transceiver With Integrated 3.3-to-5 Volt DC-DC Boost Convertor

09/18/2021 | 08:12pm EDT
NVE Introduces IL4822 Isolated RS-485/RS-422 Transceiver
With Integrated 3.3-to-5 Volt DC-to-DC Boost Convertor


EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.-September 20, 2021-NVE Corporation today introduced the IL4822 isolated RS-485/RS-422 transceiver with an integrated 3.3-to-five volt isolated DC-to-DC boost convertor. It is ideal for interfacing 3.3-volt controllers to ubiquitous five-volt busses. The new part complements the previously-announced IL4622E, which has a 3.3-to-3.3 volt DC-to-DC convertor for interfacing to newer 3.3-volt busses.

The new part is based on the revolutionary IsoLoop® DC-to-DC convertor technology first introduced in ILDC11xxx stand-alone isolated DC-to-DC convertors.

Key IL4822 features include:
• 250 mW 3.3-to-5 volt DC-to-DC boost convertor
• 40 Mbps RS-485 or RS-422 data rate
• 1 mVp-p DC-to-DC output ripple
• 2.5 kVrms isolation for both the transceiver and DC-to-DC convertor modules
• JEDEC-standard wide-body SOIC with true 8 mm creepage

High Power
The 250 milliwatt integrated DC-to-DC boost convertor has enough current to power a single bus node or multiple nodes.

Highest Speed
The IL4822 is rated at a best-in-class 40 megabits per second for high speed, long transmission distances, and high signal fidelity RS-485 or RS-422 data transmission..

Lowest Ripple
One millivolt peak-to-peak ripple on the DC-to-DC convertor output is an order of magnitude less than conventional parts and means low noise and reliable systems.

Full Isolation
Both the transceiver and DC-to-DC convertor modules are rated for full 2.5 kilovolts RMS isolation. The parts are VDE V 0884-11 certified under the stringent new IEC 60747-17 requirements, and UL1577 registered.

Standard Package
The new part is packaged in JEDEC-standard 16-pin wide-body packages with true 8 millimeter creepage in accordance with IEC60601.

Lowest EMI
Frequency hopping and integrated shielding provide the lowest EMI in the industry.

Low Parts Count
The integrated DC-to-DC convertor requires no additional regulation and ferrite beads are not necessary for EMI mitigation.

Available Now
The IL4822 and IL4622 are in stock for immediate delivery. At $6.00 each in 1000-piece quantities, the new part is attractively priced, especially compared to using separate components.

More Information
Click here to download the IL4822 / IL4622 datasheet, or visit www.nve.com for more information.

About Us
NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this announcement that relate to future plans, events, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

###

Disclaimer

NVE Corporation published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 00:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
